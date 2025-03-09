From a simplified point of view, the conditions for winning a championship are very simple: you have to win as many games as possible and avoid losing any. However, practice is often more difficult than theory.

Several MLS teams can testify to this. Since 1996 and the launch of the North American competition, certain franchises have made history — in a way that they would certainly have preferred to be the opposite. And while soccer is a game, losing is one of its ends.

A point worth remembering when looking at the top 10 teams that have conceded the most defeats in a single MLS season.

10 Teams With the Most Defeats in a Single MLS Season

Rank

Team

Losses

Year

1.

MetroStars

25

1999

2.

San Jose Earthquakes

25

2024

3.

D.C. United

24

2013

4.

Kansas City Wizards

24

1999

5.

Chivas USA

22

2005

6.

FC Cincinnati

22

2021

7.

Real Salt Lake

22

2005

8.

FC Cincinnati

22

2019

9.

Orlando City SC

22

2018

10.

New England Revolution

21

2024

10 New England Revolution (2024)

Losses: 21