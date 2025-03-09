From a simplified point of view, the conditions for winning a championship are very simple: you have to win as many games as possible and avoid losing any. However, practice is often more difficult than theory.
Several MLS teams can testify to this. Since 1996 and the launch of the North American competition, certain franchises have made history — in a way that they would certainly have preferred to be the opposite. And while soccer is a game, losing is one of its ends.
A point worth remembering when looking at the top 10 teams that have conceded the most defeats in a single MLS season.
|
10 Teams With the Most Defeats in a Single MLS Season
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Losses
|
Year
|
1.
|
MetroStars
|
25
|
1999
|
2.
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
25
|
2024
|
3.
|
D.C. United
|
24
|
2013
|
4.
|
Kansas City Wizards
|
24
|
1999
|
5.
|
Chivas USA
|
22
|
2005
|
6.
|
FC Cincinnati
|
22
|
2021
|
7.
|
Real Salt Lake
|
22
|
2005
|
8.
|
FC Cincinnati
|
22
|
2019
|
9.
|
Orlando City SC
|
22
|
2018
|
10.
|
New England Revolution
|
21
|
2024