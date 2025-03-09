From a simplified point of view, the conditions for winning a championship are very simple: you have to win as many games as possible and avoid losing any. However, practice is often more difficult than theory.

Several MLS teams can testify to this. Since 1996 and the launch of the North American competition, certain franchises have made history — in a way that they would certainly have preferred to be the opposite. And while soccer is a game, losing is one of its ends.

A point worth remembering when looking at the top 10 teams that have conceded the most defeats in a single MLS season.

10 Teams With the Most Defeats in a Single MLS Season Rank Team Losses Year 1. MetroStars 25 1999 2. San Jose Earthquakes 25 2024 3. D.C. United 24 2013 4. Kansas City Wizards 24 1999 5. Chivas USA 22 2005 6. FC Cincinnati 22 2021 7. Real Salt Lake 22 2005 8. FC Cincinnati 22 2019 9. Orlando City SC 22 2018 10. New England Revolution 21 2024

10 New England Revolution (2024)

Losses: 21