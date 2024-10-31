Few things are as important in soccer as discovering and developing young players. Every successful team develops youth players. From the elite teams at the Champions League level to the lower-level clubs who make their living by selling players, player development is a fundamental piece of success at any level.

we're looking at the MLS teams who have already established cores of young players, who could either be sold abroad or remain in MLS as foundational pieces of their teams for the next several years.

5 CF Montréal

Key Young Players Player Position Age Nationality Nathan Saliba Midfielder 20 Canada Caden Clark Winger 21 United States Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Winger 20 Canada Bryce Duke Attacking midfielder 23 United States George Campbell Center back 23 United States Fernando Álvarez Center back 21 Colombia/Mexico/United States Jonathan Sirois Goalkeeper 23 Canada Jules-Anthony Vilsaint Forward 21 Canada

Under first-year head coach Laurent Courtois, CF Montreal have leaned on a youth-heavy roster to early success. The Impact snuck into the playoffs after an up-and-down season, thanks in large part to the breakout success of Caden Clark. The winger, acquired midseason from Minnesota, was one of the most in-form players in MLS down the stretch.

Clark joined one of the more exciting young groups in MLS. 20-year-old Nathan Salina locked down a starting role and has turned into an impressive ball-progressor, breaking into the Canadian national team and wearing the captain’s armband for Montreal.

On the backline, George Campbell (23) and Fernando Álvarez (21) were nearly full-time starters, playing 45 matches between them. Jakheele Marshall-Rutty, also an in-season signing, was one of the more highly-regarded young players in MLS when breaking through with Toronto, and seems to have found a starting role in Montreal. Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois is only 23, and looks like a long-term option for Montreal.

Bryce Duke had a similar resurgence to Caden Clark. After bouncing from LAFC to Inter Miami, Duke was tasked with being Montreal’s primary creator in 2024, and while his three goal, five assist campaign wasn’t quite elite, he’s a serviceable No. 10 with potential to grow.

This isn't even including players like Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, Sunusi Ibrahim, Kwadwo Opoku and more. Montréal have elite young talent, and they're playing key roles more than almost any other team in MLS. It bodes well for their future.

4 Real Salt Lake

Key Young Players Player Position Age Nationality Diego Luna Attacking midfielder 21 United States/Mexico Dominik Marczuk Winger 20 Poland Gavin Beavers Goalkeeper 19 United States Lachlan Brooke Winger 23 Australia Bode Hidalgo Winger 22 United States Nelson Palacio Midfielder 23 Colombia Axel Kei Striker 16 Ivory Coast/United States

Lead by 21-year-old Deigo Luna, Real Salt Lake have the most exciting young core in the Western Conference. Luna is already one of the more exciting chance creators in the league, logging 12 assists to go with his eight goals in 2024.

In goal, 19-year-old Gavin Beavers is one of the best young shot-stoppers in the league, fighting for the starting role for much of the season. In between, players like Dominik Marczuk and Bode Hidalgo are already valuable contributors with bright futures, and the club consistently is able to sign and develop young players from other academies, such as Fidel Barajas.

RSL have found a solid formula for their young players, and it's already producing results.

3 Inter Miami

Key Young Players Player Position Age Nationality Diego Gómez Midfielder 21 Paraguay Federico Redondo Midfielder 21 Argentina Benjamin Cremaschi Midfielder 19 United States/Argentina Tómas Avilés Center back 20 Argentina/Chile Facundo Farías Winger 22 Argentina Ian Fray Center back 22 United States Noah Allen Full back/center back 20 United States

Inter Miami have stolen all the headlines this season, whether it's been for the single-season points record, or Lionel Messi 's individual brilliance, or the unreal roster that Chris Henderson and Tata Martino have assembled. Their youth development has been equally unprecedented. Part of this has been their ultra-ambitious approach to their U22 Initiative slots, signing Federico Redondo, Tómas Avilés, Facundo Farías and Benjamin Cremashi as U22 players.

But they've also put together one of the best MLS academies in one of the most talent-rich areas of the country. Cremaschi is the standout, but they've had valuable contributions from academy products like Ian Fray and Noah Allen as well. The club's notoriety will certainly help to continue attracting the top talent in south Florida, and they have the clear infrastructure to continue developing it at a high level.

2 Philadelphia Union

Key Young Players Player Position Age Nationality Jack McGlynn Midfielder 21 United States Quinn Sullivan Midfielder 20 United States Nathan Harriel Fullback 23 United States Cavan Sullivan Attacking midfielder 15 United States

Philadelphia Union have been one of the elite MLS teams at developing and playing their young talent, and their current crop of players is no exception.

21-year-old midfielder Jack McGlynn is already one of the best progressive passers in the league, with a wand of a left foot able to pry apart defenses and open up space in the final third. 20-year-old Quinn Sullivan is perhaps less refined, but he's a force of relentless energy down the right wing, with a knack for popping up with crucial goals at the right time.

Most exciting of all is 15-year-old phenom Cavan Sullivan, who made his MLS debut this season and has already signed a pre-contract with Manchester City , set to join the Premier League giants once he turns 18. His continued development will be one of the league's major story-lines next season.

1 New York Red Bulls

Key Young Players Player Position Age Nationality John Tolkin Left back 22 United States Noah Elie Center back 22 Sweden Daniel Edelman Midfielder 21 United States Ronald Donkor Midfielder 19 Ghana Wikelman Carmona Midfielder 21 Venezuela Peter Stroud Midfielder 22 United States Cameron Harper Winger 22 United States/Scotland Julian Hall Forward 16 United States

To the surprise of absolutely no one, NY Red Bulls have been the standard for youth development in MLS for over a decade. In 2024, they had the youngest average on-field age in the entire league, averaging just 25.1 years old throughout the season.

Midfielder Daniel Edelman has emerged into a reliable two-way midfielder and is already a leader on the team, wearing the captain's armband at just 21 years old. John Tolkin is a fringe national-teamer at left back. Ronald Donkor was a breakout player in 2024, holding down a starting role for much of the year at just 19 years old.

And that's not even touching on 16-year-old Julian Hall, who is one of the most exciting youth prospects in MLS, and who ironically couldn't play for much of the season because of New Jersey youth labor laws. Or Peter Stroud and Cameron Harper, who may not have the elite ceiling of other players in this list, but who have already developed into solid contributors.

They also brought in Noah Elie, a 22-year-old Swedish youth international center-back, who has been a key player in his first season in MLS and is already one of the best passing center backs in the league. The Red Bulls have been the benchmark for youth development in America for a while, and they're not slowing down.

Honorable Mentions

New York City FC , Columbus Crew SC , FC Dallas , Chicago Fire FC