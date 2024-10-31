Few things are as important in soccer as discovering and developing young players. Every successful team develops youth players. From the elite teams at the Champions League level to the lower-level clubs who make their living by selling players, player development is a fundamental piece of success at any level.
Here at GIVEMESPORT, we're looking at the MLS teams who have already established cores of young players, who could either be sold abroad or remain in MLS as foundational pieces of their teams for the next several years.
5 CF Montréal
|
Key Young Players
|
Player
|
Position
|
Age
|
Nationality
|
Nathan Saliba
|
Midfielder
|
20
|
Canada
|
Caden Clark
|
Winger
|
21
|
United States
|
Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty
|
Winger
|
20
|
Canada
|
Bryce Duke
|
Attacking midfielder
|
23
|
United States
|
George Campbell
|
Center back
|
23
|
United States
|
Fernando Álvarez
|
Center back
|
21
|
Colombia/Mexico/United States
|
Jonathan Sirois
|
Goalkeeper
|
23
|
Canada
|
Jules-Anthony Vilsaint
|
Forward
|
21
|
Canada
Under first-year head coach Laurent Courtois, CF Montreal have leaned on a youth-heavy roster to early success. The Impact snuck into the playoffs after an up-and-down season, thanks in large part to the breakout success of Caden Clark. The winger, acquired midseason from Minnesota, was one of the most in-form players in MLS down the stretch.
Clark joined one of the more exciting young groups in MLS. 20-year-old Nathan Salina locked down a starting role and has turned into an impressive ball-progressor, breaking into the Canadian national team and wearing the captain’s armband for Montreal.
On the backline, George Campbell (23) and Fernando Álvarez (21) were nearly full-time starters, playing 45 matches between them. Jakheele Marshall-Rutty, also an in-season signing, was one of the more highly-regarded young players in MLS when breaking through with Toronto, and seems to have found a starting role in Montreal. Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois is only 23, and looks like a long-term option for Montreal.
Bryce Duke had a similar resurgence to Caden Clark. After bouncing from LAFC to Inter Miami, Duke was tasked with being Montreal’s primary creator in 2024, and while his three goal, five assist campaign wasn’t quite elite, he’s a serviceable No. 10 with potential to grow.
This isn't even including players like Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, Sunusi Ibrahim, Kwadwo Opoku and more. Montréal have elite young talent, and they're playing key roles more than almost any other team in MLS. It bodes well for their future.
4 Real Salt Lake
|
Key Young Players
|
Player
|
Position
|
Age
|
Nationality
|
Diego Luna
|
Attacking midfielder
|
21
|
United States/Mexico
|
Dominik Marczuk
|
Winger
|
20
|
Poland
|
Gavin Beavers
|
Goalkeeper
|
19
|
United States
|
Lachlan Brooke
|
Winger
|
23
|
Australia
|
Bode Hidalgo
|
Winger
|
22
|
United States
|
Nelson Palacio
|
Midfielder
|
23
|
Colombia
|
Axel Kei
|
Striker
|
16
|
Ivory Coast/United States
Lead by 21-year-old Deigo Luna, Real Salt Lake have the most exciting young core in the Western Conference. Luna is already one of the more exciting chance creators in the league, logging 12 assists to go with his eight goals in 2024.
In goal, 19-year-old Gavin Beavers is one of the best young shot-stoppers in the league, fighting for the starting role for much of the season. In between, players like Dominik Marczuk and Bode Hidalgo are already valuable contributors with bright futures, and the club consistently is able to sign and develop young players from other academies, such as Fidel Barajas.
RSL have found a solid formula for their young players, and it's already producing results.
3 Inter Miami
|
Key Young Players
|
Player
|
Position
|
Age
|
Nationality
|
Diego Gómez
|
Midfielder
|
21
|
Paraguay
|
Federico Redondo
|
Midfielder
|
21
|
Argentina
|
Benjamin Cremaschi
|
Midfielder
|
19
|
United States/Argentina
|
Tómas Avilés
|
Center back
|
20
|
Argentina/Chile
|
Facundo Farías
|
Winger
|
22
|
Argentina
|
Ian Fray
|
Center back
|
22
|
United States
|
Noah Allen
|
Full back/center back
|
20
|
United States
Inter Miami have stolen all the headlines this season, whether it's been for the single-season points record, or Lionel Messi 's individual brilliance, or the unreal roster that Chris Henderson and Tata Martino have assembled. Their youth development has been equally unprecedented. Part of this has been their ultra-ambitious approach to their U22 Initiative slots, signing Federico Redondo, Tómas Avilés, Facundo Farías and Benjamin Cremashi as U22 players.
But they've also put together one of the best MLS academies in one of the most talent-rich areas of the country. Cremaschi is the standout, but they've had valuable contributions from academy products like Ian Fray and Noah Allen as well. The club's notoriety will certainly help to continue attracting the top talent in south Florida, and they have the clear infrastructure to continue developing it at a high level.
2 Philadelphia Union
|
Key Young Players
|
Player
|
Position
|
Age
|
Nationality
|
Jack McGlynn
|
Midfielder
|
21
|
United States
|
Quinn Sullivan
|
Midfielder
|
20
|
United States
|
Nathan Harriel
|
Fullback
|
23
|
United States
|
Cavan Sullivan
|
Attacking midfielder
|
15
|
United States
Philadelphia Union have been one of the elite MLS teams at developing and playing their young talent, and their current crop of players is no exception.
21-year-old midfielder Jack McGlynn is already one of the best progressive passers in the league, with a wand of a left foot able to pry apart defenses and open up space in the final third. 20-year-old Quinn Sullivan is perhaps less refined, but he's a force of relentless energy down the right wing, with a knack for popping up with crucial goals at the right time.
Most exciting of all is 15-year-old phenom Cavan Sullivan, who made his MLS debut this season and has already signed a pre-contract with Manchester City , set to join the Premier League giants once he turns 18. His continued development will be one of the league's major story-lines next season.
1 New York Red Bulls
|
Key Young Players
|
Player
|
Position
|
Age
|
Nationality
|
John Tolkin
|
Left back
|
22
|
United States
|
Noah Elie
|
Center back
|
22
|
Sweden
|
Daniel Edelman
|
Midfielder
|
21
|
United States
|
Ronald Donkor
|
Midfielder
|
19
|
Ghana
|
Wikelman Carmona
|
Midfielder
|
21
|
Venezuela
|
Peter Stroud
|
Midfielder
|
22
|
United States
|
Cameron Harper
|
Winger
|
22
|
United States/Scotland
|
Julian Hall
|
Forward
|
16
|
United States
To the surprise of absolutely no one, NY Red Bulls have been the standard for youth development in MLS for over a decade. In 2024, they had the youngest average on-field age in the entire league, averaging just 25.1 years old throughout the season.
Midfielder Daniel Edelman has emerged into a reliable two-way midfielder and is already a leader on the team, wearing the captain's armband at just 21 years old. John Tolkin is a fringe national-teamer at left back. Ronald Donkor was a breakout player in 2024, holding down a starting role for much of the year at just 19 years old.
And that's not even touching on 16-year-old Julian Hall, who is one of the most exciting youth prospects in MLS, and who ironically couldn't play for much of the season because of New Jersey youth labor laws. Or Peter Stroud and Cameron Harper, who may not have the elite ceiling of other players in this list, but who have already developed into solid contributors.
They also brought in Noah Elie, a 22-year-old Swedish youth international center-back, who has been a key player in his first season in MLS and is already one of the best passing center backs in the league. The Red Bulls have been the benchmark for youth development in America for a while, and they're not slowing down.
Honorable Mentions
New York City FC , Columbus Crew SC , FC Dallas , Chicago Fire FC
