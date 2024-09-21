With the quality of players signed by MLS clubs in recent years, the race for the top scorer title gets more interesting every year. And in 2024 there is no shortage of stars chasing the prestigious crown of goal king.

With just a handful of weeks to go in the 2024 regular season campaign, there's a healthy list of players who are still theoretically in the running for the award. D.C. United's Christian Benteke is the current frontrunner, managing to bag plenty of goals for a team that is battling just to make the playoffs. Inter Miami's star attacking duo — Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez — are not done with their chase, and high-scoring LAFC and Columbus Crew SC can still help their stars make one final push.

Below is the updated MLS goals table with all the details you need to know to handicap the top scorer race over the final weekends of the season.

Related Most Points in an MLS Season: Inter Miami the Latest to Chase All-Time League Record Inter Miami became the latest MLS team to chase the all-time league record for points in a single season as the bar continues to be raised higher.

MLS Top Scorers 2024

Who can catch Christian Benteke atop the table?

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Former Premier League striker Christian Benteke will like his chances to finish atop the league with five matches left in his season and his team having plenty still to play for.

Benteke's main challengers are the trio of players on 17 goals, one of whom is Denis Bouanga of LAFC. There are six games left on LAFC's remaining schedule, one more than Benteke will play.

For Philadelphia's Daniel Gazdag (15 goals) and the other nine players on 14 goals, they're going to have to explode for a couple of multi-goal games, perhaps with a hat-trick sprinkled in, in order to make a run at the top spot.

MLS Golden Boot Rankings Rank Player Club Goals (Penalties) Matches Goals Per 90 Remaining Schedule 1. Christian Benteke D.C. United 19 (3) 25 0.79 @PHI, vs. CLB, @NSH, @NE, vs. CLT 2. Cristian Arango Real Salt Lake 17 (2) 25 0.77 vs. POR, @ATX, vs. MIN, @SJ, vs. VAN Denis Bouanga LAFC 17 (7) 27 0.63 @DAL, @CIN, vs. STL, @SKC, @VAN, vs. SJ Luis Suárez Inter Miami 17 (0) 23 0.94 vs. CLT, @CLB, @TOR, vs. NE 5. Daniel Gazdag Philadelphia Union 15 (4) 25 0.63 vs. DC, vs. ATL, @ORL, @CLB, vs. CIN 6. Mateusz Bogusz LAFC 14 (0) 27 0.55 @DAL, @CIN, vs. STL, @SKC, @VAN, vs. SJ Evander Portland Timbers 14 (3) 24 0.60 @RSL, @VAN, vs. ATX, vs. DAL, @SEA Cucho Hernandez Columbus Crew 14 (1) 22 0.72 vs. ORL, @DC, vs. MIA, vs. PHI, vs. NE, @RBNY Dejan Joveljic LA Galaxy 14 (1) 24 0.79 vs. VAN, @COL, vs. ATX, @HOU Lionel Messi Inter Miami 14 (1) 15 1.01 vs. CLT, @CLB, @TOR, vs. NE Felipe Mora Portland Timbers 14 (1) 24 0.84 @RSL, @VAN, vs. ATX, vs. DAL, @SEA Petar Musa FC Dallas 14 (1) 26 0.62 vs. LAFC, vs. ORL, @SJ, @POR, vs. SKC Rafael Navarro Colorado Rapids 14 (4) 29 0.54 vs. TOR, @MIN, vs. LA, vs. SEA, @ATX Jonathan Rodriguez Portland Timbers 14 (1) 24 0.62 @RSL, @VAN, vs. ATX, vs. DAL, @SEA

It's worth noting that stripping penalty kicks out of the equation, Luis Suárez would be the leader of this statistical list. We'll see if Inter Miami go out of their way to make sure he's taking them ahead of Lionel Messi in what's left of the season.

Record For Most MLS Goals in a Season

The high mark for tallies in a single MLS campaign will be difficult to top

When Atlanta United's Josef Martinez struck for 31 goals in 2018 — the first player to break the 30-goal threshold in MLS — few would have thought that his astonishing total would be topped ... the very next season.

LAFC's Carlos Vela had what many consider the single greatest season by an MLS player in the history of the league, bagging 34 goals to go with 15 assists. Although his team won the Supporters' Shield as the best team during the MLS regular season, they fell at the penultimate hurdle in the playoffs, falling to the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference final on home turf and coming up short of the MLS Cup.

Most MLS Goals in a Season Goals Player Club Year 34 Carlos Vela LAFC 2019 31 Josef Martinez Atlanta United 2018 27 Bradley Wright Phillips NY Red Bulls 2014 Chris Wondolowski San Jose Earthquakes 2012 Roy Lassiter Tampa Bay Mutiny 1996 26 Mamadou Diallo Tampa Bay Mutiny 2000 Stern John Columbus Crew 1998 24 Nemanja Nikolic Chicago Fire 2017 Bradley Wright-Phillips NY Red Bulls 2016 Carlos Ruiz LA Galaxy 2002

Below is a video compilation of all of Carlos Vela's 34 goals from his record-setting season in 2019, which saw him win both the Golden Boot and MVP award.

MLS Golden Boot Winners

Top scorer for each MLS season since 1996

Over the course of MLS's first 28 seasons, there have been 17 different clubs that have had a player at the top of the scoring charts. D.C. United have had players appear on the list a record five times, followed by San Jose with four, and then LAFC, Columbus Crew, FC Dallas and LA Galaxy with three appearances each.

It makes sense that Chris Wondolowski, the all-time leading scorer in MLS history, shows up as the goal-scoring leader (or co-leader) across three different seasons from 2010 through 2012. Other legendary strikers like Roy Lassiter, Stern John, Carlos Ruiz, Taylor Twellman, Jeff Cunningham and Bradley Wright-Phillips were top scorers on two occasions.

MLS Golden Boot Winners All-Time Year Name Club Total 1996 Roy Lassiter Tampa Bay Mutiny 27 1997 Jaime Moreno D.C. United 16 1998 Stern John Columbus Crew 26 1999 Roy Lassiter Jason Kreis Stern John D.C. United FC Dallas Columbus Crew 18 2000 Mamadou Diallo Tampa Bay Mutiny 26 2001 Alex Pineda Chacon Miami Fusion 19 2002 Carlos Ruiz LA Galaxy 24 2003 Carlos Ruiz Taylor Twellman LA Galaxy New England 15 2004 Eddie Johnson Brian Ching FC Dallas San Jose 12 2005 Taylor Twellman New England 17 2006 Jeff Cunningham Real Salt Lake 16 2007 Luciano Emilio D.C. United 20 2008 Landon Donovan LA Galaxy 20 2009 Jeff Cunningham FC Dallas 17 2010 Chris Wondolowski San Jose 18 2011 Dwayne De Rosario Chris Wondolowski D.C. United San Jose 16 2012 Chris Wondolowski San Jose 27 2013 Camilo Sanvezzo Vancouver 22 2014 Bradley Wright-Phillips NY Red Bulls 27 2015 Sebastian Giovinco Kei Kamara Toronto FC Columbus Crew 22 2016 Bradley Wright-Phillips NY Red Bulls 24 2017 Nemanja Nikolic Chicago Fire 24 2018 Josef Martinez Atlanta United 31 2019 Carlos Vela LAFC 34 2020 Diego Rossi LAFC 14 2021 Taty Castellanos Ola Kamara NYCFC D.C. United 19 2022 Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC 23 2023 Denis Bouanga LAFC 20 2024 TBD TBD TBD