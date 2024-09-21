With the quality of players signed by MLS clubs in recent years, the race for the top scorer title gets more interesting every year. And in 2024 there is no shortage of stars chasing the prestigious crown of goal king.

With just a handful of weeks to go in the 2024 regular season campaign, there's a healthy list of players who are still theoretically in the running for the award. D.C. United's Christian Benteke is the current frontrunner, managing to bag plenty of goals for a team that is battling just to make the playoffs. Inter Miami's star attacking duo — Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez — are not done with their chase, and high-scoring LAFC and Columbus Crew SC can still help their stars make one final push.

Below is the updated MLS goals table with all the details you need to know to handicap the top scorer race over the final weekends of the season.

MLS_Inter Miami Chasing
MLS Top Scorers 2024

Who can catch Christian Benteke atop the table?

Christian Benteke DC United 2024
Former Premier League striker Christian Benteke will like his chances to finish atop the league with five matches left in his season and his team having plenty still to play for.

Benteke's main challengers are the trio of players on 17 goals, one of whom is Denis Bouanga of LAFC. There are six games left on LAFC's remaining schedule, one more than Benteke will play.

For Philadelphia's Daniel Gazdag (15 goals) and the other nine players on 14 goals, they're going to have to explode for a couple of multi-goal games, perhaps with a hat-trick sprinkled in, in order to make a run at the top spot.

MLS Golden Boot Rankings

Rank

Player

Club

Goals (Penalties)

Matches

Goals Per 90

Remaining Schedule

1.

Christian Benteke

D.C. United

19 (3)

25

0.79

@PHI, vs. CLB, @NSH, @NE, vs. CLT

2.

Cristian Arango

Real Salt Lake

17 (2)

25

0.77

vs. POR, @ATX, vs. MIN, @SJ, vs. VAN

Denis Bouanga

LAFC

17 (7)

27

0.63

@DAL, @CIN, vs. STL, @SKC, @VAN, vs. SJ

Luis Suárez

Inter Miami

17 (0)

23

0.94

vs. CLT, @CLB, @TOR, vs. NE

5.

Daniel Gazdag

Philadelphia Union

15 (4)

25

0.63

vs. DC, vs. ATL, @ORL, @CLB, vs. CIN

6.

Mateusz Bogusz

LAFC

14 (0)

27

0.55

@DAL, @CIN, vs. STL, @SKC, @VAN, vs. SJ

Evander

Portland Timbers

14 (3)

24

0.60

@RSL, @VAN, vs. ATX, vs. DAL, @SEA

Cucho Hernandez

Columbus Crew

14 (1)

22

0.72

vs. ORL, @DC, vs. MIA, vs. PHI, vs. NE, @RBNY

Dejan Joveljic

LA Galaxy

14 (1)

24

0.79

vs. VAN, @COL, vs. ATX, @HOU

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami

14 (1)

15

1.01

vs. CLT, @CLB, @TOR, vs. NE

Felipe Mora

Portland Timbers

14 (1)

24

0.84

@RSL, @VAN, vs. ATX, vs. DAL, @SEA

Petar Musa

FC Dallas

14 (1)

26

0.62

vs. LAFC, vs. ORL, @SJ, @POR, vs. SKC

Rafael Navarro

Colorado Rapids

14 (4)

29

0.54

vs. TOR, @MIN, vs. LA, vs. SEA, @ATX

Jonathan Rodriguez

Portland Timbers

14 (1)

24

0.62

@RSL, @VAN, vs. ATX, vs. DAL, @SEA

It's worth noting that stripping penalty kicks out of the equation, Luis Suárez would be the leader of this statistical list. We'll see if Inter Miami go out of their way to make sure he's taking them ahead of Lionel Messi in what's left of the season.

Record For Most MLS Goals in a Season

The high mark for tallies in a single MLS campaign will be difficult to top

Carlos Vela @ LAFC (2019)

When Atlanta United's Josef Martinez struck for 31 goals in 2018 — the first player to break the 30-goal threshold in MLS — few would have thought that his astonishing total would be topped ... the very next season.

LAFC's Carlos Vela had what many consider the single greatest season by an MLS player in the history of the league, bagging 34 goals to go with 15 assists. Although his team won the Supporters' Shield as the best team during the MLS regular season, they fell at the penultimate hurdle in the playoffs, falling to the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference final on home turf and coming up short of the MLS Cup.

Most MLS Goals in a Season

Goals

Player

Club

Year

34

Carlos Vela

LAFC

2019

31

Josef Martinez

Atlanta United

2018

27

Bradley Wright Phillips

NY Red Bulls

2014

Chris Wondolowski

San Jose Earthquakes

2012

Roy Lassiter

Tampa Bay Mutiny

1996

26

Mamadou Diallo

Tampa Bay Mutiny

2000

Stern John

Columbus Crew

1998

24

Nemanja Nikolic

Chicago Fire

2017

Bradley Wright-Phillips

NY Red Bulls

2016

Carlos Ruiz

LA Galaxy

2002

Below is a video compilation of all of Carlos Vela's 34 goals from his record-setting season in 2019, which saw him win both the Golden Boot and MVP award.

MLS Golden Boot Winners

Top scorer for each MLS season since 1996

Over the course of MLS's first 28 seasons, there have been 17 different clubs that have had a player at the top of the scoring charts. D.C. United have had players appear on the list a record five times, followed by San Jose with four, and then LAFC, Columbus Crew, FC Dallas and LA Galaxy with three appearances each.

It makes sense that Chris Wondolowski, the all-time leading scorer in MLS history, shows up as the goal-scoring leader (or co-leader) across three different seasons from 2010 through 2012. Other legendary strikers like Roy Lassiter, Stern John, Carlos Ruiz, Taylor Twellman, Jeff Cunningham and Bradley Wright-Phillips were top scorers on two occasions.

MLS Golden Boot Winners All-Time

Year

Name

Club

Total

1996

Roy Lassiter

Tampa Bay Mutiny

27

1997

Jaime Moreno

D.C. United

16

1998

Stern John

Columbus Crew

26

1999

Roy Lassiter Jason Kreis Stern John

D.C. United FC Dallas Columbus Crew

18

2000

Mamadou Diallo

Tampa Bay Mutiny

26

2001

Alex Pineda Chacon

Miami Fusion

19

2002

Carlos Ruiz

LA Galaxy

24

2003

Carlos Ruiz Taylor Twellman

LA Galaxy New England

15

2004

Eddie Johnson Brian Ching

FC Dallas San Jose

12

2005

Taylor Twellman

New England

17

2006

Jeff Cunningham

Real Salt Lake

16

2007

Luciano Emilio

D.C. United

20

2008

Landon Donovan

LA Galaxy

20

2009

Jeff Cunningham

FC Dallas

17

2010

Chris Wondolowski

San Jose

18

2011

Dwayne De Rosario Chris Wondolowski

D.C. United San Jose

16

2012

Chris Wondolowski

San Jose

27

2013

Camilo Sanvezzo

Vancouver

22

2014

Bradley Wright-Phillips

NY Red Bulls

27

2015

Sebastian Giovinco Kei Kamara

Toronto FC Columbus Crew

22

2016

Bradley Wright-Phillips

NY Red Bulls

24

2017

Nemanja Nikolic

Chicago Fire

24

2018

Josef Martinez

Atlanta United

31

2019

Carlos Vela

LAFC

34

2020

Diego Rossi

LAFC

14

2021

Taty Castellanos Ola Kamara

NYCFC D.C. United

19

2022

Hany Mukhtar

Nashville SC

23

2023

Denis Bouanga

LAFC

20

2024

TBD

TBD

TBD
