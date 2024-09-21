With the quality of players signed by MLS clubs in recent years, the race for the top scorer title gets more interesting every year. And in 2024 there is no shortage of stars chasing the prestigious crown of goal king.
With just a handful of weeks to go in the 2024 regular season campaign, there's a healthy list of players who are still theoretically in the running for the award. D.C. United's Christian Benteke is the current frontrunner, managing to bag plenty of goals for a team that is battling just to make the playoffs. Inter Miami's star attacking duo — Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez — are not done with their chase, and high-scoring LAFC and Columbus Crew SC can still help their stars make one final push.
Below is the updated MLS goals table with all the details you need to know to handicap the top scorer race over the final weekends of the season.
MLS Top Scorers 2024
Who can catch Christian Benteke atop the table?
Former Premier League striker Christian Benteke will like his chances to finish atop the league with five matches left in his season and his team having plenty still to play for.
Benteke's main challengers are the trio of players on 17 goals, one of whom is Denis Bouanga of LAFC. There are six games left on LAFC's remaining schedule, one more than Benteke will play.
For Philadelphia's Daniel Gazdag (15 goals) and the other nine players on 14 goals, they're going to have to explode for a couple of multi-goal games, perhaps with a hat-trick sprinkled in, in order to make a run at the top spot.
|
MLS Golden Boot Rankings
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club
|
Goals (Penalties)
|
Matches
|
Goals Per 90
|
Remaining Schedule
|
1.
|
Christian Benteke
|
D.C. United
|
19 (3)
|
25
|
0.79
|
@PHI, vs. CLB, @NSH, @NE, vs. CLT
|
2.
|
Cristian Arango
|
Real Salt Lake
|
17 (2)
|
25
|
0.77
|
vs. POR, @ATX, vs. MIN, @SJ, vs. VAN
|
Denis Bouanga
|
LAFC
|
17 (7)
|
27
|
0.63
|
@DAL, @CIN, vs. STL, @SKC, @VAN, vs. SJ
|
Luis Suárez
|
Inter Miami
|
17 (0)
|
23
|
0.94
|
vs. CLT, @CLB, @TOR, vs. NE
|
5.
|
Daniel Gazdag
|
Philadelphia Union
|
15 (4)
|
25
|
0.63
|
vs. DC, vs. ATL, @ORL, @CLB, vs. CIN
|
6.
|
Mateusz Bogusz
|
LAFC
|
14 (0)
|
27
|
0.55
|
@DAL, @CIN, vs. STL, @SKC, @VAN, vs. SJ
|
Evander
|
Portland Timbers
|
14 (3)
|
24
|
0.60
|
@RSL, @VAN, vs. ATX, vs. DAL, @SEA
|
Cucho Hernandez
|
Columbus Crew
|
14 (1)
|
22
|
0.72
|
vs. ORL, @DC, vs. MIA, vs. PHI, vs. NE, @RBNY
|
Dejan Joveljic
|
LA Galaxy
|
14 (1)
|
24
|
0.79
|
vs. VAN, @COL, vs. ATX, @HOU
|
Lionel Messi
|
Inter Miami
|
14 (1)
|
15
|
1.01
|
vs. CLT, @CLB, @TOR, vs. NE
|
Felipe Mora
|
Portland Timbers
|
14 (1)
|
24
|
0.84
|
@RSL, @VAN, vs. ATX, vs. DAL, @SEA
|
Petar Musa
|
FC Dallas
|
14 (1)
|
26
|
0.62
|
vs. LAFC, vs. ORL, @SJ, @POR, vs. SKC
|
Rafael Navarro
|
Colorado Rapids
|
14 (4)
|
29
|
0.54
|
vs. TOR, @MIN, vs. LA, vs. SEA, @ATX
|
Jonathan Rodriguez
|
Portland Timbers
|
14 (1)
|
24
|
0.62
|
@RSL, @VAN, vs. ATX, vs. DAL, @SEA
It's worth noting that stripping penalty kicks out of the equation, Luis Suárez would be the leader of this statistical list. We'll see if Inter Miami go out of their way to make sure he's taking them ahead of Lionel Messi in what's left of the season.
Record For Most MLS Goals in a Season
The high mark for tallies in a single MLS campaign will be difficult to top
When Atlanta United's Josef Martinez struck for 31 goals in 2018 — the first player to break the 30-goal threshold in MLS — few would have thought that his astonishing total would be topped ... the very next season.
LAFC's Carlos Vela had what many consider the single greatest season by an MLS player in the history of the league, bagging 34 goals to go with 15 assists. Although his team won the Supporters' Shield as the best team during the MLS regular season, they fell at the penultimate hurdle in the playoffs, falling to the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference final on home turf and coming up short of the MLS Cup.
|
Most MLS Goals in a Season
|
Goals
|
Player
|
Club
|
Year
|
34
|
Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
2019
|
31
|
Josef Martinez
|
Atlanta United
|
2018
|
27
|
Bradley Wright Phillips
|
NY Red Bulls
|
2014
|
Chris Wondolowski
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
2012
|
Roy Lassiter
|
Tampa Bay Mutiny
|
1996
|
26
|
Mamadou Diallo
|
Tampa Bay Mutiny
|
2000
|
Stern John
|
Columbus Crew
|
1998
|
24
|
Nemanja Nikolic
|
Chicago Fire
|
2017
|
Bradley Wright-Phillips
|
NY Red Bulls
|
2016
|
Carlos Ruiz
|
LA Galaxy
|
2002
Below is a video compilation of all of Carlos Vela's 34 goals from his record-setting season in 2019, which saw him win both the Golden Boot and MVP award.
MLS Golden Boot Winners
Top scorer for each MLS season since 1996
Over the course of MLS's first 28 seasons, there have been 17 different clubs that have had a player at the top of the scoring charts. D.C. United have had players appear on the list a record five times, followed by San Jose with four, and then LAFC, Columbus Crew, FC Dallas and LA Galaxy with three appearances each.
It makes sense that Chris Wondolowski, the all-time leading scorer in MLS history, shows up as the goal-scoring leader (or co-leader) across three different seasons from 2010 through 2012. Other legendary strikers like Roy Lassiter, Stern John, Carlos Ruiz, Taylor Twellman, Jeff Cunningham and Bradley Wright-Phillips were top scorers on two occasions.
|
MLS Golden Boot Winners All-Time
|
Year
|
Name
|
Club
|
Total
|
1996
|
Roy Lassiter
|
Tampa Bay Mutiny
|
27
|
1997
|
Jaime Moreno
|
D.C. United
|
16
|
1998
|
Stern John
|
Columbus Crew
|
26
|
1999
|
Roy Lassiter Jason Kreis Stern John
|
D.C. United FC Dallas Columbus Crew
|
18
|
2000
|
Mamadou Diallo
|
Tampa Bay Mutiny
|
26
|
2001
|
Alex Pineda Chacon
|
Miami Fusion
|
19
|
2002
|
Carlos Ruiz
|
LA Galaxy
|
24
|
2003
|
Carlos Ruiz Taylor Twellman
|
LA Galaxy New England
|
15
|
2004
|
Eddie Johnson Brian Ching
|
FC Dallas San Jose
|
12
|
2005
|
Taylor Twellman
|
New England
|
17
|
2006
|
Jeff Cunningham
|
Real Salt Lake
|
16
|
2007
|
Luciano Emilio
|
D.C. United
|
20
|
2008
|
Landon Donovan
|
LA Galaxy
|
20
|
2009
|
Jeff Cunningham
|
FC Dallas
|
17
|
2010
|
Chris Wondolowski
|
San Jose
|
18
|
2011
|
Dwayne De Rosario Chris Wondolowski
|
D.C. United San Jose
|
16
|
2012
|
Chris Wondolowski
|
San Jose
|
27
|
2013
|
Camilo Sanvezzo
|
Vancouver
|
22
|
2014
|
Bradley Wright-Phillips
|
NY Red Bulls
|
27
|
2015
|
Sebastian Giovinco Kei Kamara
|
Toronto FC Columbus Crew
|
22
|
2016
|
Bradley Wright-Phillips
|
NY Red Bulls
|
24
|
2017
|
Nemanja Nikolic
|
Chicago Fire
|
24
|
2018
|
Josef Martinez
|
Atlanta United
|
31
|
2019
|
Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
34
|
2020
|
Diego Rossi
|
LAFC
|
14
|
2021
|
Taty Castellanos Ola Kamara
|
NYCFC D.C. United
|
19
|
2022
|
Hany Mukhtar
|
Nashville SC
|
23
|
2023
|
Denis Bouanga
|
LAFC
|
20
|
2024
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBD
