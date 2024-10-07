Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has had his ban from football reduced after he tested positive for banned substances at the start of last season - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that he could find his way to the MLS to feature alongside some of the world's most famous stars, with Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders being touted as options.

Former Red Devils man Pogba left United for Juventus in July 2022, but he only played for 161 minutes the 2022/23 Serie A campaign after an injury to his meniscus. Pogba then featured in two games at the start of last season in a bid to get back to his best, before he was stunningly banned for four years for using banned testosterone substances, casting his career into doubt. But the former Old Trafford star could be coming back to action soon with a number of clubs thought to be in his sights ahead of a move abroad.

Sources: Pogba Could Secure MLS Move Amid Ban Reduction

The midfielder is able to play for teams from March onwards

GIVEMESPORT sources state that with the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) reducing Pogba's ban from four years to 14 months, there could be some imminent movement on his future.

Paul Pogba's Premier League history - Manchester United stats by season Season Games Goal contributions 2011/12 3 0 2016/17 30 9 2017/18 27 16 2018/19 35 22 2019/20 16 4 2020/21 26 6 2021/22 20 10

It is acknowledged that he didn't take DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone), which naturally boosts testosterone production, which instead was prescribed as a supplement that was not deemed to be performance-enhancing - despite the substance being banned by the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency). Pogba's legal team had tried for a reduction to just a 12-month ban.

But at least there is now some clear daylight for his return. It is almost 100 per cent certain that Pogba will leave Juventus despite the reduction, whilst he can train with teams in January and play first-team football again in March - though a speedy resolution to mutually terminating his contract is expected.

Pogba will assess all of his options with a view to regular playing time - and one league that he may be tempted to join is the MLS. Pogba views the league as appealing, given that he has a house in Miami. But despite his residency on the east coast of the United States of America, Pogba could also take up the chance to be a 'poster boy' at a new club in the MLS.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paul Pogba has played 423 games in his club career, scoring 73 goals.

Inter Miami boast Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets and, so he would not be the main name at the club; though he could move to a Club World Cup qualified team. Seattle Sounders fall into that bracket, or even a move to Mexico has been considered. There is nothing lined up or advanced just yet, but options are abound.

Pogba Still Has Years Left to Shine

The midfielder is extremely talented and could continue his career

Pogba burst onto the scene for France back in 2012 after leaving United on a free transfer, and after four superb seasons in Serie A, the Red Devils signed him back for a then-world record fee worth £89.3million.

Pogba endured six seasons in his second spell at United, scoring 39 goals in 226 games at Old Trafford before moving back to Juventus at the end of his contract - though he has only featured in 12 first-team games since, having suffered his doping ban last September.

Still aged just 31, Pogba has plenty of years left in the tank just yet if he wishes to return to professional football, and a return to the French national team can't be ruled out if he can secure a big move and get back to form.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-10-24.