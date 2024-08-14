The clock is ticking for MLS clubs as the 2024 summer transfer window slams shut at 11:59 p.m. CT on Wednesday, August 14.

There are several clubs that are still seeking to make last-minute signings ahead of the stretch run of the MLS regular season with about 8–10 matches remaining for most teams. The MLS playoffs start in late October after the end of the regular season on October 19.

We're keeping a close eye on clubs like Atlanta United, the New York Red Bulls, and Charlotte FC, who are all busy in an attempt to make some key moves, and they've been connected with different players in recent days. Also, the LA Galaxy should be announcing the much anticipated Marco Reus signing at some point.

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert will be reporting on all the big stories up until the transfer deadline and his updates will be added to our rundown below.

Xherdan Shaqiri is out in Chicago (11 a.m. CT)

The club announces the Swiss international's contract termination

The soon-to-be 33-year-old attacking midfielder's spell in MLS is done after the club and the player announced that they have terminated his contract.

Shaqiri joined the Fire before the 2022 season for a reported $7.5 million transfer fee. It's safe to say that the Fire probably expected a lot more production than the 16 goals and 13 assists in 75 appearances across all competitions.

Shaqiri, who recently played in Euro 2024, leaves the club three points out of the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and that's after the team missed the postseason in both 2022 and 2023.

Revolution likely laying low at deadline (10:17 a.m. CT)

Onalfo met the press in New England, discussing the club's salary cap situation, the Luca Langoni acquisition, their frustration with the timing of the U-22 Initiative launch, and what fans might expect from the club on Deadline Day.

Union's Martinez heading to Brazil? (10:18 a.m. CT)

Reports over the last 24 hours indicate the deal is coming together

Philadelphia Union central midfielder Jose "Brujo" Martinez is nearly set to join Brazilian side Corinthians, though Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Jonathan Tannenwald says it's "not done yet."

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert indicates that the offer is $2 million for the 30-year-old Venezuelan international, who joined Philadelphia back in 2020.

This transaction could still happen after the MLS window closes on Wednesday, because it's the Brazil window being open that matters in this case. What would be affected is the Union's ability to sign another player to replace Martinez, though with the Union acquiring central midfielder Danley Jean Jacques earlier in this window, they probably already have that player.

Duncan McGuire Re-Upping with Orlando City

The U.S. Olympic forward will be penning a long-term deal

Despite the snafu with the Blackburn transfer that fell through due to an administrative issue, Duncan McGuire and Orlando City are sticking together long-term, with GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert reporting that the 23-year-old forward is signing a long-term deal with the club which could potentially run through 2028. The assumption is that he's getting a raise.

The 6th overall pick in the 2023 SuperDraft out of Creighton University scored 13 goals in 29 league matches in his debut season in MLS, which drew attention from the English Championship club. And he's picked up right where he left off in 2024 with seven goals in 19 appearances, during a season interrupted by his participation with the USA men's Olympic soccer team, which advanced to the quarterfinals in France.

Miguel Almiron to Charlotte Falls Through

Newcastle and MLS club could not agree on a transfer fee

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert jumped on CBS Golazo to explain what happened between Charlotte FC and Newcastle that led to the deal to bring Miguel Almiron back to MLS falling through. Apparently, the clubs could not agree on a valuation despite the fact that Charlotte and Almiron had landed on an arrangement.

Charlotte's offer started at $10 million, per Bogert, and according to The Athletic that went down to $9 million after Almiron and his agent raised their wage demands.

LAFC's Cristian Olivera wanted in Italy (6:12 a.m. CT)

Cesc Fabregas and Como have reportedly made an offer

According to Uruguayan reporter Federico Buysan, LAFC forward Cristian Olivera has a concrete offer to join newly promoted Como in Italy. This transfer could happen after the deadline since it's the Italian transfer window that needs to be open to make it happen. But if LAFC were to go out and seek a replacement, that could only happen on Deadline Day or via a free agent signing prior to the September 13 roster freeze date.