Highlights Canadian clubs are racing against the clock as their transfer window closes on August 8.

Atlanta United failed in a first attempt to land Steven Bergwijn as Ajax rejected a $15 million bid.

An unnamed MLS club is reportedly interested in a loan deal for Atletico Madrid's Santiago Mouriño.

It was another active day in MLS transfer circles, as the calendar moves closer to the summer transfer window deadline of August 14 (in the USA). There's a bit more urgency for something to happen with the Canadian clubs, since the window there closes on August 8.

The day started with confirmation of Tim Ream's return to MLS with Charlotte FC after a long spell at Fulham. GIVEMESPORT's own Tom Bogert was all over this story early on, so it's not entirely surprising that the club opted to feature Bogert in their player reveal.

Here's a summary of the rest of the day's most interesting news, including Atlanta United getting turned down by Dutch club Ajax, and Boca Juniors trying once again to get their hands on prized FC Dallas player Alan Velasco.

Canadian clubs are hopeful for reinforcements in the final 24 hours available to them, while there is one MLS club that reportedly could land a young Atletico Madrid center back on loan.

Atlanta United Have Steven Bergwijn Offer Rejected

Dutch reporter says that the Five Stripes are more than $5 million short

Netherlands international winger Steven Bergwijn is attracting bids this summer, with De Telegraaf reporter Mike Verweij stating that Ajax have rejected a $15 million bid from Atlanta United, and a $20 million bid from newly promoted Leicester City. Ajax clearly want more for a 26-year-old with 35 international caps for the Oranje.

Marco Reus to LA a Done Deal

German midfielder is set to travel to LA to finalize his move

GIVEMESPORT's Bogert has been on the Marco Reus story from the start and he confirmed on CBS Golazo that it's a done deal. European-based transfer guru Fabrizio Romano added that the contract will run through 2025 with an option to extend.

"This move has been more or less agreed upon and ready to go for the last few weeks," Bogert told CBS. "Everything is all set and Reus will join the Galaxy."

Bogert also revealed that he will not count as a Designated Player, meaning he'll be making $1.7 million or less. Two other teams, St. Louis and Charlotte FC, were in the mix, but Reus and his family wanted LA even if Charlotte were prepared to pay "a lot more money," according to Bogert.

LA Galaxy Goalkeeper Wants Transfer

Novak Micovic hasn't played much since joining Galaxy

An interesting situation is brewing in LA, where backup goalkeeper Novak Micovic, fresh off a standout performance in a recent Leagues Cup group match against Chivas Guadalajara, has requested a trade according to GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert.

Starting goalkeeper John McCarthy, 32, has played in 24 league games for the Galaxy this season, while the 22-year-old Micovic has played in just two MLS matches and the two Leagues Cup matches thus far. He was signed on loan in March 2023 from Serbian side FK Čukarički with a permanent transfer option, and the Galaxy say Micovic is "in their long-term plans."

Atletico Madrid Defender on Loan to MLS Club?

There's reported interest in young Uruguayan who needs a place to play

Argentina-based transfer reporter Uriel Iugt reports that an MLS club is in the mix for a loan deal involving Atletico Madrid's 22-year-old Uruguayan center back Santiago Mouriño, who likely won't stick around with the first team in La Liga. Clubs in Spain and Brazil are the other apparent options.

Mouriño was loaned out to Real Zaragoza in the Spanish second division last season.

Alan Velasco Rumors Resurface

Boca Juniors making another go at acquiring FC Dallas star

The Alan Velasco rumors of a return to Argentina just won't go away. Incredible to think there's this much noise for a player who hasn't played in 2024 due to an ACL injury suffered at the tail end of last year.

Apparently, Boca Juniors are not through pursuing Velasco with Argentine reporter Renato Della Paolera reportedly stating on the ESPN F10 show that Boca have resumed talks with FC Dallas and that it will take $7 million to get the deal done. That's exactly what FC Dallas paid to sign him from Independiente in 2022.

Velasco underwent surgery to repair an ACL tear in November 2023 and is expected to return to training at some point in August. He has 10 goals and seven assists in 54 career league appearances for FC Dallas.

Why Gbamin to the Red Bulls Never Happened

A reported failed physical is now to blame for the deal falling through

Well-traveled Ivorian defender Jean-Philippe Gbamin is a free agent who was reportedly set to sign with the NY Red Bulls. But AM New York's Joe Pantorno reports that a failed medical is to blame and GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert confirmed it.

Pantorno details the former Everton player's injury history in his report.

Behind the Scenes on Marcel Hartel Deal

St. Louis sporting director shares inside scoop on how he landed his man

Lutz Pfannenstiel gave St. Louis sports reporter Daniel Esteve some more insight into the signing of German midfielder Marcel Hartel, who chose MLS among other compelling offers.

It turns out Hartel was on the St. Louis wish list for three straight seasons, but as a free agent coming off a promotion to the Bundesliga with St. Pauli, he was in demand across Europe.

"We acquired his discovery rights from Columbus but then it was still far from being a done deal because there were a lot of European teams and French Champions League teams sniffing around as well. We brought him over. We had a good talk. I showed him the city, and he got to know the team more from the inside and having players like Edu [Eduard Lowen] and Teu [Cedric Teuchert] helped. ... We spent two days together, and then he said 'This is what I want to do.' And I'm really happy we somehow managed to do the impossible."

Seattle's Raul Ruidiaz Staying or Going?

Peruvian reporter says that Sounders forward still weighing his options

The contract of Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz is up at the end of the 2024 season and the 34-year-old will have a decision to make.

Peruvian reporter Nick Negrini says that the player will be weighing offers with the Sounders set to present a potential deal "depending on the salary expectations" of the player. According to the MLS Players Association 2024 salary list, Ruidiaz is on $2.7 million guaranteed this year.

An interesting tidbit in the reporting is that Ruidiaz apparently wants to stay in the USA for a few more years to obtain citizenship. That didn't stop him from sending a video message to fans of his former Peruvian club Universitario Deportes on the occasion of their 100th anniversary: "I hope one day to wear the [Universitario] jersey again."

Caleb Porter on Tim Parker Trade: "We Can't Lose"

Revs manager outlines club's long-term plan for the center back position

The Blazing Musket's Seth Macomber shared a video featuring New England manager Caleb Porter's evaluation of newly acquired defender Tim Parker and where he might play him on the Revs' backline.

It was also interesting that at the end of the soundbite, Porter makes it clear that it's no sure thing that Parker will be in New England in 2025 with his contract coming up at the end of 2024.

"His contract is up at the end of the year, so we'll have a decision at the end of the year and we can't lose on that. He's going to be motivated to perform for here or somewhere else. And at the end of the year, if we decide to sign him, we'll sign him. If not, we have a ton of cap to get a very good center back somewhere. We'll scout the entire world to get the best center back we can."

Earthquakes Extend Mexico Under-20 GK

Ochoa pens five-year deal after winning CONCACAF title

On the heels of Mexico's Under-20 CONCACAF title and their upcoming participation in the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, the San Jose Earthquakes have locked up 19-year-old goalkeeper Emi Ochoa to a contract that keeps him tied to the club through 2027 with options through 2029.

A native of the area, Ochoa signed his first contract in November 2019, becoming at the time the youngest MLS academy product to sign a pro deal.

He was the Earthquakes' starting goalkeeper for a U.S. Open Cup match earlier this season and has been included in the squad for a number of matches. He's also played for MLS Next Pro team The Town FC.

Montreal Loan Out Center Mid

Rida Zouhir said not to have a future with his hometown club

CF Montreal are moving on from their 20-year-old academy product as Rida Zouhir heads out on loan to USL Championship side Birmingham Legion for the rest of the 2024 season. And with his MLS contract expiring in December, he's unlikely to return to CF Montreal.

According to Tony Marinaro, Zouhir was nearly dealt to D.C. United during the current summer window.

The Montreal native made seven appearances in league play this season.

Toronto FC Still Hopeful for a Move

Club is on the clock with the Canadian transfer deadline looming

The Canadian transfer window closes on Thursday, August 8, six days before the close of the summer transfer window for U.S.-based clubs. (These dates are decided by the individual national federations.)

According to TFC head coach, John Herdman "there's a little bit of business going on at the moment" as far as his club is concerned.

Vancouver Sound More Confident

Manager Vanni Sartini expects official news soon

The Whitecaps are hoping they can improve before the close of the window, according to manager Vanni Sartini. The club sits in 5th place in the West, but they're closer to 10th place and missing the playoffs (currently the 'Caps are seven points ahead) than they are to 1st place (11 points behind LA Galaxy).