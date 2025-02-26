The MLS season officially kicked off last weekend, but the transfer window remains open until April 23. Teams remain busy looking to get deals over the line. These are the biggest ones to watch.

Columbus Crew DP No. 9 Situation

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Long before Cucho Hernandez was transferred to Real Betis for a club-record fee up to $16 million, the Columbus Crew SC were trying to be prepared with targets if a move they couldn’t turn down did indeed arrive for their star.

When Betis came, Cucho asked the club for the move and they granted it. Now comes the arduous task of replacing one of the league’s best players and the defining on-field presence of the club’s phenomenal last two years.

Cucho Hernandez - MLS Career Stats (2022-2024) Appearances 70 Goals 44 Assists 28

So far, the club haven’t made any key additions. The only senior signing is Lassi Lappalainen so far. But the window remains open, and the Crew are actively searching for a new DP No. 9.

They won’t sign anyone just for the sake of it and, as proven by a 4-2 opening weekend win, the Crew will be able to get by for now without a big addition.

"We have players already that we are thinking about," head coach Wilfried Nancy told Brianna Mac Kay of the Columbus Dispatch. "This is the way we do things. And this is the same mindset as the window in August. Doesn’t change. So, this is still open. We are working on that."

Trade Market Opening Up

Two names at the top of my mind are Inter Miami CF ’s Julian Gressel and Minnesota United ’s Hassani Dotson.

Dotson requested a trade, as exclusively revealed by GIVEMESPORT, while Gressel is not in the plans of the coaching staff and a move seems likely.

On Dotson: The Colorado Rapids were among a handful of MLS clubs in talks for the midfielder, but they eventually signed Josh Atencio from the Seattle Sounders .

The basis of the trade request was due to contract talks breaking down, meaning the issue has more to do with the front office and his camp. Head coach Eric Ramsay will continue selecting Dotson as normal as long as he’s at the club.

As for Gressel, unlike Dotson, he is not in the manager’s plans. New Miami boss Javier Mascherano left Gressel off the matchday roster entirely to open the season and sources tell GIVEMESPORT that was a coach’s decision rather than a trade being imminent. Several days later, Gressel remains with Miami.

"It's obviously a tough situation for me, where I'm not in the matchday squad,” Gressel said on his podcast, Player / Manager. “But I've mentioned before that I have a really good relationship with the coach and the club, ownership included, and that is still very true. ... My agent has had good conversations with the club, and I'm hopeful that we can find a solution together that works for everyone."

Any potential exit for Gressel hinges on Miami retaining a portion of his salary. MLS clubs have called about Gressel, but nothing has progressed yet. The player has been public in his preference to remain on the East coast, a big part of his decision to sign with Miami last winter in the first place.

RSL Center Forward Search Continues

Real Salt Lake are exhausting all options in their search to bring in a new center forward, both internationally and domestically. They intend to bring in a striker before the end of the primary transfer window and hopefully as soon as they can, but nothing is imminent.

The club have an open DP spot and may use it if the right deal comes together. They have also called about several MLS-based options in potential trades.

Real Salt Lake called about Orlando’s Duncan McGuire, Vancouver’s Brian White, Kansas City’s Willy Agada and Minnesota’s Tani Oluwaseyi, sources say, with all approaches rebuffed to this point.

The club were in the market for a center forward even before forward Elias Manoel refused to show up after being acquired in a trade from the NY Red Bulls , sources add. Internally, Manoel was viewed as a replacement for Anderson Julio rather than former DP Chicho Arango.

NYCFC Reloading

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

New York City FC just transferred their most productive and consistent attacking midfielder Santi Rodriguez to Botafogo. They already sent Talles Magno on loan and didn’t replace him with a new DP. They loaned James Sands to FC St. Pauli.

The club can add two new DPs still and — still with a lot of young attacking talent in the group — NYCFC should make the most of their top-end flexibility.

This is nothing new, as the club are routinely patient in getting the correct signings through the door. NYCFC have enough to hang on for now, but is the top-end of the squad enough to make the playoffs? Unclear. The East has vastly improved from last year.

Club-record signing Jovan Mijatovic is on loan until the summer. It’s unclear if he’ll return or move on at that point.

Atlanta's Flexibility With U-22 Initiative Spots

After the most opulent transfer window for one club in the history of MLS, Atlanta United still have further high-level flexibility.

Atlanta can add up to two more U-22 initiative signings, behind winger Edwin Mosquera. This can help increase depth in the squad while flexing their financial muscle. Reminder: U-22 initiative players hit the salary cap at $200,000 (or less, depending on age) and the transfer fee isn’t factored into the budget charge.

New England signed Luca Langoni for a fee around $7 million. That fee on its own would make a player a DP. It’s very useful for clubs who want to spend more money, as Atlanta do.

No deal for a potential U-22 initiative signing is imminent and Atlanta will take their time. This is where the club have the most flexibility to tweak the roster and, after a winter of change, the club are likely to take their time to see what the squad looks like for a little bit. They could also keep the spots open for future homegrown contract extensions.

The club were focused on their DP searches this winter, spending big to sign Emmanuel Latte Lath ($22 million fee) and Miguel Almiron ($10 million fee).

Atlanta won their opening match 3-2 over CF Montréal.