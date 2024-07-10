Highlights Atlanta United's summer window has been historic, raising more than $40 million through a trio of major departures.

D.C. United and Portland Timbers have moved to within touching distance of strengthening their squads for the remainder of the season.

Charlotte FC are on course to part ways with Scotty Arfield, while Orlando City have rejected a bid from Europe for their star.

The summer transfer window has not yet officially opened in MLS, but of course, silly season never stops.

It is particularly busy when clubs are preparing for the summer window to open as well as clubs abroad working to sign talents from MLS. The window officially opens on July 18. Teams can sign players now - as many have - but the new players are not eligible to play until then.

Here’s what’s cooking across the league.

Atlanta’s Historic Summer of Sales and What’s Next

Trio of exits result in major windfall

The first half of Atlanta United’s summer transfer window is historic.

With outbound transfers of Thiago Almada, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Caleb Wiley, the club has raised a guaranteed $42 million in transfer fees. Throw in another $3 million as part of a sell-on clause in Esequiel Barco’s transfer from River Plate to Russia, it’s $45 million this summer alone.

Player Team Fee Thiago Almada Botafogo $21m (+ $9m add-ons) Giorgos Giakoumakis Cruz Azul $10m Caleb Wiley Chelsea $11m

The closest another MLS club has come to securing so much in one transfer window is $28 million guaranteed, which the Chicago Fire raised in the big transfers of Gaga Slonina and Jhon Duran in January 2022. The sales are more than the transfer revenue raised by most clubs in their entire history.

LAFC - a club who entered MLS nearly the same time and is comparable for early success and ambition - likely hasn’t reached that number of guaranteed transfer fees received in their entire history. The qualification of “likely” is down to the private nature of exact transfer fees.

That part is done and should be celebrated. An integral aspect of a modern league is to participate in the market in a real way. All clubs are selling clubs in the world except the handful of superclubs. Atlanta showed three different paths this summer: One in-prime star (Giakoumakis), one rising talent they acquired for big money abroad (Almada) and one academy graduate (Wiley).

Atlanta are now responsible for each of the three most expensive inbound transfers in MLS history and two of the top three most expensive outbound transfers in MLS history.

This next part is more difficult, but with Garth Lagerwey as club president, there may be no-one more suited to correctly distribute the funds in MLS history. He has built trophy-winning teams in charge of Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders before being named president in Atlanta. Carlos Bocanegra remains as technical director, doing much of the day-to-day for these deals and searches.

GIVEMESPORT reported on Monday that Atlanta made a bid of around $10 million to Atalanta for Russian international Aleksei Miranchuk. That kind of profile - in prime, proven in multiple leagues - is Lagerwey’s strategy. The difference now is he’s doing it with a lot more money. Expect that same type of profile for whatever center forward they sign. Budget won’t be an issue, nor will ambition.

The club needs to name a head coach as well as sign replacements for Almada and Giakoumakis. It’s been a disappointing season on the field, but it can be revived off it with the right signings.

If they get those opulent signings right, this window will go down in MLS lore.

D.C. United Agree Deal for Defensive Midfielder

Enow on course to join from Maccabi Netanya

D.C. United has reached an agreement in principle with Maccabi Netanya to sign defensive midfielder Boris Enow, sources say.

Enow, 24, is a priority target for D.C., looking to beef up the defensive unit. The Cameroonian midfielder profiles as a tenacious, ball-winning shield for the backline. He spent time in Porto’s youth system and has made more than 100 appearances in Israel.

D.C. has conceded 47 goals in 23 matches this season, third-worst in MLS, and are coming off a 5-0 loss at the hands of Orlando City. After a strong start to the season, D.C. has struggled lately, particularly defensively. They are winless in 11 matches and have conceded 14 goals in their last four matches.

Despite the recent struggles, D.C.’s plan this summer was always to be focused on a longer-term build. This winter, Ally Mackay took over as general manager and Troy Lesesne as head coach. Mackay has begun to overhaul the roster and Lesesne implemented a new, high-pressing system. Enow helps both now and for the future, as the club will have much more flexibility for changes this winter.

Orlando City Reject Red Star Bid for Torres

Offer unlikely to be close to valuation

Orlando City has rejected an offer around $8 million from Red Star Belgrade for star winger Facundo Torres, sources say.

Torres was signed for a reported fee north of $8 million in 2022 and has only improved since then. The bid from Red Star isn’t likely to be close to Orlando’s valuation. Adam Leventhal of The Athletic first reported the rejected bid.

Torres, 24, is Orlando’s marquee player. He had a slow start to 2024 as Orlando struggled, but has come on strong in recent weeks with four goals and two assists in his side’s last five matches.

Red Star has had increased business with MLS clubs in recent times. They sold Osman Bukari to Austin FC for $7 million and signed Marko Ilic from Colorado Rapids this summer, as well as acquiring Milos Degenek from the Columbus Crew last year.

Portland to Sign Surman Ahead of Further Transfer Activity

Neville in line to be busy during summer window

The Portland Timbers are set to complete the signing of New Zealand center back Finn Surman from Wellington Phoenix, per sources.

The 20-year-old traveled to Portland to complete his medical but will now join up with the New Zealand Olympic squad. He has one cap with the senior squad. The young defender made 51 appearances with Wellington Phoenix.

The talent gives Phil Neville further options in central defense for now, but the club love Surman’s long-term potential.

It’s the first move of what should be a busy summer for Portland. The club plan to use their final DP spot on a central midfielder to help boost the defensive unit. They will likely lean younger in that spot.

Another midfielder would create a further logjam, and it’s expected a player will move out. The expectation is Eryk Williamson would be on the move. Clubs around MLS are aware he’s available and there has been interest, sources say.

The group has found their footing under Neville, who took over this winter. They have lost just once in their last nine, with the attack in particular excelling all season.

Portland added DP forward Jonathan Rodriguez from Club America in March, and he has been an instant success. The 31-year-old has 11 goals and five assists and his positional versatility has been valuable for the squad, able to tweak when needed. Star attacking midfielder Evander has led the group, while Santi Moreno and Felipe Mora round out their first-choice attack.

Seattle In Talks to Acquire Croatian Attacker

Sounders hold discussions over Spikic deal

The Seattle Sounders are in talks to sign winger Dario Spikic from Dinamo Zagreb, sources say.

Discussions are ongoing, but no deal is imminent, sources add. Dinamove Kronike reports a bid around $1.5 million has been submitted.

Spikic, 25, had four goals and four assists in 1,245 minutes last season. In 2022-23, he played more regularly and had seven goals and five assists. He’s won three league titles with Dinamo Zagreb.

The versatile winger would add to the Sounders’ attacking group, around Jordan Morris, Albert Rusnak, Leo Chu and Raul Ruidiaz.

Arfield Charlotte Exit Imminent

Midfielder set to depart after struggling for minutes

Midfielder Scotty Arfield will depart Charlotte FC imminently, sources say.

Arfield is expected to seal a move to the English lower leagues. Arfield was not part of training on Wednesday. The Scottish-born former Canadian international initially joined Charlotte from Rangers last summer but has not been a key starter.

The 35-year-old has played only 375 minutes this season. He played 404 minutes in his first half-season in MLS last year. Arfield has featured for Rangers, Burnley and more in his career.

A departure for Arfield will open space under the salary cap for Charlotte to continue with further maneuvers. They continue to work on a deal to sign U.S. international center back Tim Ream and are looking to spend big on a new center forward as a designated player.

The club could add another DP if Poland international Karol Swiderski returns to Europe this summer.

Charlotte have had an excellent 2024 season, sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference with 32 points after 22 matches. They’re easily on pace for the best point total in the club’s three-year existence.

Cracovia working to sign Revs’ Ravas

Goalkeeper has been overtaken by Ivacic in pecking order

Polish club Cracovia continue to work on a deal to sign goalkeeper Henrich Ravas from the New England Revolution, per sources.

Ravas, 26, was signed to be the starter in New England but struggled mightily and was eventually benched. He was named to Slovakia’s squad for Euro 2024 this summer but did not appear in a game.

With New England, Ravas hasn’t featured since April. Head coach Caleb Porter has preferred Aljaz Ivacic, signed during the season. Since being benched, a summer exit has seemed the most likely outcome.