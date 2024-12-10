Merely 72 hours after the Los Angeles Galaxy lifted MLS Cup, the offseason news in MLS has kicked into overdrive. And it won’t slow down. Here's the latest buzz around the league.

Gomez leaves Miami for Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of Paraguay international midfielder Diego Gomez from Inter Miami CF , the clubs announced.

The deal was initially revealed by GIVEMESPORT way back in July. Gomez traveled to England this week to complete the move.

Brighton will pay an initial fee around $15 million, with add-ons that could see the deal rise past $18 million, sources say. It is one of the top-10 most expensive outbound transfers in MLS history.

“The growth Diego has shown as a player since joining Inter Miami has been exponential. His contributions to the team both in midfield and in attack have been key for us through a historic period,” Miami President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí said in a club statement.

Gomez, 21, excelled in a year and a half with Miami, joining from Liberdad for $3 million shortly after Lionel Messi arrived in the summer of 2023.

He has grown from a talented young player to a key starter for both club and country, now up to nine caps with Paraguay. He led the club to the Olympics and competed at the tournament this summer. He was injured during the Copa America and was unable to play.

Gomez had six goals and seven assists in 2,153 minutes across all competitions for Miami this year.

A versatile midfielder that can also play further forward or wide, he’s viewed as an all-action No. 8 by Brighton.

The transfer nearly is one of the most opulent in league history. The current MLS outbound transfer record is Alphonso Davies’ transfer from Vancouver to Bayern, which ended at $22 million after all incentives hit. Thiago Almada, from Atlanta to Botafogo this year, is number two at $21 million.

Middle Eastern club in talks to sign Colorado’s Maxso

After a big trade to land two center-backs from FC Cincinnati , the Colorado Rapids overhaul in central defense isn’t done yet.

The club are in preliminary talks with a club in the Middle East to transfer center-back Andreas Maxsø, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. Maxsø is interested in the move and the club don’t want to stand in his way.

Maxsø, 30, has been an ironman for the Rapids. He played every single minute for the club in their 41 games across all competitions. He joined from Brondby ahead of 2023. He has made 81 appearances over two years for Colorado.

Additionally, long-time Rapids center-back Lalas Abubakar is likely to depart in free agency. The club declined his 2025 contract option and haven’t been close to an agreement to keep him in town.

Abubakar, turning 30 this month, has been with Colorado since 2019, making 153 appearances. His role has diminished over the last few years, appearing in only 18 regular season games this year.

Colorado had a strong 2024 season after new head coach Chris Armas took over and Djordje Mihailovic arrived to lead a pyrotechnic attack. They struggled defensively after Canada international defender Moise Bombito joined OGC Nice for a club-record fee of $7.7 million (plus add-ons). The club conceded 60 goals in 2024, more than all but one of the league's 18 playoff teams.

Already added to the defense are Chidozie Awaziem and Ian Murphy, the two players acquired from FC Cincinnati for $1 million in GAM plus add-ons. At the end of last season, Colorado signed American defender Reggie Cannon after he left QPR.

San Diego adds Jones to coaching staff

Columbus Crew 2 head coach Kelvin Jones has accepted a role as an assistant coach at San Diego FC , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Jones joins Mikey Varas’ staff for their inaugural season.

Jones took over Crew 2 head coach this season, joining after Laurent Courtois was named CF Montreal manager. He had been academy director for Columbus.

Kelvin’s coaching certifications include a USSF A License, NSCAA Director of Coaching Diploma, USSF National Youth License, and his Elite Formation Coaching License (EFCL), a partnership between MLS and the French Football Federation for elite MLS Academy coaches.

San Diego continue to build out their inaugural roster and staff. They added a couple players via trade early this week and will now select five players in the expansion draft on Wednesday night.

Expansion draft promises

Speaking of the expansion draft, keep an eye on some of the trades made by San Diego this week before the draft.

The first thing that is interesting: The club acquired an international roster spot from the Columbus Crew SC for $100,000 GAM. The going rate for that mechanism is typically around $200,000 GAM at this time of the year. That means there’s an understanding that San Diego won’t take a Columbus player in the expansion draft.

There may be more trades like that to follow.