Another week, another fresh MLS transfers notebook. Here’s the latest goings-on around the league from GIVEMESPORT’s MLS insider Tom Bogert.

LA Galaxy making room for Marco Reus

Jonny Perez loan paves way for German star

The LA Galaxy have cleared the requisite salary cap space to complete the signing of Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The loan of Jonny Perez to Nashville SC got them over the line. The Galaxy did not need major departures to make it happen.

Reus’ signing is still being finalized, sources add.

Reus, 35, departed Borussia Dortmund this summer when his contract expired. He had 170 goals and 131 assists for the club.

How Reus fits in will be up to Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney, who may soon have an embarrassment of riches. Designated Player (DP) wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil have excelled in their debut season, while No. 10 Riqui Puig is one of the most talented players in MLS.

Versatile attacker Diego Fagundez is a bonafide starting-caliber player in his own right, earning plaudits for his performances this season. With Dejan Joveljic up top, that’s six players expecting starting minutes but just four available spots unless Vanney tweaks his tactical system or Puig plays deeper.

Charlotte FC to sign Israel youth international

Club is finalizing a deal for teenager Idan Toklomati

Charlotte FC is finalizing a deal to sign Israeli youth international forward Idan Toklomati from Maccabi Petah Tikva, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The transfer fee will be in the ballpark of $3.5 million.

Toklomati, 19, was part of the Israel squad that competed at the Olympics, alongside soon-to-be Charlotte teammate Liel Abada. He has four caps with the senior Israeli national team as well. The forward, who can play through the center or on the wing, broke out in 2022-23 with 11 goals and six assists in the Israeli second tier.

Charlotte continues to work to add a Designated Player in attack as well.

Real Salt Lake keep adding players

Javain Brown is the club’s third addition, and they’re not done

Real Salt Lake signed defender Javain Brown off waivers on Wednesday.

Brown was surprisingly placed on waivers by the Vancouver Whitecaps after no trade materialized. Sources say the split was amicable between Vancouver and the player.

Brown, 25, has 25 caps with the Jamaican national team and made 107 appearances with Vancouver. He can play right back in a back four (which RSL play) or right center back in a back three (as he was often deployed in Vancouver).

RSL has already added wingers Benji Michel and Lachlan Brook before Brown, as they load up for the stretch run. The club continues to work to add an attacking Designated Player as well. Sources believe a DP will indeed be added this summer.

Real Salt Lake are intent on keeping young stars Andres Gomez and Diego Luna this summer as well, after transferring Mexico youth international Fidel Barajas to Chivas.

Diego Luna market robust, but no offer yet

Clubs in Europe and Mexico have RSL star on their radar

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

European clubs have inquired about what it would take to sign Diego Luna, but no offers have been made, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

While Luna was linked with Chivas and Club America, the player is focused on Europe and is likely to have no shortage of suitors over the next 12 months. Clubs in Spain, Italy, Belgium and elsewhere have been asking about the player.

Luna, 20, has taken a leap in 2024 with five goals and eight assists in 23 appearances (1,686 minutes so far). He was surprisingly left off the United States Olympic roster, but was added to the MLS All-Star team.

Bournemouth and others eye D.C.’s Akinmboni

No bids yet for D.C. United’s 17-year-old central defender

Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Premier League club Bournemouth is among clubs that have D.C. United and U.S. youth international defender Matai Akinmboni on their radar, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

No offers have been made to D.C. United for Akinmboni since December, when Villarreal had a bid rejected.

Akinmboni, 17, already has 28 professional appearances under his belt, half of them coming with D.C. United’s first team. The rising center back was with the USA Under-19 side in their last two camps.

D.C. wants to keep the rising Akinmboni and help continue his progression in the first team as they see a promising future for the player.

Spanish club bidding for USL scoring star

Charleston Battery reject multiple offers for Golden Boot leader

Charleston Battery have rejected multiple transfer offers from LaLiga2 side CD Castellon for forward Nick Markanich, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Markanich has 19 goals this season, the runaway Golden Boot leader in the second-tier USL Championship. Several MLS clubs are monitoring his progress ahead of the winter as well.

Markanich, 24, made nine MLS appearances for FC Cincinnati in 2022 then joined Charleston in 2023.

Castellon plays in the Spanish second division this season after winning promotion from the third tier in 2023-24.

USL clubs are slowly earning more respect with the successful development of players, including Joshua Wynder (Benfica), Diego Luna (RSL), Fidel Barajas (to RSL then Chivas), Kobi Henry (Reims) and more in recent years.