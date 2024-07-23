Highlights New England Revolution agree deal with Boca Juniors to sign Langoni

Columbus close to securing loan deal for River Plate's Andrés Herrera

San Jose re-sign Ochoa, while Orlando and USYNT's McGuire is attracting interest

The transfer news is moving nonstop around MLS after the transfer window officially opened last week. Below are the latest updates from another notebook.

Revs Agree Fee for Langoni

New England and Langoni continue to discuss personal terms

The New England Revolution have agreed to a deal with Boca Juniors for forward Luca Langoni, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal would be for $6.8 million plus add-ons, as CL Merlo first reported.

New England and Langoni continue to discuss personal terms. One source said those discussions are progressing but not there yet. Langoni likely to be a U-22 Initiative signing for the Revs.

Langoni, 22, is a versatile attacker who can play on either wing or through the center. He has spent his whole career at Boca so far, making 69 appearances for the Argentine giants.

The Revs have been in discussions with Boca for weeks over a potential deal, with talks first being reported on July 3. New England placed DP winger Tomas Chancalay on the season-ending injured list following a torn ACL.

New England sit bottom of the Eastern Conference with 23 points after 25 matches as the league enters a break, but remain five points below the playoff line so they can change their fortunes before the end of the year. Langoni would be a boost to an attack already centered around former MLS MVP Carles Gil.

Columbus Nearing Deal for Wingback

The reigning MLS Cup Champions are bolstering their squad

The Columbus Crew are nearing a deal to sign wingback Andrés Herrera on loan from River Plate with a purchase option, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

CL Merlo first reported on the deal. Sources say there are still final details to sort before it’s done.

Herrera, 25, has spent his career in Argentina, first for San Lorenzo then with River Plate. He has made 80 appearances for River Plate and represented Argentina at the Olympics in 2021.

Columbus wanted to add to the position this summer. They already signed attackers Dylan Chambost and AZ Jackson to add to the group as they push in the Supporters’ Shield race and gear up for the playoffs.

The Crew are reigning MLS Cup champions.

San Jose re-sign academy talent Ochoa

Ochoa's contract was set to expire at the end of the season

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed Mexico youth international goalkeeper Emi Ochoa to a contract extension, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Ochoa’s contract was set to expire at the end of the year, but San Jose have re-signed the talented academy graduate.

Ochoa, 19, is currently with Mexico’s U-20 national team at the U-20 Concacaf Championships. He has represented both the United States and Mexico in his youth international career.

Qatari club in for Orlando and USYNT McGuire

Contract talks remain far apart between Orlando and McGuire

A Qatari club is pursuing Orlando City and United States Olympic forward Duncan McGuire, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Orlando insist McGuire is not for sale and the club wants to build around him. Contract talks remain far apart between the club and McGuire. European clubs remain interested in McGuire to test Orlando’s resolve.

McGuire and the United States kick off their Olympic campaign on Wednesday against host nation and favorites France.

Where will Bryan Reynolds end up this summer?

The U.S. international is expected to leave Westerlo this summer

Several clubs have lined up for United States international right back Bryan Reynolds and the player is likely to leave Westerlo this summer, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

A club from Germany and a club from England are pushing hardest.

Reynolds, 23, has seven caps with the USMNT and has been with Westerlo since 2022, initially on-loan before the Belgian club signed him permanently from AS Roma. He’s made 68 appearances for Westerlo, continuing his development after failing to get time at Roma.

The dynamic right back is a product of the FC Dallas academy.

RSL add Australia youth int’l winger Brook

RSL likely is not finished, either

Real Salt Lake has officially signed Australian winger Lachlan Brook from Western Sydney. GIVEMESPORT first reported the deal on Tuesday.

Brook, 23, is an Australian youth international. He had 14 goals and two assists in around 1,500 mins this season for Western Sydney. Earlier in his career he spent time with Brentford's B team and on loan at Crewe Alexandra.

“We are excited to bring Lachlan aboard this summer," RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid said in a club release. "He’s a technical and versatile attacker with quick feet. … His quickness, technique, and his timing of arriving in the box at the right time should allow him to mesh well with all of our dynamic attacking options."

Brook adds to a deep and talented attack, already bolstered by American winger Benji Michel this summer. The two will compete for minutes around star Chicho Arango and breakout young talents Diego Luna and Andres Gomez.

RSL is still in the market to further add this summer with their open DP spot, a significant push as they sit third in the Western Conference with 44 points after 25 matches. RSL is viewed among the best teams in the league and want to go all-in to compete for trophies.

Portland trade for Mason Toye

Toye gives Phil Neville another weapon up front

The Portland Timbers have acquired forward Mason Toye in a trade with CF Montréal, the clubs announced Tuesday. The deal was first reported by GIVEMESPORT.

Montréal receives a second-round draft pick for Toye. They also may receive up to $200,000 GAM in add-ons. Additionally, sources say Montréal will hold a portion of his salary for 2024. There is a club option in his contract for 2025.

Toye, 25, struggled for consistent minutes in Montréal due to injury but was productive on the pitch, with 13 goals in around 3,000 minutes since joining from Minnesota in 2020.

The move gives head coach Phil Neville another option in a pyrotechnic attack around star attacking midfielder Evander. Portland has scored 50 goals this season, tied for third-most in MLS.

As for Montréal, the club are working to transition the squad to a new era. Departures like Toye will free up flexibility.