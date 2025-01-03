As the new year brings a new transfer window, transfer news continues to dominate the news cycle.

With it comes a lot of half-truths or straight misinformation. Find the reporters you trust and stick with them, like GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert, Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano.

Onto a fresh MLS transfers notebook:

San Diego FC bid for Ukraine international winger

San Diego FC are in talks to sign Ukraine international Oleksandr Zubkov from FC Shakhtar Donetsk , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Zubkov would be a designated player. Negotiations are ongoing, with San Diego submitting a bid around $5 million but Shakhtar want more.

Zubkov, 28, has 36 caps with Ukraine. He has had a prolific season, with five goals and five assists in just 768 minutes in the league. He also has two goals and one assist in 457 Champions League minutes. While his counting stats are impressive, Zubkov’s underlying numbers paint a fuller picture of his quality.

Zubkov has spent the majority of his career with Shakhtar, with a stint at Ferencvaros for a few years as well as one season at FK Mariupol.

San Diego’s inaugural roster is led by Mexican international Chucky Lozano. A deal for Zubkov would put another star on the opposite flank.

D.C. United nearing deal for Australia international

DC United are nearing a deal to sign Australia international center back Kye Rowles from Hearts, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. The Edinburgh News first reported the deal, which will be around $750,000.

Rowles, 26, has 24 caps with Australia. The defender has spent the last few years with Hearts in Scotland, a key starter for the club, making 102 appearances since arriving in the summer of 2022.

He has featured in the UEFA Conference League, as well as qualifiers for both the Europa League. D.C. United continue their roster overhaul, with Rowles another key signing this winter. The club has already added forward João Peglow, midfielder Hosei Kijima and more this winter.

The club will soon sign South Korean goalkeeper Jun-hong Kim as well.

New England working on Cameroon international forward

New England Revolution are in advanced talks to sign Cameroon international forward Ignatius Ganago from French club FC Nantes , sources tell GIVEMESPORT. The deal would be for a loan with an option to buy. L’Equipe first reported the talks.

Ganago, 25, has 14 caps with Cameroon. He has spent his career in France so far, with OGC Nice, Lens and Nantes. He has been a fringe player this season, with 10 appearances in the league, all coming from the bench.

The attacker had five goals and three assists in 28 appearances (1,519 minutes) last year. The future of Revs forward Giacomo Vrioni remains in doubt. The DP forward hasn’t lived up to his price tag since joining from Juventus and both sides are ready to move on if a deal can be found.

Plus, New England have already added center forward Leonardo Campana from Inter Miami. Ganago would be another key option at the position if signed, leaving Vrioni third choice.

Nashville bid for U-22 attacker

Nashville SC have bid for Swedish youth international winger Ahmed Qasem from Elfsborg, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. Daniel Krisoffersson first reported the bid.

Qasem, 21, has already made 87 first-team appearances for Elfsborg, with 11 goals and 13 assists. He had five goals and four assists in 27 league appearances (1,748 minutes) in 2024. Nashville have already added Edvard Tagseth and Gaston Brugman this winter.