German manager Thomas Letsch is the frontrunner for the Philadelphia Union head coaching vacancy, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

No deal is agreed or sorted yet, but sources describe Letsch as the favorite. The club are in the final stage of their managerial search.

Philly sporting director Ernst Tanner wants to double-down on the club’s high-pressing and youth development ethos. Letsch and Tanner worked together at RB Salzburg , when Tanner ran the academy and Letsch rose through the coaching ranks at the club.

Letsch last managed Bundesliga club VfL Bochum. Before that, he was in the Netherlands with Vitesse Arnhem and Austria with Austria Wien.

The Union began their coaching search after firing long-time manager Jim Curtin last month. Philly missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Reus should be available for MLS Cup

Marco Reus is expected to be available for MLS Cup, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Reus started the Western Conference final but was subbed out at halftime with a groin injury.

The update is a boost for the Galaxy after the club lost star Riqui Puig to a torn ACL , suffered in the win over Seattle. Puig played more than 30 minutes on a torn ACL, during which he provided the game-winning assist.

Head coach Greg Vanney expressed optimism this week as well.

“We have some optimism that he can get himself turned around and be ready for us,” Vanney told media on Tuesday.

Vanney will be pressed for updates for the rest of the week leading up to the final on Saturday.

Reus, 35, joined the Galaxy this summer after leaving Borussia Dortmund . He had one goal and three assists in 359 regular season minutes. He started twice in the playoffs so far and has delivered one assist.

Reus never won a Bundesliga title with Dortmund. He has the chance to win MLS Cup in his first few months with the Galaxy on Saturday against the Red Bulls.

Charlotte to sign rising Mali midfielder; chief scout departs

Charlotte FC are finalizing a deal to sign Mali youth international midfielder Baye Coulibaly from NK Kustosija, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Charlotte will pay around $2 million and Coulibaly is expected to start with Charlotte’s second team, Crown Legacy FC, sources add. Fabrizio Romano first reported the agreement.

Coulibaly, 18, played a key role for Mali at the U-17 World Cup last year. Mali finished third in the tournament, knocking off the likes of Morocco and Mexico before beating Argentina in the third-place game.

Additionally, Charlotte FC chief scout Thomas Schaling has departed the club to become PSV’s No. 2, sources say. TopBin90 first reported he was leaving for PSV. Schaling was previously a scout with PSV before joining Charlotte as director of scouting in 2020.

Cruz Azul interested in Orlando’s Facundo Torres

Cruz Azul have identified Orlando City SC star Facundo Torres as a potential target, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

No official bid has come, and it’s unclear if Torres would want the move, sources say. Cruz Azul signed Giorgos Giakoumakis from Atlanta United for $10.5 million this summer.

Orlando would like to keep their star but understand the nature of the global transfer market.

“There are always people calling about Facundo,” Orlando GM and CSO Luiz Muzzi told GIVEMESPORT last month. “But some have the old notion that you can get any MLS players for cheap, which isn’t the case. But some are serious. If there’s something that makes sense for everybody, it’s just normal in the world of soccer.”

Facundo Torres - Seasons with Orlando City Category 2022 2023 2024 Appearances 33 30 32 Goals 9 14 14 Assists 10 4 6

Torres, 24, had 14 goals and six assists during the regular season. The Uruguay international has been a star in Orlando for three years, leading the club to win the 2022 U.S. Open Cup.

SuperDraft takes focus

The 2025 MLS SuperDraft, for collegiate players entering the professional game, will take place on December 20. The combine happens next week with the draft’s top talent.

One player to keep an eye on is Wisconsin Badgers freshman forward Dean Boltz. Sources say he’s in the mix for a potential Generation adidas (GA) contract, given by MLS to each year’s top potential draft picks.

Boltz had 10 goals and four assists in 15 matches and was named to the Top Drawer Soccer Best XI Freshman Team.

Last year’s GA class included Kimani Stewart-Baynes and Stephen Annor Gyamfi.

Red Bulls helping fans get to MLS Cup

The NY Red Bulls front office bought 700 tickets for the official supporter groups for MLS Cup, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The club are also offering any of those 700 a $300 travel reimbursement to help with flight and/or lodging. The club is sending the entire front office to the final as well.

New York are in the final for the first time since 2008.