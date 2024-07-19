Highlights European star Olivier Giroud expected to debut for LAFC in August, bringing attacking power for playoff run.

MLS clubs Houston, Austin, Columbus, St. Louis prepare for debut of new signings.

Inter Miami secures loan deal for Paraguay defender David Martinez to fill void left by Freire's injury.

The transfer news is moving nonstop around MLS after the transfer window officially opened this week. Below are the latest updates.

Before getting there, GIVEMESPORT exclusively reported San Diego FC signed Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair on Friday.

When will Olivier Giroud debut?

Giroud most recently represented France at the Euros

While Olivier Giroud is eligible to debut this weekend, the new LAFC striker has not yet joined up with his new teammates as both parties wanted to give Giroud the chance to rest after a long European season and then representing France at the Euros.

Giroud isn’t expected to arrive until around August 1. LAFC have one more MLS game before a break for the Leagues Cup. Their next MLS game after this weekend is set for August 24.

The French forward could debut during Leagues Cup, pending LAFC’s performance and discussions between the camps. There is no rush.

Giroud was never expected to debut when first eligible as club and player knew he’d be at the Euros. His final game was July 9 when France lost to Spain and were eliminated from the tournament. His 2023-24 season started with AC Milan a year ago, so Giroud is getting a much-needed break to refuel ahead of the finish to the 2024 MLS season.

MLS Cup is on December 7. LAFC has made the last two finals.

LAFC has had a strong season without Giroud, currently second in the Western Conference with 43 points after 23 games. Giroud will be available for 10 MLS regular season matches and then, more importantly, be ramped up and fresh for the playoff run.

The 37-year-old striker appeared in 35 of AC Milan’s league matches this year, with a productive 15 goals and 8 assists in 2,372 minutes. He joins an attack led by reigning MLS Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga, Uruguay international Cristian Olivera and Polish attacker Mateusz Bogusz, who has spent time playing as a false nine over the first half of the year.

The key new signings to debut Saturday

Houston, Austin, Columbus and St. Louis could all have debutants this weekend

After the summer transfer window opened on Thursday, players already signed are now eligible to debut. Plenty are ready to go this weekend.

Houston Dynamo club-record signing Ezequiel Ponce (around $5 million plus add-ons) is available for selection, as is Austin FC club-record signing Osman Bukari ($7 million).

Columbus Crew duo Dylan Chambost and AZ Jackson are ready to debut. The Crew are pushing in the Supporters’ Shield race, gaining ground over the last six weeks with just one loss in their last eight matches. They get to skip the Leagues Cup group stage, so after this weekend, the next Crew match isn’t until at least August 7.

St. Louis City look to push back into the playoff race with Cedric Teuchert ready to debut. New DP attacker Marcel Hartel isn’t ruled out for Saturday, but not confirmed yet.

Miami finalizing loan deal for new center back

Inter Miami fill a void lefy by Nicolas Freire

Inter Miami is finalizing a deal to sign Paraguay international defender David Martinez on loan from River Plate, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Martinez was in Miami to conduct his medical this week. CL Merlo first reported the agreement.

Miami was in the market for another senior center back following the season-ending injury to Nicolas Freire.

Martinez, 26, has 11 caps with the Paraguay national team. He has 77 appearances with River Plate but has mostly been a rotational option rather than regular starter. He should see more minutes with Miami, alongside Tomas Aviles and Sergii Kryvtsov.

Inter Miami also announced that Lionel Messi has a ligament in his right ankle and the timetable for his return “will be determined by periodic assessments and the progress of his recovery.” Miami has won five of their last six matches without Messi.

Miami have one more league match before the Leagues Cup. Miami won last year’s tournament, a memorable run where Messi debuted.

Hinestroza to depart Columbus on loan

The winger will get consistent minutes to aid development

Atlético Nacional are finalizing a deal to sign winger Marino Hinestroza on loan from the Columbus Crew, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal will give Hinestroza consistent minutes to aid in his development. Pipe Sierra first reported the agreement was reached.

Hinestroza, 22, had two goals in 347 minutes this season, stretched across 16 matches. He joined Columbus this winter via the U-22 initiative. Columbus already signed two attackers ahead of the transfer window opening (more on that below), creating a logjam for minutes.

St. Louis chasing forward Becher

The forward had success with Vancouver prior

St. Louis City is interested in signing forward Simon Becher from Danish club AC Horsens, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Becher, 24, broke through with the Vancouver Whitecaps before heading to Denmark this winter. With the Whitecaps he had eight goals and two assists in 802 minutes.

A star at Saint Louis University from 2019-21, a move to St. Louis City would be a homecoming of sorts. Becher was selected in the first round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft by Vancouver and worked his way through their second team before earning an MLS contract.

Red Bulls GK loaned to Finnish club

Marcucci will join on loan for the rest of the year

New York Red Bulls goalkeeper AJ Marcucci is joining Finnish club IF Gnistan on loan for the rest of the year, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Marcucci, 24, will continue developing with gametime abroad. He has progressed through the Red Bulls system since being selected in 2021 MLS SuperDraft, making 54 apps for the club’s second team.

The Red Bulls are working to sign a central midfielder following the departure of Frankie Amaya to Toluca.

Vancouver Whitecaps working to sign Colombia youth international

Vancouver is looking to shore up its right side

The Vancouver Whitecaps are working on a deal for Atlético Nacional and Colombia youth international right back Edier Ocampo, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Nothing is agreed or done as yet, but talks continue.

Ocampo, 20, has already made 57 first-team appearances for Nacional.

Early, official deals

Since the transfer window officially opened on Thursday, a few previously unreported signings have gone official:

Philadelphia Union acquired forward Sam Adeniran from St. Louis for $150,000 GAM plus another $150k GAM in add-ons. The physical forward has been in transfer rumors most of the season and now officially joins Philly.

acquired forward from for $150,000 GAM plus another $150k GAM in add-ons. The physical forward has been in transfer rumors most of the season and now officially joins Philly. Real Salt Lake signed winger Benji Michel . Michel, 26, was a free agent and is best known for his time in MLS with Orlando City.

signed winger . Michel, 26, was a free agent and is best known for his time in MLS with Orlando City. Toronto FC signed defender Henry Wingo as a free agent after winning four league titles in Hungary with Ferencvárosi. The club see him playing as a right-sided center back in their back three, a role he excelled at last season with Ferencvárosi.