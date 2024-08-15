Goodbye, MLS secondary transfer window. As quickly as it arrived, so too did it slam shut.

Major League Soccer's summer transfer window closed on August 14 (the deadline was August 8 for the three Canadian clubs), meaning teams had around a month to bolster their squads for the final stretch of the 2024 regular season.

Because of the MLS calendar, which runs from late February to early December, the summer transfer window doesn't have quite the same volume of moves as it does in Europe. MLS teams usually make the majority of their incoming and outgoing moves in the winter window, but because the summer window aligns with the primary transfer opportunity in Europe, it's often the time when the most high-profile signings are made.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we're breaking down how all 29 teams fared in the summer. Grades take into account a combination of the signings, their projected impact, the club's roster needs, and ther perceived value of the transfer. Let's dive in!

MLS Transfer Grades: 2024 Summer Window

Atlanta United: B-

Transfers Out Thiago Almada (Botafogo), Caleb Wiley (Chelsea), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Cruz Azul), Aiden McFadden (Louisville City)

Transfers In Alexey Miranchuk (Atalanta), Pedro Amador (free transfer)



Atlanta had one of the best outgoing transfer windows in MLS history, making a little over $50 million in transfers for Thiago Almada, Caleb Wiley and Giorgos Giakoumakis. They at least partially reloaded, splashing on Alexey Miranchuk (above) as a Designated Player to replace some of their outgoing production. The Five Stripes still need depth and maybe a bit more quality in attack to be a true contender (a permanent head coach would also help), but they did buy themselves a ton of flexibility for 2025.

Austin FC: B

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Transfers Out Moussa Djitté (free transfer)

Transfers In Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Oleksander Svatok (SC Dnipro), Mikkel Desler (Toulouse)



Verde added three starting-quality players in areas of need, with Designated Player winger Osman Bukari in particular looking like a game-changer. There is still some concern about the striker positions, although the potential to play Sebastian Driussi as a false nine perhaps eases those concerns in the short term. This is a very, very thin roster, but the moves they did make this summer are positive.

Charlotte FC: A-

Credit: REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Transfers Out Enzo Copetti (Rosario Central), Scott Arfield (free transfer), Hamady Diop (FK Čukarički - loan)

Transfers In Karol Świderski (end of loan - Verona), Tim Ream (free agent), Pep Biel (Olympiacos)



Charlotte's summer window was dominated by their unsuccessful pursuits of Calvin Stengs and Miguel Almirón, but don't let that overshadow what a fantastic window Sir Minty's Boys had.

Chicago Fire: D+

Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Transfers Out Xherdan Shaqiri (contract termination)

Transfers In Ariel Lassiter (CF Montréal)



This grade entry was originally tabbed as an "F" until the news broke on deadline day that they "mutually agreed to part ways" with attacker Xherdan Shaqiri. The Swiss international has not delivered for Chicago, with the team's performances and results actually improving once he left for international duty earlier this summer. He'll go down as one of the worst-ever Designated Players in MLS. Moving on from him is a positive for Chicago.

Despite serially under-performing for the better part of a decade, Chicago haven't been afraid to spend money. The decision not to make a big move in the summer window is an odd one for a club languishing in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. Perhaps the recently-announced departure of sporting director Georg Heitz at the end of the season means they're waiting to find his successor before re-tooling this squad.

FC Cincinnati: B

Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Transfers Out Aaron Boupendza (contract terminated)

Transfers In Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista), Nicholas Gioacchini (Como)



Moving on from Aaron Boupendza was a win. Adding high level defensive depth after Matt Miazga and Nick Hagglund's season-ending injuries was mandatory.

Most importantly, getting out of Aaron Boupendza's contract opened a Designated Player spot. They filled it with Nicholas Gioacchini, signed on loan from Como for the rest of the 2024 season. While it's a bit unusual to sign a DP on such a short-term deal, he's proven in MLS and has played in the league within the last year, so he should hit the ground running and adapt quickly.

Colorado Rapids: C+

Transfers Out Lamine Diack (loan terminated), Marko Ilić (Red Star Belgrade), Moïse Bombito (Nice)

Transfers In Rafael Navarro (purchase option triggered from Palmeiras)



The biggest move of Colorado's window is the impending transfer of defender Moïse Bombito (photo above) to French club Nice. It's a record transfer fee for the club that could rise up to $10.7 million, but the Rapids are also losing their best center back for the stretch run of the season. Bombito had exploded onto the scene as one of the most dynamic young defenders in the league, and his open-field speed is incredibly difficult to replace. Sometimes you have to sell your top players, but without signing a replacement this window, their defense looks significantly weakened.

Columbus Crew: A-

Transfers Out Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), Will Sands (New England Revolution), Marino Hinestroza (loan)

Transfers In Aziel Jackson (St. Louis City), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Andrés Herrera (River Plate), Dylan Chambost (Saint-Étienne), Abraham Romero (LAFC)



The reigning MLS champions Crew didn't really need to make improvements to their squad, but they did anyway. In DeJuan Jones (photo above) and Andrés Herrera they added a pair of starting-quality wingbacks. Aziel Jackson is an intriguing young talent who should thrive under Wilfried Nancy, and Dylan Chambost looks set to compete for a starting spot in their fluid front three.

The one knock on their window was letting Aidan Morris go without signing a replacement. Easier said than done, of course, but Morris leaves a hole in midfield that can't really be filled by committee.

FC Dallas: D+

Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Transfers Out José Mulato (Spartak Subotica)

Transfers In Show (Maccabi Haifa), Ruan (CF Montréal)



Dallas got a bargain in trading for Ruan from CF Montréal (photo above), snagging a starting-quality right back for just $50,000 in GAM. That's a shrewd bit of business. Signing Show on loan gives them a boost at the No. 6 position, but probably doesn't move the needle too much more.

This team has so much more work to do in order to turn into a solidified playoff team, much less an MLS Cup contender. It would seem like more extensive moves are on the winter to-do list.

D.C. United: C-

Credit: Hannah Foslien-USA TODAY Sports

Transfers Out Steve Birnbaum (retired)

Transfers In David Schnegg (Sturm Graz), Dom Badji (free transfer), Boris Enow (Maccabi Netanya)



D.C. United signed holding midfielder Boris Enow, who could work his way into a starting role this season, especially if Matti Peltola sees time in defense. Their other moves were pure depth additions, and for a team that lacks quality in several key areas, it's likely not enough to make a real difference this season.

Houston Dynamo: A-

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Transfers Out N/A

Transfers In Ezequiel Ponce (AEK Athens), Lawrence Ennali (Górnik Zabrze)



The Dynamo addressed their two biggest needs: a legitimately dangerous No. 9 and a goal-scoring left winger. They got both of those in DP striker Ezequiel Ponce (photo above) and U-22 Initiative winger Lawrence Ennali. If either of those hit quickly, they have the potential to turn a very good team into a great team. Keeping the rest of their core together for another window was an added bonus.

LA Galaxy: A

Transfers Out Gino Vivi (Saprissa - loan), Marcus Ferkranus (Brisbane Roar), Daniel Aguirre (Chivas), Jonathan Pérez (Nashville SC - loan)

Transfers In Marco Reus (free transfer)



The Galaxy made a bunch of moves to clear space for Marco Reus (photo above), who was finally announced as a TAM player. That's right, one of the best attackers of the last decade joins on a non-DP contract. That on its own deserves an A.

If we want to nitpick, the Galaxy could have used some more defensive depth and maybe another striker. Let's not get greedy, though. This was a great attacking team that just got significantly better. They'll be appointment viewing for the rest of the year.

LAFC: A

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Transfers Out Stipe Biuk (Real Valladolid), Mamadou Mbacke Fall (Barcelona), Francisco Ginella (contract ended), Abraham Romero (Columbus Crew)

Transfers In Olivier Giroud (free transfer), Lewis O'Brien (Nottingham Forest - loan)



They got Olivier Giroud (photo above). They added some shrewd midfield depth with Lewis O'Brien, while simultaneously parting ways with Francisco Ginella, who had been gone on loan for ages and never worked out when he was on the field for them. In an ideal world, they could have added a rotational center back, but let's be real — this is the best roster in the West, and they made real improvements this summer.

Minnesota United: A+

Credit: BRUNO FAHY/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Transfers Out Kervin Arriaga (Partizan), Caden Clark (CF Montréal), Victor Eriksson (free transfer)

Transfers In Kelvin Yeboah (Genoa), Jefferson Díaz (Deportivo Cali), Samuel Shashoua (free transfer), Matúš Kmeť (AS Trencin), Anthony Markanich (St. Louis City FC)



The Loons quietly had a very solid summer, adding depth on the wings in Samuel Shashoua, a starting center back in Jefferson Díaz, and upgrading at right back in Matúš Kmeť. They also signed a DP No. 9 in Kelvin Yeboah and are absolutely loaded at center forward now.

Their biggest need was in midfield. After Emmanuel Reynoso's lengthy offseason departure saga and the sale of Kervin Arriaga earlier in the summer, they needed to make an addition and they did just that, signing 25-year-old Argentine midfielder Joaquín Pereyra to a DP deal, according to GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert. Pereyra is a significant upgrade who can play as a No. 10, a No. 8 or even on the wing.

Minnesota crushed this window.

Inter Miami: B-

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Transfers Out Edison Azcona (Las Vegas Lights), Shanyder Borgelin (Vendsyssel FF)

Transfers In David Martínez (River Plate)



The Herons are already pushing the limits of what is possible under the current roster rules, so a marquee signing was never in the cards for them this summer. They filled their biggest need, though, adding David Martínez (photo above) to a brutally depleted center-back corps. They have a purchase option on the Paraguayan international, another shrewd bit of business from chief soccer officer Chris Henderson.

CF Montréal: C+

Transfers Out Chinonso Offor (Arda Kardzhali), Mason Toye (Portland), Ruan (FC Dallas), Ariel Lassiter (Chicago Fire), Mathieu Choinière (Grasshopper)

Transfers In Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Toronto FC), Caden Clark (Minnesota United), Tom Pearce (Wigan), Dawid Bugaj (SPAL)



Nothing earth-shattering from CF Montréal, but grabbing Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from their Canadian Classique rivals is a bit of a coup, and gives manager Laurent Courtois an ultra-talented yet inconsistent young player to mold. Caden Clark (photo above) is also a young player that could use nurturing.

They also added a pair of starting-quality wingbacks in Tom Pearce and Dawid Bugaj. Losing Mathieu Choinière hurts, but the writing has been on the wall there for several months. Montréal could use improvement in most areas of the pitch, and while this window was a decent start, they still need more.

Nashville SC: C

Credit: Casey Gower-USA TODAY Sports

Transfers Out None

Transfers In Patrick Yazbek (Viking FK), Jonathan Pérez (LA Galaxy - loan)



Nashville added Patrick Yazbek (photo above) to bolster their midfield, a much-needed bit of life and two-way cover. Jonny Pérez is another under-the-radar acquisition, grabbing a high-potential young player stuck behind a logjam of more established attackers and giving him a clear path to starting minutes. If it works out half as well as Jacob Shaffelburg did, they'll be happy.

There's still a ton of work to be done to turn over this roster, and while it would have been nice to see that start this summer, it was always more likely to wait until the winter as new head coach BJ Callaghan assesses the squad over their final nine matches.

New England Revolution: B-

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Transfers Out DeJuan Jones (Columbus Crew), Henry Kessler (St. Louis City), Henrich Ravas (Cracovia)

Transfers In Luca Langoni (Boca Juniors), Alhassan Yusuf (Royal Antwerp), Will Sands (Columbus Crew), Tim Parker (St. Louis City)



The Revs cleared out plenty of cap space by dealing DeJuan Jones to Columbus and Henry Kessler to St. Louis. Nabbing Tim Parker was a nice pickup, although he's out of contract at the end of the year, meaning it could end up looking more like a four-month rental. Bringing in winger Luca Langoni and midfielder Alhassan Yusuf will improve the starting XI, but it's not unreasonable to think their full impact won't be seen until 2025.

New York City FC: C

Transfers Out Talles Magno (Corinthians - loan), Andres Jasson (Aalborg BK)

Transfers In None



NYCFC finally ended the Talles Magno saga (photo above), moving on from one of the most talented young attackers in the league who so clearly was not going to work out in the Bronx. They have an open DP spot and could have used another winger or some center back depth, but this roster doesn't have any gaping holes at the moment.

New York Red Bulls: C+

Transfers Out Frankie Amaya (Toluca)

Transfers In Felipe Carballo (Grêmio)



As reported by GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert, the Red Bulls added midfielder Felipe Carballo (photo above) as a Designated Player. Their midfield needed strengthening after Frankie Amaya's departure for Toluca, and he'll be an immediate upgrade in the center of the pitch. I can't help wondering if their DP spot would have been better spent on a goal-scoring No. 9, especially given Dante Vanzier's consistent struggles to find the back of the net.

Orlando City: D+

Transfers Out None

Transfers In None



The Lions probably needed a left winger who can chip in with the odd goal, or maybe a more progressive center midfielder. Instead, they made exactly zero moves in the summer window. They did, however, sign Duncan McGuire (photo above) to a long-term contract extension according to GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert. That's a win.

Philadelphia Union: B-

Credit: Caean Couto-USA TODAY Sports

Transfers Out Julián Carranza (Feyenoord), Richard Odada (Dundee United), Jose Martínez (Corinthians)

Transfers In Danley Jean Jacques (FC Metz), Sam Adeniran (St. Louis City), CJ Olney (homegrown)



Losing Julián Carranza was a big blow for the Union, and one they'll probably need to address in the winter window. Snagging Sam Adeniran (photo above) from St. Louis, though, was a savvy pickup that will help cover Carranza's absence in the short term. They also moved on from starting No. 6 Jose Martínez, who had been a key piece of their squad, but whose impact had slipped in the last year-and-a-half. Adding Danley Jean Jacques gives them a ready-made replacement.

Portland Timbers: B-

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Transfers Out Dairon Asprilla (Atlético Nacional), Larrys Mabiala (contract ended), Nathan Fogaça (contract termination)

Transfers In Mason Toye (CF Montréal), Finn Surman (Wellington Phoenix)



The Timbers went into the summer window with a pretty solid roster and no real glaring holes. They added some nice depth pieces in Mason Toye (photo above) and Finn Surman, neither of whom will be forced into the starting lineup, but both capable of providing cover.

They could have opened up a DP spot by buying down Felipe Mora, and adding a DP attacker to this roster would have turned them into one of the heavy favorites in the West. It was a fine, if unambitious, window.

Real Salt Lake: A

Credit: Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images

Transfers Out Fidel Barajas (Chivas), Jude Wellings (Saalfelden), Bryan Oviedo (waived)

Transfers In Diogo Gonçalves (FC Copenhagen), Javain Brown (free transfer), Lachlan Brook (Western Sydney), Benji Michel (free transfer), Dominik Marczuk (Jagiellonia Białystok)



RSL went into the summer window needing a high level No. 10, and boy did they get one. Diogo Gonçalves (photo above) comes into MLS with a similar pedigree as Evander or Hany Mukhtar, and should instantly slot into the starting XI and give an already elite team a boost.

The outgoing transfer of Andres Gómez is set to be a blow, but they brought three wingers, potentially indicating a replacement-by-committee approach. They have plenty of options in attack and a proven track record of getting production from all throughout the roster. Gonçalves alone makes this window a home run on paper.

San Jose Earthquakes: F

Transfers Out None

Transfers In None



The worst team in MLS, the Quakes could have used signings at essentially every position on the field. Instead, they did... nothing. It's a bold strategy. Let's see if it pays off for them.

Seattle Sounders: C

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Transfers Out None

Transfers In None



Like San Jose, Seattle didn't make a move in the summer window. Unlike San Jose, Seattle didn't really need to make a move. With Pedro de la Vega returning to fitness, Paul Rothrock breaking out as a goal-dangerous winger, and Jordan Morris doing No. 9 things, the Sounders are trending in the right direction. Maybe they could have taken a swing on a U-22 winger, but it's hard to complain too much.

Sporting KC: D-

Transfers Out Marinos Tzionis (FK Cukaricki)

Transfers In Joaquín Fernández (free transfer)



It would have been nice to see Sporting offload Alan Pulido and use his DP spot on a functional attacker. Or perhaps they could have added a goal-scoring winger, or a chance-creating No. 10. They did none of those things, instead adding a journeyman center back on a short-term contract that will slow the bleeding a bit, but not much more.

St. Louis City: B-

Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Transfers Out Aziel Jackson (Columbus Crew), Nicholas Dyhr (Randers FC), Sam Adeniran (Philadelphia Union), Isak Jensen (Viborg FF), Tim Parker (New England Revolution), Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United)

Transfers In Jake Girdwood-Reich (Sydney FC), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Marcel Hartel (St. Pauli), Cedric Teuchert (Hannover 96), Simon Becher (AC Horsens - loan), Jannes Horn (FC Nuremburg - loan)



St. Louis were among the busier teams in MLS this summer. They opted to move on from players like Sam Adeniran and Tim Parker who were consistent performers, and those could turn out to be risky moves.

They also took big swings on Marcel Hartel (photo above) as a Designated Player and Cedric Teuchert, both coming from the 2. Bundesliga. Neither are guaranteed to succeed, but they're interesting options to inject some life into a struggling attack.

Signing Simon Becher on loan seems like an under-the-radar fantastic piece of business.

Toronto FC: D

Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Transfers Out Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (CF Montréal)

Transfers In Henry Wingo (Ferencváros - free transfer)



Toronto needed a high-level central midfielder, a No. 9 to take the goalscoring burden off of Prince Owusu and Federico Bernardeschi, and another starting-quality center back. But they did not address any of those areas.

They did, however, lose yet another top academy product, sending Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to Montréal. Even though they collected one of the biggest trade hauls for an academy product in MLS history, and they also brought in the experienced Henry Wingo (above) to fill in, it doesn't make up for a disappointing window as far as this season is concerned.

Vancouver Whitecaps: C

Transfers Out Javain Brown (contract termination)

Transfers In Éider Ocampo (Atlético Nacional)



The 'Caps really needed to go out and find another attacker to join their rotation, either a winger or a No. 10. They had an open DP spot to use! Instead, they waived a standout right wingback and added a less proven replacement. Their window felt like a vote for the status quo.