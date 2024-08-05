Highlights Talles Magno is leaving NYCFC to join Corinthians in Brazil.

Minnesota United sign 24-year-old Slovakian right-back Matus Kmet.

Former MLS GK Matt Turner prefers a Bundesliga move over La Liga.

The MLS summer transfer window rages on with GIVEMESPORT's own transfer expert Tom Bogert at the center of all the wheeling and dealing.

In case you missed them, here are Bogert's latest transfer stories from Monday, August 5:

And there is more. Below is a rundown of other news nuggets and other announcements and rumors swirling around MLS with just over a week to go until the close of the 2024 summer window on August 14.

Talles Magno Heading Back to Brazil

NYCFC look to recoup the $8 million investment

Talles Magno is set to close out a spell that spanned four MLS seasons with NYCFC as he is primed for a return to his native Brazil to join Corinthians, who could use the help as they sit in the relegation zone of the Brasileirao.

The 22-year-old winger had 14 goals and 13 assists in 82 regular season appearances for NYCFC, appearing in just three MLS matches in 2024 partly due to a knee injury. His most recent appearance came in a Leagues Cup start against Queretaro on July 28.

Minnesota Sign Slovakian Right Back

Minnesota United announced on Monday morning the signing of Slovakian right back Matúš Kmeť from AS Trenčín on a deal that runs through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

During his time with AS Trenčín in the Slovakian top division, he was able to log 27 assists in 97 appearances. It becomes abundantly apparent why he can hit that level of offensive output based on the YouTube compilation we dug up.

The 24-year-old is a Slovakian youth international who's in the mix for future inclusion in the senior team given how he was named as part of a preliminary squad ahead of Euro 2024.

The young international acquisition is the latest in a recent string for Minnesota, who recently penned 24-year-old Designated Player (DP) forward Kelvin Yeboah (Genoa / Italy) and 23-year-old central defender Jefferson Diaz (Deportivo Cali / Colombia).

USMNT's Matt Turner Eyeing Bundesliga

The former MLS 'keeper does not have a future at Nottingham Forest

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert was on CBS Golazo's Morning Footy show to provide the latest on Matt Turner's future, and it looks like he'll be on the move.

There is interest from Spain's La Liga and Germany's Bundesliga, but Turner's camp is clear on which of the two they prefer.

St. Louis Explain Center-Back Swap

Sporting director points to a contract stalemate with Tim Parker

St. Louis City sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel elaborated on the deal that saw the club acquire New England central defender Henry Kessler in exchange for veteran Tim Parker.

"With six months left on [Parker's] contract, we simply could not find an agreement on the contract terms," Pfannenstiel told KMOX in St. Louis.

And it turns out that Pfannenstiel has had Kessler on his wish list for quite some time.

New England Revolution Transfer Game Plan

Manager Caleb Porter says Revs have two more signings to go

The New England Revolution weren't actively seeking to deal DeJuan Jones and Henry Kessler, according to manager Caleb Porter. He says the club simply took advantage of two trade opportunities to improve their salary cap situation.

Porter made it clear that the Revs' priorities are in three specific positions, with two remaining to be addressed after the acquisition of Luca Langoni. Seth Macomber of The Blazing Musket has the full breakdown.

Union Academy Product Trialing at PSV

Jamir Johnson is in the U.S. youth national team system

It's not a transfer tidbit related to the senior team, but Philadelphia beat reporter José Roberto Nuñez reported that a Union academy player, Jamir Johnson, is trialing at PSV Eindhoven.

Tanner Tessmann taking step up in Serie A

Ex-FC Dallas player set to swap Venice for Florence

According to Daniele Longo of CalcioMercato.com, USA Olympic team captain Tanner Tessmann is set to join Fiorentina, provided he gives the final OK on the move.

Longo says that Fiorentina and Venezia have agreed on a $6 million fee plus performance add-ons.