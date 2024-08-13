With Deadline Day for the 2024 MLS Summer Transfer Window looming on Wednesday, August 14 (11:59 p.m. CT), Major League Soccer clubs are scrambling to wrap up the final deals before the window closes.

Several MLS clubs, including Atlanta United , Charlotte FC, and the New York Red Bulls, have made it clear that they are not done doing business and their fans will be keenly anticipating news over the next 24 hours. Below is a recap of the activity on Tuesday, August 13 — the eve of summer Deadline Day.

It's important to note that MLS clubs can transfer their own players to other teams based in overseas leagues after August 14, as long as the transfer window is still open in the country where the acquiring club is based. The summer window for most European countries, for instance, runs through August 30.

Also, MLS clubs can sign free agent players up until the MLS roster freeze date of September 13 since those players don't require a transfer to be executed between clubs.

Moise Bombito set for move to Ligue 1 in France

The transfer will represent a Colorado Rapids transfer record

The headline news of the day involves Colorado Rapids central defender Moise Bombito closing in on a big move to OGC Nice in France. GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert has all the details in this report.

The 24-year-old is coming off a breakout performance for Canada in the 2024 Copa América, where the team made it all the way to the semifinals. The Montreal native played college soccer in the United States, and he went pro with the Colorado Rapids, who selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLS draft. Now, after just 29 league matches with Colorado, he's earned himself a potential career-defining move to Europe.

Charlotte FC chasing Almiron after Stengs falls through

The MLS club is eagerly attempting to add to its stable of attackers in this window

The other big news reported by GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert is that Charlotte FC's pursuit of Calvin Stengs has fallen through, but the club is now in hot pursuit of Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron, who starred in MLS before his move to the Premier League.

Charlotte were reportedly ready to make an $8 million move for the Dutch attacker, and now have tabled an initial $10 million bid for former Atlanta United star Almiron.

The 30-year-old Paraguayan, whose contract runs through June 2026, has featured prominently for Newcastle though he's been criticized for failing to consistently produce goals and assists. Almiron had three goals and one assist in 33 appearances in 2023-24, after his personal best season in the Premier League in 2022-23 with 11 goals and two helpers.

LA Galaxy set to cash in on Bournemouth transfer

A sell-on arrangement will see the MLS club cash in on Julian Araujo's move

Julian Araujo is officially a Bournemouth player, making the move to the Premier League from Spain's FC Barcelona. Why is that significant in the MLS world? The LA Galaxy, where Araujo got his start, is set to cash in on a sell-on clause that was negotiated with Barcelona in 2023 when Araujo moved there from LA.

As GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert had previously reported, the Galaxy "will net a few million", representing a percentage of Araujo's nearly $11 million transfer.

New striker for Atlanta United?

AS Roma striker in the crosshairs and "good chances" they make it happen

European transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Atlanta United are in talks with AS Roma to acquire 29-year-old Uzbek forward Eldor Shomurodov, who has been loaned out in recent seasons, after failing to find a permanent role in the Italian capital.

Shomurodov moved from Russian club FC Rostov to Italian side Genoa, who acquired him for about $10 million. Genoa then turned around and transferred him to AS Roma for $20 million after an eight-goal Serie A debut season in 2020-21, thus doubling their investment. Since then, Shomurodov has only scored 10 goals over three seasons, wearing the colors of Roma, Spezia (on loan) and Cagliari (on loan).

Perhaps part of the calculation for Atlanta is that Shomurodov could potentially strike a productive partnership with summer window acquisition, Russian attacking midfielder Alexey Miranchuk, given the two can communicate fluently in Russian.

NY Red Bulls, RSL eyeing Polish targets

According to Polish transfer expert Tomasz Wlodarczyk, 20-year-old forward Wiktor Bogacz has already undergone a medical with RBNY, but he is yet to sign on the dotted line given he's still unsure about the move.

The 6-foot-3 Bogacz has seven goals in 18 overall appearances in the Polish second division for Miedz Legnica, which sits in the upper half of the league table to start the 2024-25 campaign.

The same reporter is linking Real Salt Lake with a veteran Polish winger, Maciej Makuszewski, who has five senior national team caps. The 34-year-old is currently with a fourth division club Wigry Suwalki in his native country after limited action in the second division last season with Odra Opole.

The deal has yet to be announced with a day to go in the summer window

Transfermarkt's Manu Veth has provided an update on the much anticipated Reus move to the LA Galaxy, pointing to red tape in the announcement process. But the deal is done, as GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert has been reporting over recent weeks.

Sporting KC sign defender Joaquin Fernandez

The 28-year-old free agent center back last played in Turkey

Sporting KC have added to their defensive unit just one day before the transfer deadline, signing Spanish free agent central defender Joaquin Fernandez, who most recently played for Trabzonspor in the Turkish top-flight. Previously, Fernandez played for Almeria and Real Valladolid in Spain, where he has amassed 85 appearances in La Liga and 100 in the second division, La Liga 2.

SKC could use the help, having conceded the second most goals in MLS at the Leagues Cup break, with 52 tallies allowed. They don't have too much margin for error with just eight league matches left to play and a nine-point gap from the playoff zone in the Western Conference.