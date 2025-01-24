News is flying around the world of Major League Soccer this week, including 11 (!) updates to dive into below.

We already covered FC Cincinnati nearing deals for two players, which you can read about here.

Onto the rest of the news.

1 Mateusz Bogusz to Cruz Azul

Despite rumors suggesting the transfer of Mateusz Bogusz to Cruz Azul was in peril, sources told GIVEMESPORT the deal is moving forward as planned. He will join Cruz Azul.

Los Angeles FC will receive a fee of at least $9 million, sources say.

Last week, all parties were nearing a deal for Bogusz to leave LAFC for Cruz Azul, but suggestions that the player wanted to pull out of the deal with Cruz Azul's manager leaving were inaccurate. Normal formalities at the end of an expensive deal delayed its completion.

Bogusz, 23, had a career year last season, with 15 goals and seven assists in 32 regular season appearances (2,626 minutes) for LAFC. The versatile attacker excelled at a false nine, winger and can play as an attacking midfielder, either as a No. 10 or as a No. 8 in a 4-3-3.

He made his debut with the senior Poland national team over the fall, making two caps.

LAFC acquired Bogusz from Leeds United for a fee just north of $1 million in 2023. He made 90 appearances for LAFC across all competitions.

The talented former Poland youth international began his career with Ruch Chorzow before being signed by Leeds. He was sent on a series of loans to Spanish clubs UD Lugrones and UD Ibiza before coming to America.

2 LAFC nearing deal for Ukraine youth international

LAFC are nearing a deal for Ukraine youth international left back Artem Smolyakov from Polissya in Ukraine, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Smolyakov will join via the U-22 initiative.

Smolyakov, 21, has made 75 first team appearances in his young career, all in his native Ukraine. He was a regular with the Ukraine U-21 national team.

The move sees LAFC add another left back following the departure of Omar Campos to Cruz Azul.

John Thorrington and Neil McGuinness are busy reworking the team this winter. The club have already added Mark Delgado, Nkosi Tafari, Igor Jesus, Jeremy Ebobisse, Odin Thiago Holm and Yaw Yeboah so far this winter, with the likes of Bogusz, Campos, Ilie Sanchez and Eduard Atuesta among the departures.

LAFC won the U.S. Open Cup last season and got to the final of the Leauges Cup.

3 Austin FC complete club-record Uzuni deal

Austin FC have completed the club-record deal to sign Albania international Myrto Uzuni. The deal is for $12.3 million, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Uzuni, 29, has 14 goals and one assist in 18 appearances (1,417 minutes) for Granada in the Spanish second division this season. He had 11 goals and one assist in 2,461 minutes in LaLiga last season. He has spent time in both the top and second divisions in Spain with Granada, yo-yoing between the tiers the last few seasons.

The center forward has 38 caps with Albania.

Uzuni joins at the forefront of an Austin FC squad remade, with USMNT forward Brandon Vazquez arriving earlier this month for a then-club-record fee of $10 million. This is after Osman Bukari arrived in the summer for a then-club-record fee of $7 million. Rodo Borrell and the front office have been busy.

How will the pieces fit under new head coach Nico Estevez? Preseason will be interesting to see.

Austin have been a 4-3-3 team in their existence and Borrell's history with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City would make that a safe assumption. That can work with Uzuni look on the left wing playing as an inside forward, Vazquez through the center and Bukari on the right as the team's chief creator.

This also opens the possibility of a 4-4-2 or 3-4-2-1 formation, where Uzuni is playing just off Vazquez in a strike partnership.

Austin has more options and optimism that ever before. Watching them optimize the group at the beginning of the year will be fun.

4 Orlando City focus on other DP targets

Orlando City SC have switched their focus to other DP targets as Marco Pasalic is undecided about his future, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

GIVEMESPORT initially reported this week the club were in advanced talks to sign Pasalic, but cautioned no deal was certain, and the club have other targets. They are now focused on those other targets.

Orlando transferred Uruguay international winger Facundo Torres to Palmeiras for a club-record fee of $12 million earlier this winter, in a deal that could rise to $14 million including add-ons. They were prepared for a departure and had been on a search to add a DP winger to replace Torres.

Additionally, Uruguayan midfielder Cesar Araujo is likely to remain at Orlando this season amid offers from Nacional.

Orlando will try to re-sign him to a new contract, but understand he can leave for free at the end of the season when his contract expires. The club are prioritizing his importance to the team over receiving a small transfer fee now.

5 Gent nearing deal for RBNY's Vanzeir

Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

KAA Gent is nearing a deal to sign NY Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. Vanzeir has traveled to Belgium to complete the move.

Vanzeir finished 2025 strong, but his two-year stay with RBNY didn't live up to expectations. On the field, he did not consistently produce, with 11 goals in 63 appearances.

Worse, his time at the club will be remembered for a six-game suspension for the use of racist language in a match against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 8, 2023.

Vanzeir did play a key role in the club getting to MLS Cup this season, and adopted more of a creative role in his best moments this year.

The Red Bulls now will have an open DP spot if they choose to use it. Midfielder Felipe Carballo joined on loan last season as a DP, but can be bought down this winter. Eric Maxim Chuopo-Moting was signed as a DP this winter, to go along star attacker Emil Forsberg. The club could add another or opt to sign another U-22 initaitive player.

6 Vancouver sign Canadian attacker Nelson

The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed attacker Jayden Nelson from Rosenborg, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Nelson, 22, broke through with Toronto FC before joining Rosenborg. He was on loan at SSV Ulm 1846 but has only made six appearances (137 minutes) in the 2. Bundesliga. He joins a Whitecaps side looking for an attacking boost.

The dynamic winger can play in the attack or as a wingback. He has five caps with Canada.

Nelson made 50 appearances with Toronto and 44 with Rosenborg.

7 Portland agree deal for Colombian left back

The Portland Timbers have agreed a deal to sign Colombian youth international left back Jimer Fory from Independiente Medellin, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Fory, 22, has already made 128 apps in his career, between Independiente Medellin, Atletico Nacional and Deportivo Pereira. He's won two Colombian league titles.

Portland had been in the market for a defensive addition as their offseason continues. The club already signed midfielder Joao Ortiz, winger Ari Lassiter and forward Kevin Kelsy.

The Timbers were among the most entertaining teams in the league in 2024 under head coach Phil Neville, his first in Portland. They ultimately finished ninth in the Western Conference and are intent to take another step forward in 2025.

8 New England finalizing deal for Israel international right back

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The New England Revolution are finalizing a deal to sign Israel international right back Ilay Feingold from Maccabi Haifa, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal is just under $2.5 million and Feingold will join via the U-22 initiative, sources add. He has traveled to the United States to complete the move.

Feingold, 20, has two caps for the Israeli senior national team. He's already made 49 appearances in the Maccabi Haifa first team.

The Revs have had as busy an offseason as any club in MLS. Feingold will be the 14th new signing from outside the club, while Noel Buck is returning from loan with Southampton. The club moved on from 19 players already this offseason.

The club is completely rebuilt around former MLS MVP Carles Gil. Attackers Leonardo Campana and Ignatius Ganago have arrived up front, with Mamadou Fofana and Brayan Ceballos the new likely starting center-back pairing.

9 Houston in advanced talks for Brazilian center back

The Houston Dynamo are in advanced talks to sign Brazilian center-back Felipe Andrade from Fluminense on loan, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal would include a purchase option.

Andrade, 22, has made 27 appearances in the Fluminense first team.

Houston's offseason has been departure-focused so far, with Coco Carrasquilla transferred to Pumas, Hector Herrera's contract option declined, and Sebas Ferreira bought out. The club will reload now.

In addition to Andrade, the Dynamo are looking to add a DP No. 10 as well as other additions. Houston signed forward Ezequiel Ponce in a club-record deal over the summer, as well as U-22 initiative winger Lawrence Ennali. Winger Nelson Quinones will return from injury this year after missing all of 2024.

10 Philadelphia signs Union II top scorer Davis

The Philadelphia Union have signed highly-rated forward Eddy Davis to a homegrown deal, sources tell GIVEMSPORT.

Davis, 18, scored a team-best 13 goals for the Union's second team in MLS Next Pro last season. He is among the latest wave of highly-talented Union academy standouts.

Additionally, academy forward Diego Rocio has turned down an initial offer from the Union to sign with their second team, sources say. Talks remain ongoing between Rocio and the club. Other MLS clubs are interested in acquiring his rights, but the Union have not received a serious offer.

Rocio, 17, led the Union U-17 team to win this year's GA Cup, the premier youth soccer in America every year. He was named Player of the Tournament. That team included Cavan Sullivan, Neal Pierre and other players who already have, or will, sign professional contracts.

Philly traded the rights to academy standout forward Anise Saide to San Diego FC this winter, a reality that the club cannot sign every single pro-ready player through their academy because there are so many to choose from.

The Union are viewed as having one of, if not, the best academy programs in the league.

11 USYNT Turner to train with Crystal Palace

DC United academy and U.S. youth international midfielder Gavin Turner is set to go on a training stint with Crystal Palace , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Turner, 18, has already spent time with West Ham and was invited to Stuttgart and PSV. He has a UK passport, making it easier for him to go to Europe.

D.C. United still hope to sign him to a homegrown contract and talks have been ongoing, but Turner is considering his options.