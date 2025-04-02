The primary transfer window in MLS remains open another few weeks, not closing until April 23.

While this time of year isn't easy for teams to get deals done — especially for players abroad, as the majority of transfer windows in the world have long closed and teams can't bring in replacements — deals will continue to be made.

Here's our latest MLS transfer notebook, starting with Colorado and Toronto nearing deals for new signings...

Colorado finalizing deal for USYNT winger

The Colorado Rapids are finalizing a deal to sign U.S. youth international winger Bryce Jamison from USL Championship side Orange County SC, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Jamison will remain with Orange County on loan for the rest of 2025. He is traveling for a medical to complete the deal this week.

Jamison, 19, already has 69 appearances with Orange County to kick off his professional career. The dynamic winger had five goals and four assists in just under 2,000 minutes last season. He previously went on a training trip to Feyenoord in 2023. He graduated from the Barca Residency Academy in Arizona.

Orange County have transferred several players in recent history as they look to be one of the leading clubs in USL Championship for development and participating in the global transfer market. The club have sent Kobi Henry to Stade Reims, Milan Iloski to FC Nordsjælland, Korede Osundina to Feyenoord and Ronaldo Damus to GIF Sundsvall.

The Rapids have often identified young, domestic talent to add to the group. Jamison was a long-term target.

Toronto finalizing deal for Swiss midfielder