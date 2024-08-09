Highlights LAFC could still sign Antoine Griezmann this summer if a deal can be found before August 14.

Another week, another fresh MLS transfers notebook. Here are the latest goings-on around the league from GIVEMESPORT’s MLS insider Tom Bogert.

This edition is centered around the final days of the summer transfer window in MLS . For American clubs, the window closes on August 14, while Canadian clubs had until August 8, since their window opened a few days earlier than it did for American clubs.

With less than a week remaining for teams to make roster changes, these will be the teams and stories to watch ahead of Deadline Day on August 14.

#GriezmannWatch

Will LAFC land Antoine Griezmann this window or next?

Credit: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

As revealed by GIVEMESPORT earlier this week, LAFC are in active talks over a deal to sign France international Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid and have not ruled out the possibility that it could happen as soon as this week.

If LAFC are to push this signing ahead of the window closing next week rather than the winter or summer of 2025, updates will need to come soon. Logistically, everything needs to be set in motion so Griezmann could travel ahead of the window closing on Aug. 14 to complete the move.

Griezmann is out of contract after the 2024-25 La Liga season, but he has a release clause this summer for €10 million ($10.9 million). Talks have taken place between the clubs about a potential fee, including one that could fall below the release clause figure. If LAFC were to trigger the clause, a move would be entirely up to the player.

Atletico Madrid are said to still value Griezmann, and the player is happy at the Spanish club.

Still firing at the end of his prime, Griezmann was with France at Euro 2024 this summer on the heels of a 2023-24 season in which he notched 24 goals and eight assists in just over 3,917 minutes across all competitions with Atletico. In 2022-23, Griezmann had 16 goals and 19 assists in 3,625 minutes.

LAFC are already among the top contenders for MLS Cup as currently constructed, but a front three of Denis Bouanga, Olivier Giroud and Griezmann would make them an even greater favorite.

Atlanta United's Designated Player hunt

Garth Lagerwey & Co. are seeking an attacker worthy of a DP tag

Atlanta United are still expecting to sign another Designated Player (DP) before the window closes, sources say. What has changed now is whether or not it will absolutely be a center forward.

Atlanta has one DP spot open after signing attacking midfielder Alexey Miranchuk from Atalanta. The plan was always for a DP No. 9 and DP No. 10 (Miranchuk), but with increased roster flexibility in the winter, Atlanta could wait until then to add their No. 9 center forward.

As things stand, the current plan is to add another DP player this summer and a third in the winter. They'd be able to do that by using the allocation money recouped from the transfer of Caleb Wiley to Chelsea to buy down the contract of Bartosz Slisz, who currently occupies the third DP spot.

And so the evolution continues at the top of the Atlanta roster following the sales of Thiago Almada, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Wiley this season.

Atlanta also still need to hire a full-time head coach, with Rob Valentino operating as interim since the club dismissed Gonzalo Pineda on June 3.

Charlotte FC chasing DP No. 10

The club is eyeing an attacking midfielder before Deadline Day

Charlotte FC continue to work on a deal to bring in a Designated Player before Wednesday’s deadline, with the club looking at attacking midfielders rather than a center forward at the moment, sources say.

Karol Swiderski returned to the club after a loan spell at Hellas Verona and has reintegrated into the team. He is occupying one of the club’s three DP spots with winger Liel Abada taking a second.

Charlotte have had an excellent 2024 season under new manager Dean Smith (10W-8L-7D). While overturning the roster on the fly, Charlotte’s defensive unit has carried the club to sixth in the East with 37 points.

The club already added USMNT center back Tim Ream from Fulham on a free transfer this summer, and will also sign Israel youth international forward Idan Toklomati. They hope to bring in a DP No. 10 as well.

Can FC Cincinnati Fill Open DP Slot?

Boupendza's contract termination opens a key roster slot

After Major League Soccer terminated the contract of FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza on Thursday, FC Cincinnati officially vacated a Designated Player (DP) spot.

The plan all summer was for Boupendza to leave and for Cincy to bring in a new DP. Will the club make it happen over the last few days of the window?

Boupendza, 28, showed his immense talent in moments, but ultimately, he didn’t work out for Cincy after a $7 million transfer last summer. He was suspended by both Cincy and the Gabon national team last year for different incidents, then this year suffered a broken jaw in an off-field altercation.

He had two goals and one assist in 718 minutes this year. Cincy now has the chance to add another high-level player to a group which is already one of the best in MLS.

Led by reigning MVP Lucho Acosta, Cincy are third in the Supporters’ Shield race behind Inter Miami and LA Galaxy. They stumbled in their last few games before the Leagues Cup break after reigning MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga suffered a season-ending injury, but have rebounded well since.

The club added Nigeria international center back Chidozie Awaziem this summer after Miazga’s injury.

Red Bulls Reinforcements?

Sources say that RBNY are prioritizing two new additions

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

After a deal for Ivory Coast international midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin collapsed following a failed medical, sources tell GIVEMESPORT that the New York Red Bulls are still working on summer reinforcements.

Top of the list? Central midfield and a U-22 initiative forward. The club is active in both of those searches and hopes to get them over the line before the window closes.

RBNY are fourth in the Eastern Conference, an excellent season under new head coach Sandro Schwarz (photo above) and DP attacker Emil Forsberg. The Red Bulls transferred midfielder Frankie Amaya to Mexican side Toluca just ahead of the summer window opening, and are yet to make an addition this summer.

Reus, Goncalves a Matter of Time

Deals for two talents are due to be announced in the coming days

Two big deals that are all but done still need to be announced: Marco Reus (LA Galaxy) and Diogo Gonçalves (Real Salt Lake).

Reus’ deal is not subject to the August 14 transfer window, though, as he joins as a free agent following his contract with Borussia Dortmund expiring this summer. MLS clubs can sign free agents until the roster freeze on September 13. Reus will be announced well before then.

As for Gonçalves, his deal will be announced well prior to the window closing. He will be RSL’s new DP after a deal worth just north of $3 million was agreed with Danish club FC Copenhagen.

Gonçalves, 27, had 11 goals and six assists in just over 2,500 minutes last season for Copenhagen. He had a total of 21 goals and eight assists in 57 appearances across all competitions for the Danish giants.

He previously made 98 appearances for Benfica before moving to Copenhagen, and he is a former Portugal youth international. Gonçalves won one league title for Benfica and one for Copenhagen.