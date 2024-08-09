Highlights Real Salt Lake say Diogo Gonçalves has the complete package to warrant a transfer fee north of $3 million

The fact that the MLS league office stepped in to terminate Aaron Boupendza's contract has implications.

The LA Galaxy may stand to profit if Bournemouth land a former academy product currently in Barcelona's system.

With plenty of new transfer nuggets around MLS , GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert delivers another edition of his MLS Transfers Notebook which includes a behind-the-scenes look at how Real Salt Lake landed their new Designated Player as they go all-in for trophies in 2024.

While another ambitious club goes on the hunt for a replacement DP, there is also news about how a potential transfer involving Barcelona, could benefit the LA Galaxy in a notable way.

U.S.-based MLS clubs will be wheeling and dealing until the close of the summer transfer window on August 14, with free agents still available to sign through the roster freeze deadline of September 13.

Related MLS Transfers Notebook: Major Moves to Watch Before Deadline Day In addition to LAFC's Antoine Griezmann pursuit, several clubs are planning key additions before the summer window deadline day.

How Real Salt Lake Landed Their New Star

RSL sporting director: "You have to strike when the iron's hot"

Real Salt Lake completed the signing of Portuguese attacking midfielder Diogo Gonçalves from FC Copenhagen for a fee just north of $3 million on Friday, as the club keeps up in the arms race at the top of MLS.

RSL are third in the Western Conference and nine points behind Inter Miami in the Supporters' Shield race. The club had the ability to go out and add another Designated Player (DP) to an already high-powered attack, and they landed on former Benfica man Gonçalves.

His technical quality, top soccer IQ and an ability to score goals from midfield made Gonçalves a highly attractive target, but other key qualities — like the fact that he has already adapted to another country and league, speaks English and is in his prime — made him the perfect fit right now. His profile makes it more likely that he'll deliver a more immediate impact than a younger signing could have.

RSL know they have a real chance to pick up silverware this season, and they are doing everything they can to make it happen.

“There are no guarantees in this business and there’s only one team happy at the end of the year, so if you want to be that one team, you have to strike while the iron’s hot,” sporting director Kurt Schmid told GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview.

Gonçalves, 27, had 11 goals and six assists in just over 2,500 minutes last season for Copenhagen. He had a total of 21 goals and eight assists in 57 appearances across all competitions for the Danish giants.

He previously made 98 appearances for Benfica before moving to Copenhagen, and he is a former Portugal youth international. Gonçalves won one league title for Benfica and one for Copenhagen.

“His football IQ is very high,” Schmid said. “Our game model has been less free and more specific than it has been in the past and Diogo has the ability to understand different roles.”

Gonçalves joins an attack centered around MVP candidate Chicho Arango (17 goals / 5 assists in 1,859 minutes) and rising stars Andres Gomez and Diego Luna. The club believes Gonçalves (photo below with Benfica) will complement and mesh with RSL’s current attackers.

Credit: REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

“We were specific about not chasing the classic MLS DP No. 10, the guy who needs to get on the ball and the game model is just ‘pass it to that guy and hope he makes magic,’” Schmid said. “We wanted a player that knows when it's his moment to impact the game with the ball, but also without the ball.”

Real Salt Lake have been busy this summer. It started with a $4 million transfer of 17-year-old winger Fidel Barajas to Chivas before adding wingers Benji Michel, Lachlan Brook and defender Javain Brown before Gonçalves, the most important piece of business.

“I think we’ve done a good job (this window),” Schmid said. “We added the key piece we needed in Diogo, as well as adding pieces we needed across the squad. More competition, more flexibility.”

Keeping together the core for this run is the plan, but the interest in Luna and Gomez may make that difficult. Gomez has been the subject of plenty of interest from the top five leagues in Europe amid his breakout MLS season with 13 goals and seven assists in 23 matches (1,816 minutes).

“There have been a lot of calls on Andres Gomez this summer,” Schmid admitted. “We’re trying really hard to keep him, but you never know.”

It's Over for Aaron Boupendza in Cincinnati

The MLS league office stepped in to terminate the player's contract

Aaron Boupendza departing FC Cincinnati this summer was not a surprise. How it happened raised eyebrows.

Major League Soccer terminated Boupendza’s contract on Thursday, meaning the club and league believed the player did not fulfill his contractual obligations, as Pat Brennan of The Enquirer reported.

That means FC Cincinnati will not owe Boupendza the remaining money on his contract, since the transaction will not count as the club’s one-time contract buyout. In the case of buyouts, the player is removed from the roster, but the club in question is still responsible for paying the rest of the player's contract. That's not the situation with Boupendza.

The move opens a Designated Player (DP) spot for Cincy, a roster slot that can potentially be filled before the MLS summer transfer window closes on August 14.

Boupendza, 28, arrived in a $7 million transfer last summer and showed off his talent in spurts (video above). But he was also suspended by both Cincinnati and the Gabon national team in 2023 for different incidents, and then this year he suffered a broken jaw in an off-field altercation. He mustered just two goals and one assist in 718 minutes during the 2024 season.

Now that they've finally moved on from Boupendza, Cincy now have the chance to add another high-level player to a squad which is already one of the best in MLS.

Orlando move on from Norwegian pursuit

Lions' bid to land Norwegian youth international falls through

Credit: Seb Daly - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

After prolonged negotiations, Orlando City could not agree a fee with Kristiansund BK for Norway youth international midfielder Heine Gikling Bruseth, sources tell GIVEMESPORT, and talks are no longer active.

Orlando looked into the possibility of adding the midfielder, but the clubs could not agree on a deal.

Bruseth, 20, has made 37 appearances for the Kristiansund first team. Orlando have Cesar Araujo and Wilder Cartagena as their primary central midfield duo.

Bruseth has played a total of seven matches with Norway youth national teams from the Under-19 to the Under-21 level, per Transfermarkt data.

LA Galaxy may cash in on Barcelona transfer

Former LA right back Julian Araujo set for Premier League move

Credit: REUTERS/Juan Medina

Bournemouth are working on a deal to sign Mexico international right back Julian Araujo, sources confirm to GIVEMESPORT, and the LA Galaxy may benefit.

Fabrizio Romano first reported the ongoing talks, and said a deal could land in the region of $11 million.

The Galaxy would stand to profit based on their original transfer of Araujo to Barcelona. Barcelona paid an initial fee of around $4 million, but the deal included a significant sell-on clause. The Galaxy will net a few million if Araujo signs for Bournemouth.

Araujo, 22, spent last season on loan at La Liga side Las Palmas where he was a regular starter. He began his professional career with the Galaxy, making 109 appearances for the club before departing. He is yet to make a competitive debut for Barcelona.