We're one week into the 2025 MLS season, but the surprises are already coming in thick and fast.

Columbus Crew SC showed that their demise has been greatly exaggerated, while the alarms are ringing in Los Angeles after the Galaxy dropped their season opener to expansion club San Diego FC .

Here's where each team stands after Matchday 1!

1 FC Cincinnati

Last week: 2nd (+1)

Result: 1-0 win vs New York Red Bulls

Up next: Saturday, March 1 at Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET)

Kevin Denkey made his MLS debut with a well-taken winner, and looked the part with smart holdup play and quick feet for FC Cincinnati . He and Evander are still adjusting, but the returns are already promising.

2 Inter Miami CF

Last week: 1st (-1)

Result: 2-2 draw vs NYCFC

Up next: Sunday, March 2 at Philadelphia Union (7:00 pm ET)

Tomas Aviles’s needless red card made this one infinitely harder for Inter Miami CF , but Lionel Messi is still Lionel Messi. A point is disappointing, but it could have been much worse.

3 Columbus Crew

Last week: 8th (+5)

Result: 4-2 win vs Columbus Crew

Up next: Saturday, March 1 at New England Revolution (7:30 pm ET)

Even with Cucho Hernandez and Christian Ramirez gone, the Columbus Crew SC still managed to grab four goals in their season opener. Sure, Chicago was painfully sloppy, but you can only beat the team in front of you, and Columbus beat them handily.

4 LAFC

Last week: 3rd (-1)

Result: 1-0 win vs NYCFC

Up next: Saturday, March 1 vs. New York City FC (10:30 pm ET)

Jeremy Ebobisse grabbed the first goal of the 2025 MLS season, snatching the winner with a wonderful strike. The Los Angeles FC midfield looks really thin, though, and they struggled to progress the ball on Saturday. It needs work.

5 Seattle Sounders

Last week: 4th (-1)

Result: 1-0 win vs NYCFC

Up next: Saturday, March 1 at Real Salt Lake (4:30 pm ET)

Jordan Morris picked up right where he left off last season, bagging a brace that should have given Seattle Sounders an opening day home win. Some shambolic defending in second-half stoppage time cost the Sounders dearly, though. Based on last season’s form, it’s hard to see moments like that happening too often.

6 Atlanta United

Last week: 5th (-1)

Result: 3-2 win vs CF Montreal

Up next: Saturday, March 1 at Charlotte FC (2:15 pm ET)

Emmanuel Latte Lath debut brace? Yes, please!