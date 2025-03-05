We're two weeks into the 2025 MLS season, and things are slowly starting to take shape.

After a frustrating Opening Day, Inter Miami CF bounced back with a big win in Texas without Lionel Messi . Charlotte FC looked the real deal after beating their rivals at home, while the reigning MLS Cup champs continue to struggle to find their footing in the new year.

Here are GIVEMESPORT's MLS power rankings after Matchday 2.

1 Inter Miami

Last week: 2nd (+1)

Result: 4-1 win at Houston Dynamo

Up next: Sunday, March 9 vs Charlotte FC (4:00 pm ET)

Lionel Messi didn’t play, but that didn’t matter as Inter Miami CF demolished Houston Dynamo. Telasco Segovia grabbed a brace and Luis Suarez rolled back the clock with a timeless performance up front.

2 Charlotte FC

Last week: 7th (+5)

Result: 2-0 win vs Atlanta United

Up next: Sunday, March 9 at Inter Miami (4:00 pm ET)

Charlotte FC grabbed a win and a clean sheet over rivals Atlanta United, with Wilfried Zaha the standout in his MLS debut. This side is defensively elite – if their attack continues to gel, they’ll be one of the best in MLS.