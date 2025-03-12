We're three matchdays into the 2025 MLS season, and the storylines just keep on rolling in.

What's going on with the two MLS Cup contenders in Los Angeles? The Philadelphia Union have arguably been the best team in the league so far this season, but is it sustainable? When will Atlanta's high-powered attack get going?

Here are GIVEMESPORT's power rankings following Week 3 action in MLS.

1 Inter Miami

Last week: 1 (-)

Result: 1-0 win vs Charlotte FC

Up next: Sunday, March 16 at Atlanta United (7:00 pm ET)

Inter Miami CF didn’t need Messi to pull off a win at home. They didn’t even need all eleven players, with goalkeeper Oscar Ustari sent off before halftime. Tadeo Allende and Luis Suárez scored from the second-half kickoff, and the Herons keep rolling.

But seriously, when will Messi be back?

2 Philadelphia Union

Last week: 5 (+3)

Result: 2-0 win at New England Revolution

Up next: Sunday, March 16 vs Nashville SC (2:25 pm ET)

Tai Baribo has scored five goals from eight total shots this season, and the Philadelphia Union have nine points from their first three matches. This pace won’t be sustainable for a full season, but the Union are much better than advertised.

3 Seattle Sounders

Last week: 8 (+5)

Result: 5-2 win vs LAFC

Up next: Saturday, March 15 at St. Louis City SC (8:30 pm ET)

Seattle Sounders absolutely thrashed LAFC last weekend, despite rotating their squad for midweek Concacaf Champions Cup action. It was a statement win from one of the deepest sides in MLS.

That depth will be tested, with Paul Arriola and Jordan Morris both leaving with injury. Arriola in particular looked like a serious injury. It’s a tough blow for a team who was just rounding into form.

4 FC Cincinnati

Last week: 6 (+2)

Result: 2-0 win vs Toronto FC

Up next: Saturday, March 15 at Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET)

It’s not an unusual feat to blow past Toronto FC at home, but FC Cincinnati handled them easily in a one-sided match. Their midweek match against Tigres was much less successful, losing 4-2 on aggregate, but they look like one of the very best sides in MLS.

5 Vancouver Whitecaps

Last week: 13 (+8)