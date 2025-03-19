Week 4 of the 2025 MLS season was another exciting one, highlighted by Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF exorcising some demons in Atlanta on Sunday.

Meanwhile, some of the hottest teams in the league stumbled this past weekend, while others continued their steady rise to the top of their conferences.

Here are GIVEMESPORT's Power Rankings following Matchday 4.

1 Inter Miami

Last week: 1 (-)

Result: 2-1 win at Atlanta United

Up next: Saturday, March 29 vs Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET)

Lionel Messi scored a fantastic goal and then pulled out of the Argentina squad with an injury. Inter Miami CF will get a full two weeks to recover and continue their campaign to repeat as Supporters’ Shield winners. Right now, it doesn’t look like anyone in the East can keep up with them.