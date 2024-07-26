Highlights The North American top flight is a closed league system with playoffs, resulting in 29 teams competing for the championship title.

Major League Soccer was created after the collapse of the North American Soccer League to highlight the potential of football in the US.

Only three franchises have ever won more than two MLS Cups.

Major League Soccer (MLS) was not the first professional football competition to be organised in the United States. The North American Soccer League (NASL) was launched in 1967 and soon came up against a lack of local interest. The arrival of some of the greatest players of all time - such as Pele, Franz Beckenbauer and Johan Cruyff - extended the competition's lifespan until an eventual collapse in 1984.

The US won the right to host the 1994 World Cup on the condition that they would set up a new top flight. In 1996, MLS was born. The competition is based on a closed league system, ensuring there is no promotion or relegation. After a regular season, where clubs contest a traditional round-robin league format in Eastern and Western Conferences, the best-performing teams from each side of the nation enter into a mini-knockout tournament, known as the play-offs. The two conference champions eventually meet in a final on neutral territory to claim the MLS Cup.

While most European league systems limit the influence of fortune by crowning the champion after a nine-month-long championship, the knockout format is far more unpredictable - and exciting. Here's a look at every team to have successfully navigated the pitfalls of the MLS play-offs.

Major League Soccer Winners List Year Winners Runners-up Venue Attendance 1996 DC United Los Angeles Galaxy Foxboro Stadium 34,643 1997 DC United Colorado Rapids Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium 57,431 1998 Chicago Fire DC United Rose Bowl 51,350 1999 DC United Los Angeles Galaxy Foxboro Stadium 44,910 2000 Kansas City Wizards Chicago Fire Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium 39,159 2001 San Jose Earthquakes Los Angeles Galaxy Columbus Crew Stadium 21,626 2002 Los Angeles Galaxy New England Revolution Gillette Stadium 61,316 2003 San Jose Earthquakes Chicago Fire Home Depot Center 27,000 2004 DC United Kansas City Wizards Home Depot Center 25,797 2005 Los Angeles Galaxy New England Revolution Pizza Hut Park 21,193 2006 Houston Dynamo New England Revolution Pizza Hut Park 22,427 2007 Houston Dynamo New England Revolution Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium 39,859 2008 Columbus Crew New York Red Bulls Home Depot Center 27,000 2009 Real Salt Lake Los Angeles Galaxy Qwest Field 46,011 2010 Colorado Rapids FC Dallas BMO Field 21,700 2011 Los Angeles Galaxy Houston Dynamo Home Depot Center 30,281 2012 Los Angeles Galaxy Houston Dynamo Home Depot Center 30,510 2013 Sporting Kansas City Real Salt Lake Sporting Park 21,650 2014 Los Angeles Galaxy New England Revolution StubHub Center 27,000 2015 Portland Timbers Columbus Crew Mapfre Stadium 21,747 2016 Seattle Sounders Toronto FC BMO Field 36,045 2017 Toronto FC Seattle Sounders BMO Field 30,584 2018 Atlanta United Portland Timbers Mercedes-Benz Stadium 73,019 2019 Seattle Sounders Toronto FC CenturyLink Field 69,274 2020 Columbus Crew Seattle Sounders Mapfre Stadium 1,500 2021 New York City FC Portland Timbers Providence Park 25,218 2022 Los Angeles FC Philadephia Union Banc of California Stadium 22,384 2023 Columbus Crew Los Angeles FC Lower.com Field 20,802

15 Chicago Fire

1998

Chicago Fire FC enjoyed what could be described as a successful debut. The Fire joined Major League Soccer in 1998, just one year after being founded, and were immediately crowned champions. Finishing as the third-best team in the United States at the end of the season, Chicago went on a championship run to book their place in the MLS Cup.

After seeing off the Colorado Rapids, third in the West, and LA Galaxy, the best team in the regular season, the embryonic franchise met up with two-time defending champions DC United in the final. But once again, the fearlessness of Bob Bradley's players paid off, as they won 2-0 despite their underdog status.

14 Real Salt Lake

2009

Real Salt Lake's championship triumph in 2009 was something of a miracle. Having qualified for the play-offs on the back of favourable results on the final day of the regular season, the Red and Blue Army managed to eliminate defending champions Columbus Crew and second-placed Chicago Fire in succession to reach the first MLS Cup final in their young history.

Their first attempt paid off, with the Royals beating California giants LA Galaxy on penalties. Spot-kicks provided a positive outcome in 2009, but they would prove to be their undoing four years later when Real Salt Lake lost on penalties to Sporting Kansas City.

13 Colorado Rapids

2010

The story of the Colorado Rapids' victory in 2010 is that of a dark horse that everyone expected to fall at the first hurdle. Fifth in the Western Conference and seventh in the overall season standings, the Pids only won a spot in the play-offs as a wildcard seed and were thrust into the Eastern side of the draw.

Colorado, who defeated Columbus Crew in the Conference semi-finals and then the San Jose Earthquakes in the showpiece of the East, were not the favourites in the play-off final against Dallas FC, who had swept aside an LA Galaxy team boasting David Beckham and Landon Donovan. But at the end of a game that went to extra time, Dallas defender George John was unfortunate enough to score the decisive own goal that propelled the Rapids to an unlikely triumph.

12 Portland Timbers

2015

After ranking third in the Western Conference, the Portland Timbers had eliminated Sporting Kansas City, Vancouver Whitecaps and FC Dallas in succession to secure a ticket to the final. Columbus Crew, who had finished runners-up to New York Red Bulls in the East, lay in wait.

Despite playing an extra qualifying round compared to their opponents, the Timbers started sharply, scoring the fastest goal in MLS Cup history (27 seconds) through Diego Valeri. Six minutes later, Rodney Wallace's second goal sealed victory for Caleb Porter's men. Kei Kamara's strike shortly after the opening quarter-hour proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

11 Toronto FC

2017

Toronto FC's triumph is a story of revenge. A year after losing to the Seattle Sounders, the Canadian franchise once again came up against the Green and Blue in the play-off final. Led by a furiously in-form Sebastian Giovinco, who scored 27 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions in 2017, Toronto finally claimed a trophy that had previously eluded them.

TFC became the first Canadian club in history to win the MLS Cup and the first MLS club to win three domestic titles, following their victories in the Canadian Championship and the Supporters' Shield that year. Even in the absence of Giovinco, Toronto returned to the MLS Cup in 2019 but were beaten by a set of familiar foes, the Seattle Sounders.

10 Atlanta United

2018

Before Josef Martinez, no player had managed to break the 30-goal barrier in a Major League Soccer regular season. The Venezuelan achieved the feat in 2018 during his first full campaign in the United States. Those 31 goals went a long way to helping Atlanta United finish second in the Eastern Conference standings and qualify for the play-offs for the second time in a row - all despite the fact that Martinez's team had only been in the competition for two years.

As if he hadn't done enough already, the striker rounded off his season with four more goals, two against New York City in the quarter-finals, one against the New York Red Bulls in the semi-finals and the last, coupled with an assist, in the final to beat the Portland Timbers. It was a historic campaign.

9 New York City FC

2021

It took just under a decade for the well-funded New York City FC to win the first MLS Cup in its history. After finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference regular season standings, The Boys in Blue negotiated their play-offs perfectly. After defeating Atlanta United in the first round, Ronny Deila's men went on to win on penalties against the New England Revolution, leaders in the East by 19 points, to book their place in the conference final.

It was a step they took without a moment's hesitation, helped by the absence of many of their opponents, who had been affected by the coronavirus. In the franchise's first final, against the Portland Timbers, it was after another penalty shoot-out victory that the New Yorkers were able to celebrate their league title, becoming the fourth team from the City Football Group to win a national championship in 2021 - along with Manchester City, Melbourne City and Mumbai City.

8 Los Angeles FC

2022

In recent seasons, a host of European stars have donned the colours of Los Angeles FC, including Hugo Lloris, Olivier Giroud and Giorgio Chiellini. The club, which joined Major League Soccer in 2018, has quickly established itself as a major force in US football.

Despite boasting the best overall record in 2019, they fell to the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference final. LAFC once again finished as the best team in the league in 2022 and finally won their first MLS title, defeating the Philadelphia Union on penalties after a match full of twists and turns. LAFC took the lead with seven minutes of normal time remaining only for Jack Elliott's 85th-minute equaliser to force extra time. Elliott struck again deep into stoppage time before Gareth Bale snatched an unlikely leveller in the 128th minute.

7 San Jose Earthquakes

2001, 2003

San Jose Earthquakes have a turbulent history. After kicking off Major League Soccer's inaugural season in 1996, the club - then known as the San Jose Clash - appeared in just one of the league's first five play-off series, before finally winning it in 2001 after a historic season and being renamed San Jose Earthquakes two years earlier.

After winning the league again in 2003, the club left MLS in 2006 after its investors decided to move the club to Houston and create the Dynamo. Reformed in 2008, San Jose Earthquakes are yet to play in an MLS Cup, instead settling for a Conference final in 2010.

6 Houston Dynamo

2006, 2007

Formed following the relocation of the San Jose Earthquakes to the Texan city, Dynamo marked their arrival in Major League Soccer with back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007. These successes were achieved thanks to hard-fought victories over the New England Revolution, the club with the record number of finals lost in history (five) without ever winning a single one.

The Houston-based franchise suffered the same fate in 2011 and again in 2012 when they were beaten by the LA Galaxy. Following these two defeats, the club only managed to qualify for the play-offs on two occasions, in 2013 and 2017, languishing in the bottom half of their Conference standings.

5 Sporting Kansas City

2000, 2013

In 2000, under the name Kansas City Wizards, the Western Conference franchise won the first MLS Cup in its history with a narrow 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire. That success was followed by a series of rollercoaster seasons, despite another final - which they lost to DC United - in 2004.

Bought out in 2006, the franchise later changed its name to Sporting Kansas City. It was a turning point for the club. Despite finishing top of the conference twice in a row (2011 and 2012), they had to wait until 2013 to reach the MLS Cup final again. It was a winning return for the team led by Peter Vermes, who defeated Real Salt Lake in a breathtaking penalty shootout which involved every outfield player from both clubs.

4 Seattle Sounders

2016, 2019

Known for the fervour of their fans and their breathtaking home ground, Lumen Field, the Seattle Sounders have won two titles since their introduction to Major League Soccer in 2009. Over the years, the Sounders have become one of North America's footballing powerhouses, having contested four MLS Cup finals in five years between 2016 and 2020.

The Sounders have lifted the MLS Cup twice (in 2016 and 2019) after defeating Toronto FC of Canada on both occasions. The rivalry has not always been kind to the Seattle institution based less than 100 miles from the Canadian border, as they were beaten in the 2017 final by the Reds.

3 Columbus Crew

2008, 2020, 2023

It took Columbus Crew 12 years to reach the first play-off final in their history. But buoyed by a fabulous Guillermo Barros Schelotto, scorer of seven goals and 19 assists in 34 games, the Black and Gold finally lifted the supreme title in 2008.

It was a victory they would have time to revel in, as they did not win another championship until comprehensively swatting aside the Seattle Sounders in 2020. The wait for their third title was much shorter. Only three years had elapsed but US midfielder Aidan Morris was the only survivor from the previous triumph when Columbus Crew took down LAFC in Ohio.

2 DC United

1996, 1997, 1998, 2004

DC United were undoubtedly the dominant force of Major League Soccer's early years. In the league's first four finals, they won three, including two against LA Galaxy. After missing out on the next four editions, United regained their crown in 2004, when they defeated Kansas City Wizards (now renamed Sporting Kansas City) in a five-goal thriller.

It was the last victory for a club which is still waiting for a return to the play-off finals 20 years later. DC have not attracted many notable figures since the Designated Player rule was introduced, only recently turning to ageing professionals such as Wayne Rooney and Christian Benteke.

1 LA Galaxy

2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014

LA Galaxy's first success in Major League Soccer came in 2002 when they beat the New England Revolution thanks to Carlos Ruiz's golden goal. Three years later, against the same opponents, the Californians won the second title in their history, this time in extra time.

There followed a six-year period without success, punctuated by a defeat in the final of the competition in 2009 against Real Salt Lake. But the Galaxy were soon back on the winning track, claiming the 2011 and 2012 editions with David Beckham at the heart of each triumph after a sticky start to his high-profile Stateside stay. This period of dominance came to an end after 2014 when a side spearheaded by former Premier League star, Robbie Keane, won their fifth crown to set the record for the most MLS Cup titles. Their opponents that night? Old friends New England Revolution.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No team has competed in more MLS Cup finals than LA Galaxy, reaching the showpiece event on nine separate occasions.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26th July 2024.