Since its launch in 1996, the MLS has seen its pitches walked on by many talented young players. And to reward them for their performances and their impact within the league's various franchises, it has decided to create an award for them.

Called the Rookie of the Year award until 2019, it was reserved for players under the age of 22 who had never had any professional experience before making their MLS debut. These conditions will change slightly in 2020, with any player in the aforementioned age category now eligible, regardless of whether or not they have already played professionally, in the United States or elsewhere.

In this article, GIVEMESPORT lists the 29 winners of a prestigious award that has been won by a number of well-known players.

Every MLS Young Player of the Year Since 1996 Rank Player Club Season 1. Steve Ralston Tampa Bay Mutiny 1996 2. Mike Duhaney Tampa Bay Mutiny 1997 3. Ben Olsen D.C. United 1998 4. Jay Heaps Miami Fusion 1999 5. Carlos Bocanegra Chicago Fire FC 2000 6. Rodrigo Faria MetroStars 2001 7. Kyle Martino Columbus Crew 2002 8. Damani Ralph Chicago Fire FC 2003 9. Clint Dempsey New England Revolution 2004 10. Michael Parkhurst New England Revolution 2005 11. Jonathan Bornstein Chivas USA 2006 12. Maurice Edu Toronto FC 2007 13. Sean Franklin LA Galaxy 2008 14. Omar Gonzalez LA Galaxy 2009 15. Andy Najar D.C. United 2010 16. C.J. Sapong Sporting Kansas City 2011 17. Austin Berry Chicago Fire FC 2012 18. Dillon Powers Colorado Rapids 2013 19. Tesho Akindele FC Dallas 2014 20. Cyle Larin Orlando City SC 2015 21. Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FC 2016 22. Julian Gressel Atlanta United FC 2017 23. Corey Baird Real Salt Lake 2018 24. Andre Shinyashiki Colorado Rapids 2019 25. Diego Rossi Los Angeles FC 2020 26. Ricardo Pepi FC Dallas 2021 27. Jesus Ferreira FC Dallas 2022 28. Thiago Almada Atlanta United FC 2023 29. Diego Luna Real Salt Lake 2024

The award is voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players.

1 Steve Ralston

Tampa Bay Mutiny (1996)

Nationality: USA

USA Appearances: 31

31 Goals: 7

7 Assists: 2

A first season to set the tone. Drafted by Tampa Bay Mutiny for the inaugural MLS season in 1996, Steve Ralston immediately established himself as one of the best players in the league.

Scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 31 appearances (31 starts), the young midfielder was a key figure in Mutiny's conquest of the Supporters' Shield at the end of the campaign. It was a role that saw him claim the league's first ever Rookie of the Year award. And it would be an understatement to say that the rest of his career justified all the hopes placed in him.

2 Mike Duhaney

Tampa Bay Mutiny (1997)

Nationality: USA

USA Appearances: 27

Although he too was selected by the Tampa Bay franchise in the 1996 MLS Inaugural Player Draft, Mike Duhaney nevertheless had to wait until the 1997 season before being able to display all of his qualities. And that was due to a serious knee injury that kept him off the pitch throughout 1996.

A botched start that was very soon forgotten, however, thanks to his performances in the following season. Sitting on the left side of the Mutiny defence, he took part in 27 league games and helped his club qualify for the play-offs for the second year in a row.

3 Ben Olsen

D.C. United (1998)

Nationality: USA

USA Appearances: 31

31 Goals: 4

4 Assists: 8

When he arrived at DC United in 1998, all the stars seemed to be aligned for Ben Olsen to make a successful adaptation. Having just completed a highly successful season with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, the right-sided midfielder joined a team fresh from a second consecutive league title and coached by Bruce Arena, with whom Olsen had spent some time during his youth.

And as expected, his discovery of the professional world went off without a hitch. Four goals, eight assists and the status of a potential starter were all it took for him to be crowned Rookie of the Year.

4 Jay Heaps

Maimi Fusion (1999)

Nationality: USA

USA Appearances: 29

29 Goals: 3

3 Assist: 1

It was at the end of a successful and prolific college career (45 goals and 37 assists in 83 games with the Duke University Blue Devils) that Jay Heaps joined the Miami Fusion after the MLS College Draft. On the East Coast, the young player from Nashua soon became indispensable.

So much so, in fact, that he ended his first season in MLS as the rookie who played the most minutes (2.511) and finished as the second-highest scorer (3) and the player with the most games played (29). All of this while demonstrating great qualities in both midfield and defence.

5 Carlos Bocanegra

Chicago Fire FC (2000)

Nationality: USA

USA Appearances: 27

27 Goal: 1

1 Assist: 1

Winner of the U.S. Open Cup and MLS Cup finalist in 2000, Carlos Bocanegra left his mark on his first season in the top flight and set the stage for a golden North American career. His total of 27 appearances (2.402 minutes played) that year is in fact his personal best in the league.

All of which goes some way to justifying Chicago Fire FC 's decision to select the defender with the fourth pick in the draft after his studies at the prestigious UCLA. In recognition of his many successes, he was inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013.

6 Rodrigo Faria

MetroStars (2001)

Nationality: Brazil

Brazil Appearances: 21

21 Goals: 8

8 Assists: 2

Rodrigo Faria will go down in history as the first non-American player to win the Rookie of the Year award. It has to be said that the Brazilian's debut in MLS was nothing short of sensational.

Selected by the MetroStars as part of the 2001 SuperDraft, the striker found the back of the net on eight occasions, equaling the record for the number of goals scored by a rookie in a single season. These were promising beginnings for a player forced to end his career early in 2003 for administrative reasons - despite his desire to return to the green rectangle.

7 Kyle Martino

Columbus Crew SC (2002)

Nationality: USA

USA Appearances: 22

22 Goals: 2

2 Assists: 5

Coming, like Olsen, from the University of Virginia, where he also wore the colors of the Cavaliers, Kyle Martino nonetheless followed a different path to that of his classmate. In fact, he was not recruited by D.C. United, but by Columbus Crew SC , where he spent the first four years of his professional career.

But of those, his 2002 season was perhaps the best. Used on 22 occasions in the league (two goals, five assists), the midfielder played a crucial role in his side's run to the Eastern Conference final, where they were soundly beaten 5-2 by the New England Revolution.

8 Damani Ralph

Chicago Fire FC (2003)

Nationality: Jamaica

Jamaica Appearances: 25

25 Goals: 11

11 Assists: 6

Damani Ralph may have spent just two seasons in MLS, but that has not stopped him from leaving a memorable mark. A prolific striker who went through various schools in Jamaica — his country of origin, where he played 18 times — and the USA, he joined the Fire in 2003 and immediately established himself as a permanent attacking threat.

In 25 games (22 starts), the Kingston native scored 11 goals and provided six assists to lead his Chicago side to the first — and to date only — Supporters' Shield in their history. A season that could have been made even more exceptional by victory in the MLS Cup final.

9 Clint Dempsey

New England Revolution (2004)

Nationality: USA

USA Appearances: 24

24 Goals: 7

7 Assist: 1

When the New England Revolution selected Clint Dempsey as their first choice in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft, did they realise that he would go on to become one of the greatest American players of all time? Perhaps they did. In any case, his first season in the top flight clearly suggested a bright future for the Texan.

Starting 23 of the Revs' 24 games that year, the attacking midfielder quickly made his mark with seven goals, an All-Star Game nomination and an appearance in the Eastern Conference final. This was enough to allow him to surpass Freddy Adu, who had become the youngest goalscorer in the history of the league a few weeks earlier, and Chad Marshall when it came to the Rookie of the Year award.

10 Michael Parkhurst

New England Revolution (2005)

Nationality: USA

USA Appearances: 32

If, until now, the players mentioned in this list have all quickly occupied important roles within their respective teams, none has certainly had the impact of Michael Parkhurst with the New England Revolution.

After all, at the end of his first season in MLS in 2005, the Rhode Island native featured among the only six players to have played every minute of every regular-season match (2.880 in 32 games). And in the course of that time, he only caused... six fouls. Quite an impressive statistic for a player who was still inexperienced and was playing as a center-back. The mark of the best.

11 Jonathan Bornstein

Chivas USA (2006)

Nationality: USA

USA Appearances: 32

32 Goals: 6

6 Assists: 4

Having played in an advanced position during his college years, Jonathan Bornstein began his MLS career as a left-back. It was an innovation driven by Bob Bradley, who became his coach at Chivas USA in 2006. And it would be an understatement to say that it quickly proved to be a fruitful one.

A starter in every regular season match (2.878 minutes), Bornstein proved to be a decisive asset for his team. His defensive and attacking prowess were equally impressive, as he took on the attacking role (six goals, four assists) in the absence of a number of his teammates.

12 Maurice Edu

Toronto FC (2007)

Nationality: USA

USA Appearances: 25

25 Goals: 4

4 Assist: 1

Maurice Edu's arrival in MLS was like a bombshell. Chosen by Toronto FC as the first choice in the 2007 SuperDraft, the midfielder wasted little time in fulfilling his management's expectations. Starting 25 times in 25 games, he scored his first four goals in the elite of North American soccer and even earned his first caps for the USMNT.

Logically voted Rookie of the Year, his performances quickly attracted the interest of some of Europe's top teams. And it was during the 2008 summer transfer window, after a successful first half of the season, that he finally crossed the Atlantic to join Scottish giants Rangers .

13 Sean Franklin

LA Galaxy (2008)

Nationality: USA

USA Appearances: 27

27 Assist: 1

It took until 2008 for the Los Angeles Galaxy to finally see one of their young players be voted Rookie of the Year. And it was through Sean Franklin that the Californian club was finally rewarded for its hard work.

Having arrived from San Fernando Valley Quakes, the American defender quickly established himself at the heart of the team's rearguard under Ruud Gullit, who even described him as his squad's best player. And that's no mean feat in a team featuring the likes of David Beckham and Landon Donovan. A flattering statement that his nomination for Rookie of the Year finally legitimised.

14 Omar Gonzalez

LA Galaxy (2009)

Nationality: USA

USA Appearances: 30

30 Goal: 1

1 Assist: 1

Before becoming the established international (52 caps, three goals) that he is today, Omar Gonzalez first revealed himself as a promising youngster in American soccer. Drafted by the LA Galaxy from the University of Maryland, the imposing 6ft5in central defender quickly established himself in the California franchise's rearguard, playing in all 30 regular season matches — all as a starter.

His contribution was invaluable to the Galaxy, who finished second in the league in 2008 but managed to finish the 2009 season in second place and reach the MLS Cup final. All of which is worthy of a Rookie of the Year award, don't you think?

15 Andy Najar

D.C. United (2010)

Nationality: Honduras

Honduras Appearances: 26

26 Goals: 5

5 Assist: 1

The story of Andy Najar is that of a player who came through the D.C. United academy and went on to establish himself as a professional. A feat which only Bill Hamid had previously achieved. But the Honduran deserved it.

Having won numerous awards for his performances as a full-back and right-winger during his formative years, Najar followed in his footsteps at the highest level. Starting 22 of his 26 appearances (five goals, one assist) over the course of the 2010 season, he was one of the few bright spots in a team in decline that year, ending the campaign in 16th and last place in the table.

16 C.J. Sapong

Sporting Kansas City (2011)

Nationality: USA

USA Appearances: 33

33 Goals: 5

5 Assists: 5

Having spent 14 years in MLS, C.J. Sapong has worn the colors of numerous clubs. But it was Sporting Kansas City who made his debut in 2011. Signed on March 1, 2011, he had to wait just 15 days and only two tiny minutes — his first in the elite —, played in the first game of the regular season, to open his goal-scoring account.

Four more were to follow, as well as five assists, over the course of the 33 games the Manassas native went on to play. A fine start, immediately rewarded with the Rookie of the Year distinction.

17 Austin Berry

Chicago Fire FC (2012)

Nationality: USA

USA Appearances: 28

28 Goals: 3

Ask Austin Berry if he can recall his first game in MLS, and there's a good chance the answer would be yes. In fact, against Chivas USA, the young Chicago Fire FC defender not only conceded a penalty, he also scored his first goal in the top flight.

An emotional roller-coaster for a player who would soon become indispensable to Frank Klopas, starting all 28 games he played in that season. Unfortunately for him, although his team qualified for the play-offs, they would be eliminated in the first round by the Houston Dynamo, who were ahead of them in the overall standings.

18 Dillon Powers

Colorado Rapids (2013)

Nationality: USA

USA Appearances: 29

29 Goals: 5

5 Assists: 6

Much as was the case with Berry the previous year, the individual performances produced by Dillon Powers had no real impact on those of his team once the play-offs arrived. But that doesn't mean the midfielder lacked influence. Quite the contrary, in fact.

A regular on 29 occasions during the 2013 season, the Colorado Rapids player managed to be decisive on no less than 11 occasions (five goals, six assists), earning himself the favour of many observers. And it came as no real surprise when he won the Rookie of the Year award at the end of the regular season.

19 Tesho Akindele

FC Dallas (2014)

Nationality: Canada

Canada Appearances: 26

26 Goals: 7

7 Assists: 3

Tesho Akindele will forever be remembered as the first Canadian to win the Rookie of the Year award. Selected by FC Dallas sixth overall in the SuperDraft, he became the highest-drafted NCAA Division II player in MLS history.

A prestigious status to which the now former Colorado School of Mines player paid perfect tribute in his first season in North America's soccer elite. Appearing 26 times, starting 18 and scoring seven goals (plus three assists), the forward helped his club through to the Western Conference semi-finals, where they eventually fell to Seattle Sounders, who qualified on the away-goal rule.

20 Cyle Larin

Orlando City SC (2015)

Nationality: Canada

Canada Appearances: 27

27 Goals: 17

Here's another well-known name to have been awarded the prestigious trophy. In 2015, as the sirens of European clubs tried to lure him to the Old Continent, Cyle Larin decided to sign in MLS, where he joined Orlando City SC as the first Canadian ever chosen first overall in the SuperDraft.

A guarantee of quality for the striker, who quickly showed off all his qualities. In fact, he scored 17 goals in 27 appearances during his first season in the top flight, breaking the record for most goals scored by a rookie in his MLS debut with 11. That's what you might call a successful debut.