There are few feelings that are more rewarding in gaming than hitting on that promising young player you signed in your EA Sports FC career mode.

The issue, however, is knowing where to look and what stats to gauge when you're trying to identify your club's next star. MLS, like many leagues around the world, has a number of budding starlets that will inevitably make the jump to Europe at some point.

Here are the top 10 MLS players under the age of 23 with the highest potential in EA Sports FC 25.

U-23 Players With Highest Potential in FC25 Name (Club) Age Position Rating Potential Value Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders) 19 CM, CDM, RM 67 83 €2.6M Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake) 21 LM, CAM 68 83 €2.9M Liel Abada (FC Charlotte) 23 RW, RM, LW 74 82 €9.5M Noel Buck (New England Revolution) 19 CM, CDM, RM 65 82 €1.8M Tomas Aviles (Inter Miami) 21 CB, CDM 71 82 €3.8M Peyton Miller (New England Revolution) 17 LB 57 81 €500K Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo) 21 CM 68 81 €3M Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union) 20 ST, CM, CAM 67 81 €2.5M Federico Redondo (Inter Miami) 22 CM, CDM 73 81 €7M Luca Langoni (New England Revolution) 23 RM, ST, RW 72 81 €5.5M

10 Luca Langoni

Potential: 81

Age: 23

Overall: 72

Positions: RM, ST, RW

If you're looking for a speedy winger with a goal-scoring touch, Luca Langoni might be your man. The New England Revolution star is one of the quickest players in MLS, with 90 acceleration and speed ratings. His 70 finishing rating means he can put the ball in the back of the net in the right positions.

Langoni is one of the older players on this list, but that means that he can fit into your lineup much sooner than some of the younger, longer-term projects listed here.

9 Federico Redondo

Potential: 81

Age: 22

Overall: 73

Positions: CM, CDM

Federico Redondo could be Argentina's next top midfielder, with the 22-year-old learning from arguably the greatest holding mid of all time in Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami CF .

Standing at 6-foot-2, Redondo has all the physical traits necessary for a difference-maker at the base of midfield, with strong defensive and athletic stats. He also has a wide range of passing, with 78 short pass and 71 long pass, paired with 72 vision to create a strong base for a promising distributor in the middle of the park.

8 Quinn Sullivan

Potential: 81

Age: 20

Overall: 67

Positions: ST, CM, CAM

Quinn Sullivan is one of the most exciting young attacking talents in MLS and developing into an offensive force for the Philadelphia Union .

The Philly native has tallied 10 goals and 16 assists in 96 career appearances for the Union, having made his first team debut at the age of 16. Sullivan's breakout season came in 2024, when he scored five goals and registered 11 assists in 34 games (25 starts).

Quinn is the older brother of American soccer sensation Cavan Sullivan, who signed a homegrown contract with Philadelphia last year at 14 years old.

7 Jack McGlynn

Potential: 81

Age: 21

Overall: 68

Position: CM

Jack McGlynn is touted as one of the most promising rising midfielders for United States Soccer , and it's easy to see why. The 21-year-old is relentless in the middle of the park, covering hard yards both tracking back and driving forward.

The Houston Dynamo man is strong in possession — averaging a pass completion percentage of 87.2 percent over his career — and has a knack for finding the net from distance with some exquisite left-footed strikes.

McGlynn is the perfect archetype to build a midfield around, and will surely be on some top teams' radars already.

6 Peyton Miller

Potential: 81

Age: 17

Overall: 57

Position: LB

If you're playing with a mid-tier club and are looking to develop the full-back of the future, look no further than the New England Revolution 's Peyton Miller.

The 17-year-old already has 10 MLS appearances under his belt, and could be on his way out of the league soon with the potential he has shown up until now.

With high acceleration (78), sprint speed (72) and agility (79) relative to his overall, you can bet on Miller being an absolute speedster when he reaches his potential in your squad.

5 Tomas Aviles

Potential: 82

Age: 21

Overall: 71

Positions: CB, CDM

Inter Miami CF 's tall, lanky center-back is one to watch for the future, already making his mark as a starter for the star-studded Herons.

The 20-year-old is comfortable with the ball at his feet with 70 short pass and 69 long pass, but is also stout defensively with 75 stand tackle, 79 aggression and 70 strength attributes.

The Argentinian could be a good project to bring in for defensive depth.

4 Noel Buck

Potential: 82

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports