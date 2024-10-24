The MLS Players Association released the 2024 salary information update on Thursday, to include summer signings and in-season contract extensions.

  • Lionel Messi (unsurprisingly) still the league’s top-paid player
  • Alexey Miranchuk is the league’s top-paid summer signing
  • Olivier Giroud makes the list, but Austin club-record signing Osman Bukari does not

Here is the full salary data, per the MLSPA. Here’s the information you need to know:

Top 10 Highest-Paid MLS Players

Rank Player, TEAM Guaranteed compensation
1.
Lionel Messi, MIA
 $20.5m
2.
Lorenzo Insigne, TOR
 $15.4m
3.
Sergio Busquets, MIA
 $8.8m
4.
Sebastian Driussi, ATX
 $6.7m
5.
Federico Bernardeschi, TOR
 $6.3m
6.
Emil Forsberg, RBNY
 $6m
7.
Hector Herrera, HOU
 $5.3m
8.
Hany Mukhtar, NSH
 $5.2m
9.
Christian Benteke, DC
 $4.7m
10.
Riqui Puig, LAG
 $4.6m

No surprises here, and no real sizeable changes from the salary data released in the spring, other than Christian Benteke getting a slight paybump in his contract extension signed this year. He won MLS Golden Boot with 23 goals .

Lionel Messi remains easily the highest-paid MLS player in terms of guaranteed compensation. Messi’s deal is unique, with further incentives and a clause for him to take over a stake in ownership once his career is over.

Lorenzo Insigne , on $15.4 million, is second-highest paid. Teammate Federico Bernardeschi is fifth. Toronto FC missed the playoffs once again this year with the two Italians leading the way.

Bernardeschi had a big bounce-back season, but Insigne did not: The 33-year-old played 1,356 minutes, adding 4G/7A. He has 14 goals in two and a half seasons in Toronto, with the club being among the worst in the league during that span.

Five of the league’s top 10 highest-paid players made the playoffs in 2024. Only three of them (Messi, Busquets and Puig) finished in the top four in their conference.

Top 10 Highest-Paid Summer Signings

Rank Player, TEAM Guaranteed compensation
1.
Alexey Miranchuk, ATL
 $3.68m
2.
Olivier Giroud, LAFC
 $3.67m
3.
Stuart Armstrong, VAN
 $2.9m
4.
Ezequiel Ponce, HOU
 $2.8m
5.
Pep Biel, CLT
 $2.21m
6.
Marcel Hartel, STL
 $2.18m
7.
Lewis O’Brian, LAFC
 $1.83m
8.
Diogo Goncalves, RSL
 $1.80m
9.
Kelvin Yeboah, MIN
 $1.4m
10.
Marco Reus, LAG
 $1.2m

*Note these figures are pro-rated annually

As for summer signings, Atlanta United ’s Alexsey Miranchuk leads the way at $3.68 million. The Russian international joined for a transfer fee of $13 million, also the highest this summer.

Narrowly behind him is France all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud , who signed with LAFC as a free agent this summer. Teammate Lewis O’Brian joins him on the top 10, who signed from Nottingham Forest on loan.

Other key signings like Vancouver Whitecaps ’ Stuart Armstrong, Houston Dynamo ’s Ezequiel Ponce and Charlotte FC ’s Pep Biel round out the top five. All three helped boost their club’s squad ahead of a playoff run, ditto for RSL’s Diogo Goncalves and Minnesota’s Kelvin Yeboah.

To close out the top 10, Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus sits at $1.2 million.

Austin FC club-record signing Osman Bukari surprisingly doesn’t make the top 10, as his $1 million guaranteed compensation falls just below the rest.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.