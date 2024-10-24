The MLS Players Association released the 2024 salary information update on Thursday, to include summer signings and in-season contract extensions.
- Lionel Messi (unsurprisingly) still the league’s top-paid player
- Alexey Miranchuk is the league’s top-paid summer signing
- Olivier Giroud makes the list, but Austin club-record signing Osman Bukari does not
Here is the full salary data, per the MLSPA. Here’s the information you need to know:
Top 10 Highest-Paid MLS Players
|Rank
|Player, TEAM
|Guaranteed compensation
|1.
|
Lionel Messi, MIA
|$20.5m
|2.
|
Lorenzo Insigne, TOR
|$15.4m
|3.
|
Sergio Busquets, MIA
|$8.8m
|4.
|
Sebastian Driussi, ATX
|$6.7m
|5.
|
Federico Bernardeschi, TOR
|$6.3m
|6.
|
Emil Forsberg, RBNY
|$6m
|7.
|
Hector Herrera, HOU
|$5.3m
|8.
|
Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|$5.2m
|9.
|
Christian Benteke, DC
|$4.7m
|10.
|
Riqui Puig, LAG
|$4.6m
No surprises here, and no real sizeable changes from the salary data released in the spring, other than Christian Benteke getting a slight paybump in his contract extension signed this year. He won MLS Golden Boot with 23 goals .
Lionel Messi remains easily the highest-paid MLS player in terms of guaranteed compensation. Messi’s deal is unique, with further incentives and a clause for him to take over a stake in ownership once his career is over.
Lorenzo Insigne , on $15.4 million, is second-highest paid. Teammate Federico Bernardeschi is fifth. Toronto FC missed the playoffs once again this year with the two Italians leading the way.
Bernardeschi had a big bounce-back season, but Insigne did not: The 33-year-old played 1,356 minutes, adding 4G/7A. He has 14 goals in two and a half seasons in Toronto, with the club being among the worst in the league during that span.
Five of the league’s top 10 highest-paid players made the playoffs in 2024. Only three of them (Messi, Busquets and Puig) finished in the top four in their conference.
Top 10 Highest-Paid Summer Signings
|Rank
|Player, TEAM
|Guaranteed compensation
|1.
|
Alexey Miranchuk, ATL
|$3.68m
|2.
|
Olivier Giroud, LAFC
|$3.67m
|3.
|
Stuart Armstrong, VAN
|$2.9m
|4.
|
Ezequiel Ponce, HOU
|$2.8m
|5.
|
Pep Biel, CLT
|$2.21m
|6.
|
Marcel Hartel, STL
|$2.18m
|7.
|
Lewis O’Brian, LAFC
|$1.83m
|8.
|
Diogo Goncalves, RSL
|$1.80m
|9.
|
Kelvin Yeboah, MIN
|$1.4m
|10.
|
Marco Reus, LAG
|$1.2m
*Note these figures are pro-rated annually
As for summer signings, Atlanta United ’s Alexsey Miranchuk leads the way at $3.68 million. The Russian international joined for a transfer fee of $13 million, also the highest this summer.
Narrowly behind him is France all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud , who signed with LAFC as a free agent this summer. Teammate Lewis O’Brian joins him on the top 10, who signed from Nottingham Forest on loan.
Other key signings like Vancouver Whitecaps ’ Stuart Armstrong, Houston Dynamo ’s Ezequiel Ponce and Charlotte FC ’s Pep Biel round out the top five. All three helped boost their club’s squad ahead of a playoff run, ditto for RSL’s Diogo Goncalves and Minnesota’s Kelvin Yeboah.
To close out the top 10, Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus sits at $1.2 million.
Austin FC club-record signing Osman Bukari surprisingly doesn’t make the top 10, as his $1 million guaranteed compensation falls just below the rest.
