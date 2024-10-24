The MLS Players Association released the 2024 salary information update on Thursday, to include summer signings and in-season contract extensions.

Lionel Messi (unsurprisingly) still the league’s top-paid player

Alexey Miranchuk is the league’s top-paid summer signing

Olivier Giroud makes the list, but Austin club-record signing Osman Bukari does not

Here is the full salary data, per the MLSPA. Here’s the information you need to know:

Top 10 Highest-Paid MLS Players

Rank Player, TEAM Guaranteed compensation 1. Lionel Messi, MIA $20.5m 2. Lorenzo Insigne, TOR $15.4m 3. Sergio Busquets, MIA $8.8m 4. Sebastian Driussi, ATX $6.7m 5. Federico Bernardeschi, TOR $6.3m 6. Emil Forsberg, RBNY $6m 7. Hector Herrera, HOU $5.3m 8. Hany Mukhtar, NSH $5.2m 9. Christian Benteke, DC $4.7m 10. Riqui Puig, LAG $4.6m

No surprises here, and no real sizeable changes from the salary data released in the spring, other than Christian Benteke getting a slight paybump in his contract extension signed this year. He won MLS Golden Boot with 23 goals .

Lionel Messi remains easily the highest-paid MLS player in terms of guaranteed compensation. Messi’s deal is unique, with further incentives and a clause for him to take over a stake in ownership once his career is over.

Lorenzo Insigne , on $15.4 million, is second-highest paid. Teammate Federico Bernardeschi is fifth. Toronto FC missed the playoffs once again this year with the two Italians leading the way.

Bernardeschi had a big bounce-back season, but Insigne did not: The 33-year-old played 1,356 minutes, adding 4G/7A. He has 14 goals in two and a half seasons in Toronto, with the club being among the worst in the league during that span.

Five of the league’s top 10 highest-paid players made the playoffs in 2024. Only three of them (Messi, Busquets and Puig) finished in the top four in their conference.

Top 10 Highest-Paid Summer Signings

Rank Player, TEAM Guaranteed compensation 1. Alexey Miranchuk, ATL $3.68m 2. Olivier Giroud, LAFC $3.67m 3. Stuart Armstrong, VAN $2.9m 4. Ezequiel Ponce, HOU $2.8m 5. Pep Biel, CLT $2.21m 6. Marcel Hartel, STL $2.18m 7. Lewis O’Brian, LAFC $1.83m 8. Diogo Goncalves, RSL $1.80m 9. Kelvin Yeboah, MIN $1.4m 10. Marco Reus, LAG $1.2m

*Note these figures are pro-rated annually

As for summer signings, Atlanta United ’s Alexsey Miranchuk leads the way at $3.68 million. The Russian international joined for a transfer fee of $13 million, also the highest this summer.

Narrowly behind him is France all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud , who signed with LAFC as a free agent this summer. Teammate Lewis O’Brian joins him on the top 10, who signed from Nottingham Forest on loan.

Other key signings like Vancouver Whitecaps ’ Stuart Armstrong, Houston Dynamo ’s Ezequiel Ponce and Charlotte FC ’s Pep Biel round out the top five. All three helped boost their club’s squad ahead of a playoff run, ditto for RSL’s Diogo Goncalves and Minnesota’s Kelvin Yeboah.

To close out the top 10, Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus sits at $1.2 million.

Austin FC club-record signing Osman Bukari surprisingly doesn’t make the top 10, as his $1 million guaranteed compensation falls just below the rest.