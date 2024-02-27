Highlights Dan Hardy believes Francis Ngannou will defeat Anthony Joshua in their heavyweight showdown on the 8th of March.

The MMA expert believes Ngannou's 'unquantifiable power' could surprise AJ during the fight, and also backs him mentally over the Brit.

He has, however, raised concerns over Ngannou's fitness levels, which could work in Joshua's favour if the Cameroon fighter tires out during the fight.

When MMA fighter Francis Ngannou floored Tyson Fury last year, the whole boxing world stood up and took notice. The Cameroonian would, however, go on ultimately to lose that fight, somewhat controversially via a split points decision. Now, the former UFC star has Anthony Joshua in his sights, with their bout set to take place on the 8th of March in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking about the fight, mixed martial arts expert Dan Hardy expects the 37-year-old Cameroonian to upset the odds and defeat Joshua, who he believes to be weaker than Fury psychologically, which could play a huge role in the outcome come fight night.

Dan Hardy backs Ngannou to beat Joshua

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I am going with Ngannou, genuinely. I picked Fury in the last one. I felt Fury was going to be able to catch him in the fifth or sixth round once he started to get tired. But this, for me, is a much better match-up for Ngannou.

"I feel like AJ's easier to hit, easier to rattle psychologically, and I feel like, because of the unknown commodity of Francis Ngannou, there's going to be a shock to the system."

Hardy expects Ngannou to shock Joshua with his power

Joshua’s punching power is well known in the squared circle, but Hardy believes that he will be stunned by the former UFC champion's own power.

He said: "There's an unquantifiable power about Ngannou and that's concerning because he can punch through a decent guard. I feel like AJ's going to feel punches coming through his guard, and they're going to surprise him a little bit. Because Ngannou will let them go and try and really hurt him. But they've both got to respect one another's power.”

Hardy has concerns over Ngannou's fitness levels

However, Hardy did warn Ngannou that his fitness levels and his older age profile could work to the Brit’s advantage. Joshua is three years younger than his compatriot, and with a professional record of 30 fights, 27, wins and three losses, the former world champion has the pedigree when it comes to going the distance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only FIVE of Anthony Joshua's 30 professional fights have gone the distance. He has won three of them and lost the other two.

"If Ngannou gets tired, he gets over-extended, he leaves himself open, AJ's going to pick him apart, and it could look like a very easy night for him. AJ knows how to land and deliver a punch. He's very precise. He's very powerful, as we know."

Joshua will arrive in Saudi off the back of three consecutive victories, coming against Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, and Otto Wallin, after being defeated twice by Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022 respectively. The hard-hitting Olympic gold medalist will hope that a win here will put him back on track to fight Fury, in what would be deemed a Battle of Britain.

The future of the heavyweight division

However, Fury himself has his hands full as his rearranged bout with Usyk is set to also take place in Saudi Arabia on the 18th of May. Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently announced, however, that the winner of the Joshua-Ngannou fight will take on the winner of the Fury-Usyk fight.

According to Hearn, Turki Alalshikh, the head of Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Entertainment, wants to arrange a match between the victor of Joshua's upcoming bout with Ngannou and the winner of Fury and Usyk's undisputed fight.

“His Excellency said the winner of this fight faces the winner of Fury-Usyk," Hearn told the MMA Hour on Monday night. "That is a dream chance for us because we chased that for so long. AJ is going to beat Francis Ngannou, and then he’s going to beat the winner of Fury-Usyk, and he’s going to become the undisputed heavyweight world champion."