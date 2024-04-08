Highlights A hilarious MMA fight saw a fighter knock herself out by tripping over her own feet and smashing face-first into the cage, giving her opponent a KO without landing a punch.

Kotlarova and Labajova, however, seem more interested in humour and social media fame than serious competition in the cage.

Strange occasions in MMA is nothing new - from fighters kissing and flashing the crowd to fighters biting their opponents, strange occurrences can happen in the sport.

You think you've seen everything in this sport? Think again. On the 6th of April, an MMA bout went down on the regional scene between two women. The women, Lucie Drobenka Kotlarova and Regina Labajova, were competing in the Czech Republic when the hilarity ensued.

Kotlarova, the somewhat larger of the two women, came out of her corner and tried to grab hold of Labajova but tripped on her own feet, falling face-first into the cage fencing, knocking herself out and ending the fight in the process.

The funniest part of it all is that Labajova will have a knockout on her record, and she never even landed a punch. Many fans and media reacted to the fight wondering if it was real and what business they had fighting each other with such a big weight difference.

To be fair, Kotlarova doesn't seem to be all that serious of an athlete. She has clips of her in a cage doing a butt-slapping competition and her opponent Labajova looks to be an OnlyFans-type model. If you take a look at her Instagram, you'll know what we mean. It also looks like this duo is actually a set pair. There are several videos of them doing different skits together. Perhaps we were all duped and this was just a ploy to go viral.

2 WMMA Fighters Flashed the Crowd at Freak Wars Last Year

There's been an increase in silly fights lately. In March 2023, there was a two-on-two MMA match at Clash of the Stars' fourth tournament, Freak Wars, where the female fighters made out during the face-off and then flashed the crowd their bare breasts after the event was over.

But even in serious competition, weird things happen. Many fans remember when former Bellator champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane was first starting out, she fought a woman that many dubbed a "soccer mom." The fight ended pretty much immediately after it was clear the woman had no business being in the fight.

Related Every Controversy UFC Star Jon Jones has Faced Outside the Octagon Jon Jones has a long history of issues away from the UFC Octagon.

A UFC Fighter was Fired After Biting His Opponent

Just recently in the UFC, a fighter was disqualified and cut from the promotion for biting his opponent mid-fight. Igor Severino bit Andre Lima when they were in the clinch against the cage at UFC Vegas 89.

“Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters,” UFC CEO Dana White said of the incident. “If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing you can do is bite your opponent. Now you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he’s going to have real problems with the NSAC.”

So, weird things happen everywhere, but not many are as weird as knocking yourself out by tripping over your own two feet and sending yourself face-first into the cage.