Highlights MMA debutant Ali Heibati had a night to forget as his actions have led to him being banned for life.

Before his fight had even started, the MMA fighter caused controversy by kicking out at a ring girl who was just doing her job.

Then, after losing in the first 30 seconds, Heibati caused a brawl for his reaction to the defeat.

Iranian MMA fighter Ali Heibati has been handed a lifetime ban by his promotion following his bizarre antics on Friday night at the Hardcore Fighting Championship event.

The evening was full of controversial moments for the MMA debutant, but his most bizarre moment came at the very beginning of the fight, when he, for some reason, decided to kick out at a ring girl named Maria. After her attempt to confront him, the Iranian was reprimanded by the referee, who then started his short debut fight, which lasted only 30 seconds.

A Night to Forget for Heibati

Kicking a ring girl, a first-round KO loss, and starting a post-fight brawl

According to Tapology, this was Heibati's first time appearing in an MMA fight, having previously featured as a boxer and a kickboxer. His controversial actions will not be the only reason he will hope to put this night behind him, with him suffering a knockout loss in 30 seconds to his opponent.

Perhaps the incident that he sparked threw Heibati off his game unexpectedly, or it simply agitated his opponent Arkadiy Osipyan, with the Armenian taking him down to the ground and landing a series of blows in a ground-and-pound to take the victory in the first round. However, this was only the beginning, as the loss would further agitate Heibati, who reacted furiously and sparked even uglier scenes.

Chaos After the Winner was Announced

Agitated by his short loss, the Iranian would get back to his feet and attack his opponent, who was celebrating his victory. After hitting his opponent in the back of the head, he was allowed to remain in the cage, as the result was formally announced to the crowd in attendance.

To the surprise of none at this point, you would imagine, Heibati was not done there, directing a kick towards a ring announcer. His exit from the cage would see a multi-person brawl erupt involving several of the promotion's fighters.

Not only has the Iranian been banned for life by the promotion, but HFC has also stated they are in the process of identifying the remaining culprits, who will also receive punishment for their part in the ugly scenes that took place. A statement by the promotion read that all who participated in the brawl will be removed from appearances with the promotion also.

It is not quite Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor levels of ugly, but it is still a case of something that does not belong outside the cage in the MMA world.

Apologies Were Made After the Event

The fighter did eventually apologise for his actions during the evening after clearly letting his emotions get the better of him, but it also appears from his behaviour towards ring girl Maria that he never had them in control in the first place. His apology came in the form of a video alongside the ring girl, with both parties appearing uncomfortable in the footage, perhaps symboling a forced apology on the fighter's behalf?

Related New Training Footage Shows Conor McGregor Throwing Leg Kicks The Irishman has not fought since his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in 2021.

Nevertheless, Hardcore Fighting Championship refused to accept the apology and banned the Iranian from all future appearances, also stating that he would be fined the cost of his fee to appear for the promotion, which would then be transferred to the ring girl he attempted to attack.

A short MMA stint for Heibati, lasting just one fight, 30 seconds in length, it remains to be seen what is next for him.