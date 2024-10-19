The UFC might be at the height of its popularity right now, with owner Dana White taking the company to new levels. Everyone wants a piece of the pie and there is no surprise why, with the company creating superstars year-on-year, and more importantly, fighter money increasing as the product grows.

Of course, it is notoriously difficult to break into the UFC as a new fighter, which is where one of Dana White's mastermind ideas comes into play. The Dana White Contender Series (DWCS) is a sub promotion of the UFC, where upcoming fighters not yet signed to the company battle it out to win a contract in the hopes of making it to the biggest stage.

There have been some great success stories to come out of the DWCS, with the likes of Sean O'Malley being a previous graduate of the scheme, who has since gone on to become a UFC champion and worldwide star.

Nick Klein Gets Dana White on His Side

The latest winner, Nick Klein, has impressed fans and gone viral at the same time this week with his ingenious way of getting Dana White on his side. The 29-year-old caught the eyes of the UFC with an insane first-round victory over Brazil's Heraldo Souza, making his opponent submit in just 31 seconds.

Klein was exhilarating and had the whole crowd on their feet, but it was his post-fight antics that left Dana White even more impressed. After the fast fought victory, Klein ran over to the side of the Octagon where White was sitting, and shouted: "Jon Jones is the greatest f****** fighter to ever walk this earth."

White would respond by saying he agreed with Klein, with fans knowing that White has constantly been preaching the narrative that Jon Jones is the GOAT of the UFC. Klein may well agree just as strongly, but fans saw this as more of a clever tactic to make the company owner like him even more.

Nick Klein Gets Offered UFC Contract

In the post-fight press conference where Dana White would officially present Klein with his UFC contract, he jokingly brought up the Jon Jones comment, saying: "This is a no-brainer, get your a** over here and welcome to the UFC," with a beaming smile on his face.

Aside from the Jones comment, there is no denying that Klein's performances alone make him more than deserving at a shot in the UFC. At 29 years old, he has clearly been working for years to get into this position, and there is no reason he can't go on to do great things like many other winners of the DWCS in years gone by.

The middleweight now joins the big time with fans looking ahead to see when his first official UFC fight will take place. With contenders coming and going, Klein will definitely be remembered for this viral moment, and it may help him gain some early popularity with the fans, which can be so crucial to becoming a top star in the company. Nick Klein is certainly a name to keep an eye on for the future.