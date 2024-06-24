Highlights A proposal rejection at an MMA event has gone viral, with a Czech fighter humiliated in front of 20,000 fans.

The girlfriend who rejected the proposal claimed that her partner was cheating on her. However, the fighter himself denied the allegations in an interview after the event.

To make matters worse for Lukas Bukovaz, this came moments after he had suffered a defeat inside the cage.

MMA fighter Lukas Bukovaz had a night to forget as he had his proposal turned down by his girlfriend right after suffering a defeat at a European MMA event.

The Czech fighter had just suffered a loss during the Clash of the Stars event, but that didn’t stop him from popping the big question to his girlfriend. Bukovaz dropped to one knee and pulled out a ring. Instantly, his girlfriend’s reaction was a bad sign as she put her hand over her face, maybe hoping this was some sort of joke.

The microphone was immediately put in front of Bukovaz’s girlfriend, and she had to make her decision live in front of 20,000 people in the arena. She was hesitant on the microphone at first, understandably. According to translators, the words that she did eventually say were along the lines of “After all that has happened, I don’t think so,” and “I’m saying no.”

Why The Proposal Was Rejected

Her rejection was met with outrage and boos from the crowd as Bukovaz dropped his head to the floor in humiliation. One person who was ringside even went as far as to throw water at the girl. After the crowd’s outrage, though, the young woman held her hand up to explain her decision, claiming that the Czech fighter had cheated on her and even name-dropped the other woman in front of the live crowd of 20,000. In an interview after the whole incident, which Bukovaz posted on his Instagram to his 16k followers, he denied these claims. Whatever the case may be, it was a humiliating night for ‘Bukys.’

All this occurred after the fighter had taken a loss at the actual event. Not just that, but the loss he had suffered was in embarrassing circumstances as well. Bukovaz had fought alongside another fighter, Patrik Horvath, in a two-on-one match-up against Jan Michalek. This loss in a match-up he would have been heavily favoured in clearly wasn’t enough, however, to stop him from dropping down to one knee, but we’re sure right now he wishes it was.

Fans React to Rejected Proposal

The video of the proposal rejection has already gone viral with millions of views on social media. Users of X, formerly Twitter, weren’t too sympathetic with the fighter. One user responded to the video saying, “Why would you propose after a loss?”, with another posting “2 L’s Back to Back Has To Be a Crime.”

One user did, however, attempt to put a positive spin on things for Bukovaz, saying: “Motivation 999+ activated.” The motivation this double loss will give him is one positive to take from what was definitely an unforgettable night for Bukovaz, for all the wrong reasons.

Some have alleged online that this entire proposal rejection saga was a setup to get clicks and views. If that is the case, then it has definitely worked for Bukovaz and for the Clash of the Stars event, which has gained lots of publicity from this video clip alone. The Czech fighter’s name is certainly out there as well now, even if it’s not for the reasons he wants it to be. One positive to take is that the only way is up now.