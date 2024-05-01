Highlights An MMA heavyweight star has remarkably admitted he hates stepping foot inside the cage.

The 35-year-old, who has a professional record of 18-8, has notably defeated UFC star Tom Aspinall in his career.

The fighter currently competes under the Oktagon MMA after a stint in the PFL.

An MMA heavyweight star, who is the only fighter with a legitimate win over UFC interim champion Tom Aspinall, has surprisingly admitted he hates fighting.

Aspinall currently has three defeats on his professional record, one came by injury and another saw the Englishman disqualified for landing a 12-6 elbow - similar to Jon Jones in his only loss.

However, Oktagon MMA fighter Stuart Austin submitted to BJJ black belt when the pair fought nearly a decade ago. Aspinall was 3-0 at the time and looked destined to win the contest before 'He-Man' turned it around and secured a sensational victory at BAMMA 21.

Austin has fought in several MMA promotions but has never stepped foot in the UFC cage. After competing in the PFL, the Englishman has finally seemed to find a home in Oktagon MMA.

'He-Man,' who has a professional record of 18-8, could've become the first Oktagon MMA heavyweight champion from England on the 4th of May, but title-holder Hatef Moeil pulled out of the fight due to an elbow injury. While he's in the mix for a crack at the belt, Austin remarkably admits he 'hates fighting.'

Stuart Austin Reveals He Hates Fighting

The Brit claims it's a horrible experience

At 35, Austin has been competing professionally in Mixed Martial Arts since 2010 but has mixed emotions every time he steps foot inside the cage.

Despite training since the age of five, the Englishman revealed to BBC Sport that it's a 'horrible experience getting into the cage' and fighting somebody.

"I love training, I love martial arts, I’ve done it since I was five years old. But it’s a horrible experience getting into a cage and fighting somebody. "Most of the people who say they enjoy it, don’t. From walking out, to standing in front of each other while they do the announcements. Getting in a cage and have someone try and knock my head off... it’s awful man, it really is awful. "I’m not scared of being hurt, it’s just a horrible experience. It’s the stress of the situation. You’re not fighting for your life but that’s how your body reacts to it and, as I get older and wiser, I just don’t enjoy it at any more."

He added: "The funny thing is the less I like it, and the less I want to do it competitively, I become detached and it has given me clarity of mind - I’m much more able to make smart decisions and good choices.

"No-one is forcing me to fight and go out there but I’ve got to a point where I can make reasonable money. And when you’ve done something a long time and you’re starting to see the rewards, suck it up and go with it a little bit - there’s nothing worse than wasted talent.

He Admits His Psychologist Brother Has Helped Him Prepare for Fights

Austin was ready to fight in front of a big crowd

'He-Man' was set to fight in front of the largest crowd of his career at the 13,500-capacity Festhalle Frankfurt arena. While it may seem like a daunting experience, the Englishman has benefitted from his brother's help.

"My brother is a sport psychologist and obviously, until very recently, I never bothered to utilise his skills. But I’ve worked with him a little bit over the last three fights," he said.

"So as I walk out to compete I’m aware of people around me, but I’m very tunnel vision now. I picture me across from my opponent in the gym, and I think that’s helped me in terms of performance anxiety.

"But the downside is, it’s an oxymoron... fighting in front of 13,000 people, the excitement, it's all kicking off - and I’m going to ignore them, basically. I guess it’s all coping mechanisms."