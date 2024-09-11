An athlete on Dana White's Contender Series seemingly froze backstage Tuesday, ahead of their UFC audition. Though they reportedly received a pep talk from UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby, and appeared calmer, they notified event officials one hour before their fight that they were withdrawing. MMA Mania reported it as a "panic attack."

It created a record-first for the Contender Series, in its eight series, as no fighter had withdrawn from the show that close to the opening bell before. Regardless, UFC boss Dana White was unfazed and said it is what the show is all about as it helps determine which fighters have it, and which don't.

Additionally, White told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters later that he'd always rather that kind of thing happening on Contender Series, which is a show designed to funnel promising talent into the UFC, rather than the UFC itself — when the stakes are much higher.

Kody Steele Was Fighting Fit And Ready to Go…

…but his opponent "pulled out" because they were "not feeling it"

A grappling stand-out who's black belt lineage goes back to jii jitsu pioneer Helio Gracie, Kody Steele certainly has pedigree in various disciplines. But his Contender Series debut will have to wait as his opponent Quemuel Ottoni pulled out from the bout at the eleventh hour.

"Kody Steel's opponent just pulled out less than one hour before the UFC contender series due to 'not feeling it'," coach William Tackett said in an Instagram post. "We shockingly had to remove Kodys wraps just as he started to warm up."

"[The] Fight is off."

Tackett continued: "Steele's opponent refused to get in the cage with him. We are all disappointed cause of all the hard work Kody put into this, but we know there’s going to be something bigger down the line waiting for him. Hard to digest this one, but I’m happy Kodys healthy and ready to get out there ASAP."

"Kody Steele deserves that contract!"

Dana White is Relieved

UFC boss said it's better to experience this on Contender Series, than UFC

On the broadcast, White said: "Sometimes you don’t have to actually get in the cage to realize, ‘This isn’t for me. I can’t handle the pressure. I don’t want to do this.’ This is what this is all about."

The UFC boss said "part of the problem" is having to fight someone like Steele. "I think he’s part of why the kid pulled out. He will be paid in full tonight, his show and his win, and we will get him on another episode of Contender Series."

