Highlights An MMA manager has fuelled a potential superfight between Tom Aspinal and Alex Pereira.

Magomed Ankalaev’s manager has revealed the UFC has other plans for Pereira.

Ankalaev looked destined to fight for the title next until his manager's recent comments.

Following Alex Pereira’s second successful defence of his light heavyweight title at UFC 303 against Jiri Prochazka, his next challenger for his title seemed obvious and already set in stone.

‘Poatan,’ coming out of UFC 303, looked nailed on to face Russian contender, Magomed Ankalaev next in what looked set to be his toughest test in the UFC yet, given Ankalaev’s high-level kickboxing ability as well as his typical Russian wrestling skill.

In a surprising twist, Ankalaev’s manager, in a brand-new interview with Sport 24, confirmed that the UFC have revealed to their team that they have other plans for Pereira going forward.

This has led to more talk that a move to heavyweight for Pereira could be on the horizon, potentially to face Tom Aspinall.

Magomed Ankalaev Will Not Fight Alex Pereira Next

Ankalaev’s manager has revealed the UFC has other plans for the Brazilian superstar

In a surprising turn of events to many MMA fans, it seems that the wait for his second shot at UFC light heavyweight gold will have to continue for Magomed Ankalaev as his manager, in a recent interview with Sport 24, has revealed that the UFC have indicated to their team that they have other plans for the champion, Alex Pereira, moving forward.

“I think we should expect this fight somewhere in the beginning of 2025. This fight should definitely happen. I agree with you, Magomed Ankalaev should fight for nothing but the title. As far as I understand, the organization has slightly different plans for Alex Pereira. In order not to stagnate, we already have a date and a fight. There will be an announcement soon about when Magomed Ankalaev will fight. After that, I think we will certainly fight for the title.”

This revelation from the Russian's manager shocked many, as Pereira and Ankalaev have gone back and forth many times on social media since UFC 303, seemingly to build towards a fight, and now the fight is not happening.

Outside of Ankalaev, there is no stand-out contender for Pereira to defend his title against at light heavyweight. This has once again opened up talk and rumours in the MMA world that a move to heavyweight could be next for ‘Poatan.’

Could Tom Aspinall vs Alex Pereira be Next?

Aspinall pitched for a heavyweight tournament fight against Pereira following UFC 304

Now that Magomed Ankalaev is out of the question to be Alex Pereira’s next opponent, many MMA fans are speculating that a move to heavyweight for the Brazilian could be just around the corner, potentially against interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, who successfully defended his title at UFC 304, last weekend, against Curtis Blaydes.

Following his win at UFC 304, in his post-fight press conference, Aspinall pitched a huge, one-night heavyweight tournament at Madison Square Garden this November involving himself, Alex Pereira, as well as Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic who look set to main-event that show. Aspinall’s pitch went down extremely well on social media and many fans already started fantasy booking how the night and show could look. With Jones and Miocic both on the verge of being officially booked, there is only one heavyweight fight which makes sense for ‘Poatan’ if he makes the move to heavyweight and that is against Tom Aspinall.

Pereira and Aspinall are right now, arguably the two most game fighters on the UFC roster and a showdown between the two would be one of the biggest heavyweight fights ever and it is a fight which every single MMA fan would watch and look forward to with much anticipation. Typically, for a light heavyweight moving up to heavyweight, as seen with Jon Jones, they would take time to bulk up and prepare properly for a move up in weight but in Pereira’s case, with how active he is as well as the fact he is an absolutely huge light heavyweight and is currently walking around at around 235lbs, he could very easily, seamlessly adapt to life at heavyweight.