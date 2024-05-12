Highlights MMA star Artur Szpilka delivered an epic entrance to the cage before being knocked out within 14 seconds of his fight.

'The Pin,' who was once a professional heavyweight boxer, suffered the first defeat of his Mixed Martial Arts career at KSW 94.

The 35-year-old famously fought the likes of Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora during his time in the boxing ring.

MMA star Artur Szpilka delivered one of the most dramatic and epic entrances in the history of the sport, only to be knocked out in 14 seconds.

The 35-year-old former professional boxer was making his fourth appearance inside the cage and made an impression with the fans on the way to the Octagon.

Szpilka, who had a record of 24-5 in the boxing ring, fought the likes of Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora. His biggest win in the sport came against former two-weight world champion Tomasz Adamek back in 2014.

The win over Adamek kickstarted three further wins for Szpilka before facing 'The Bronze Bomber' for the WBC heavyweight title in 2016.

He caused Wilder a few problems before being caught with a brutal right hand in the ninth that knocked him out. 'The Pin' then went 2-1 in his next three fights before facing Chisora in the UK.

The Polish star was knocked out in the second round and would only go on to fight three more times, winning two of them, in boxing, before making the switch to Mixed Martial Arts two years ago.

Artur Szpilka Deliveres Epic MMA Entrance

He then got knocked out just seconds into the first round

The Polish star, who made his MMA debut in 2022, was making his fourth outing inside the Octagon at KSW 94 on Saturday night.

Against Arkadiusz Wrzosek, Szpilka was wheeled to the cage in a cryo chamber accompanied by scientists. Despite all of the theatrics leading up to the bout, the 35-year-old was unable to deliver when the bell rang.

'The Pin' came out guns blazing and was immediately chasing the finish. However, he got pulled to the ground by Wrzosek before being finished by a barrage of punches on the canvas in the first 14 seconds. The defeat was Szpilka's first inside the Octagon.

'The Pin's' Career in MMA So Far

He was 3-0 before losing to Wrzosek

Szpilka's debut inside the MMA cage came against former boxing opponent Serhiy Radchenko in Poland. The 35-year-old went on to win via second-round TKO and then beat Denis Zalecki after his opponent was unable to continue.

In his third professional MMA fight, Szpilka fought five-time World's Strongest Man winner Mariusz Pudzianowski, who he knocked out just 31 seconds into the second round last year which set up the fight with Wrzosek.