Highlights Female MMA fighter Kendra McIntyre goes viral after securing the first knockout of her professional career against Katarina Legorreta.

The American came into the strawweight clash off the back of her first career defeat against Jayde Sheeley.

She got back in the win column in some style, securing a sensational head kick knockout at LFA 182.

Female MMA star Kendra McIntyre goes viral after securing one of the best knockout victories this year at LFA 182. While the event was headlined by Mitchell McKee and Jose Hernandez - with the former going on to win via decision to extend his unbeaten record to 6-0 - it was actually the women's strawweight contender who stole the show.

The 28-year-old American came into last night's contest against Katarina Legorreta off the back of her first professional defeat against Jayde Sheeley earlier this year.

McIntyre was desperate to get back in the win column following the defeat, and she did it in some style. Max Holloway may have secured one of the best knockout wins of the year against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, but that hasn't stopped other fighters from submitting their entry into the conversation.

Kendra McIntyre Goes Viral for Insane Knockout Win

Her opponent was out cold...

In the third round of the strawweight clash with Legorreta, McIntyre created a sensational knockout highlight that will be played over again for the rest of her career.

The footage shows Legorreta, who suffered her first career defeat last night, looking rather fatigued in Round 3 as she offered a laboured left hand at the start of the clip.

McIntyre didn't even bother to block it. Instead, she ate the punch with ease and returned with a right hand and ended the fight with a vicious left head kick that sent her opponent crashing to the canvas - who appeared to be out cold.

Reacting to the knockout, the main commentator cageside said: “Oh my goodness! What a head kick from Kendra McIntyre. Are you kidding me? Walk off knockout. Unbelievable shot from Kendra McIntyre. Wow.”

Everything You Need to Know About McIntyre

She only made her professional debut last year

Fighting out of Denver, Colorado, the 28-year-old is only three fights into her MMA career after making her professional debut last year.

On her debut at Invicta FC 52 last year, McIntyre secured a unanimous decision victory against Diana Sanchez. Speaking on the win, she said: "I felt like I was capable of so much. I had to defend a lot and strike a lot, so I don't think I got to display the full range of my weapons, but that's ok because it's about practice and getting better."

The American followed that up with another decision victory - defeating Alandria Rosales in her second professional outing before suffering a defeat to Sheeley earlier this year.

The win over Legorreta bumps her career record to 3-1 in what was her first ever finish - a knockout that'll no doubt live long in the memory.