MMA fans were left rather bemused when two female fighters exchanged a kiss during their weigh-in face-off.

Usually, a face-off would be a final opportunity before fight night to intimidate your opponent with a few words, with fighters often pushing and shoving the other. This was not the case, however, at the Clash of the Stars event last Saturday.

Karina Pedro and Denisa Ryndova were up against each other alongside teammates Inked Dory and Kristal Shine, but it was the former two that stole the limelight and the headlines during the face-off.

Ahead of their bout in Prague, the two put their heads together, with Denisa seemingly leaning in for a kiss. The feeling seemed to be mutual, with Karina smiling before grabbing her opponent’s face and returning the favour.

Video: Two MMA fighters kiss each other during face-off

Although friendly at the weigh-in, the mood was very different in the cage, as you would obviously expect, with Karina and Inked Dory coming away as winners.

Sharing a clip, on Instagram, she wrote: "Somehow I didn't realise that the whole gala @clashofthestars is already over.

"I'll at least throw here my favourite moment of this whole crazy journey.”

Karina, who is an OnlyFans star, similarly posted the footage on social media, adding: "This is pure fire... Staredown with @_dryndova_.

"I had to throw it here too. Harmonious energy flowed between us, and still we struggled in the cage like dragons."

Speaking about her win, she said earlier this week: "I have very strong emotions since yesterday. Winning is a great satisfaction for me. We gave everything into the preparations and the match itself, a person who has never faced their opponent in the ring can hardly imagine how difficult it is.”

Have there been kisses in other face-offs?

This may be a rare sight in fighting, however, this is not the first time two warriors have exchanged a kiss.

During the UFC 228 weigh-in, Craig White pecked Diego Sanchez on the nose, but in this case the love was not shared – Sanchez immediately reacted backing away from White, shouting at him in the process.

We have also seen similar antics from heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora when he fought Carl Baker in 2010, again not welcomely received.

Whether we see this more often, solely down to the traction it has received in the media, is yet to be seen, but it is certainly useful for building a fighter’s profile at least.