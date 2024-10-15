On Saturday in Saudi Arabia, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou returns to the sport of MMA for the first time in almost three years. 'The Predator' will make his promotional debut for one of the UFC's rival promotions, PFL, and he definitely has not been given an easy fight or a lay-up to boost his stock on his MMA return. Ngannou is set to face the 6-foot-8 Brazilian powerhouse, Renan Fereira in a huge heavyweight main event which is for the inaugural PFL heavyweight super fight championship.

Despite facing a very tough test in his return to MMA after an almost three-year hiatus, MMA veteran, analyst and PFL commentator, Dan Hardy, is expecting to see big improvements in Ngannou's skillset after focusing solely on boxing for the last year and a half in preparation for his huge heavyweight boxing fights against two of the best boxers on the planet, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Despite the Cameroonian losing both fights, in the fight against Fury in particular, he showed huge improvements in his striking and gave 'The Gypsy King' one of the toughest tests of his career.

Dan Hardy Expects Big Improvements in Francis Ngannou's Boxing for his MMA Return

Ngannou returns to MMA after an almost three-year hiatus this upcoming weekend

Many people are doubting Francis Ngannou ahead of his return to MMA. However, PFL commentator and MMA veteran and analyst, Dan Hardy is backing 'The Predator' to showcase his newly acquired boxing skills with confidence against Brazilian heavyweight monster, Renan Fereira in his return to the cage this upcoming weekend in Saudi Arabia.

To Bloody Elbow, Hardy said the following about Ngannou's time in boxing and what that could do for his MMA skills:

“We’ve got to take into account how much he would’ve improved over these past few years, especially if it’s just his boxing. He’s spent a lot of time preparing for Tyson Fury, a tall, rangy guy like he’s facing here. I certainly think that switching over from one sport to another and proving, at least in the Tyson Fury fight, that he can stand his ground and hold his own, I think that’s going to give him a lot of confidence."

As Hardy mentioned, Ngannou trained a long time to prepare for Tyson Fury and in that fight he did extremely well, which will be a positive for his MMA return as he is facing an opponent who is of a similar size to Fury.

Francis Ngannou's MMA Record To Date 20 Fights 17 Wins 3 Losses By Knockout 12 0 By Submission 4 0 By Decision 1 3

Renan Fereira is Not to be Overlooked

Hardy insists that Fereira could defeat any heavyweight in MMA right now

Despite Francis Ngannou currently being a huge betting favourite for his MMA return fight this upcoming weekend, Dan Hardy claims that the Brazilian can't be counted out and is as good as any heavyweight in MMA right now.

“The guy he is fighting, Renan Ferreira, is a terrifying individual. I would put him in there with any heavyweight on the planet right now. The one thing that I would say leans in Renan Ferreira’s side on the string is not only the reach, but the length of his legs and his ability to kick, that adds a whole different dimension to the range’s that you’ve got to deal with when you’re fighting someone that height.”

Even though Ngannou has defeated some of the best heavyweights in MMA history, with Renan Fereira's size and devastating power, it could take a career-best performance from 'The Predator' to come away with the win in his PFL debut.