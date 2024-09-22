Key Takeaways The Washington Commanders have strong offensive capabilities, particularly on the ground.

The Cincinnati Bengals have struggled offensively, but have a great pass defense.

The Bengals are favored in the betting odds & are predicted to have a big win Monday night.

With all of the contract drama surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals , getting off to a strong start was paramount this season. Instead, they return home 0-2 , a record they've earned for a third consecutive season.

Win no.1 should come eventually, and the Bengals hope that it'll be Monday night.

Fresh off their first win in the Jayden Daniels era, the Washington Commanders are heading to Cincinnati hungry. This team has an early edge in the NFC East (their divisional win against the New York Giants gives them the first tiebreaker over their NFC East Rivals). Their first road test was a loss, but they get another chance this week.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders Betting Odds Team Moneyline Point Spread Total Washington Commanders +275 +7.5 (-115) O47.0 (-110) Cincinnati Bengals -345 -7.5 (-105) U47.0 (-110)

The Bengals and Commanders may not meet often, but this matchup won't be friendly at all. Who will win the Monday night war on the gridiron?

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders - Recent Performance & Stats

The Commanders' offense can move the ball well, but have struggled to find the endzone.

They may not have found the endzone last week, but Washington's offense also didn't have a punt or giveaway. Their 425 yards of offense led to seven field goals, enough for a win. Daniels has been sacked seven times already, a major issue, but the Commanders can gash defenses in multiple ways.

The rookie QB is picking up 7.7 yards per pass attempt, the 10th-most in the NFL . Daniels and Brian Robinson Jr. have Washington ranked fifth in rushing yards per game and sixth in yards per carry. The Commanders scored at least 20 points in both of their games. They gain the 10th-most yards per play, 5.8. Aided by zero giveaways, Washington is off to an impressive start offensively.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Washington was 25th in scoring last season and only reached 20 points twice in their final seven games. They've already scored at least 20 points twice in 2024.

Washington's defense is a different story. They're 29th in points allowed per game (27.5) and yards per play (6.2). The Commanders only have two sacks and one takeaway thus far.

Most of the damage comes through the air, where Washington surrenders 8.1 yards per pass attempt, 27th in the league. Opponents gain 4.6 yards per carry against the Commanders. They've allowed seven touchdowns through two games.

Maybe this is the matchup that Cincinnati needs to spark their offense. Joe Burrow and company have 35 points on the year. They're 24th in yards per game at 272.0. Burrow has been sacked six times to pair with the offense's two turnovers.

The ground game is nonexistent, as the Bengals have the third-fewest yards, are tied for the fewest attempts, and only average 3.8 yards per carry (23rd). Through the air, Cincinnati is 17th in passing yards per game and 21st in yards per attempt. This team is 8-24 on third downs so far.

Defensively, the Bengals have been a bit more encouraging. They're holding foes to the second-fewest passing yards per game and the fourth-fewest yards per attempt. That's despite a lackluster pass rush with only three sacks.

Cincinnati's opponents have found 159.5 yards per game on the ground (26th) and 4.5 yards per carry (16th). The Bengals allowed more than 145 rushing yards in both of their games. That, along with adding to their three takeaways, could make or break this game for them.

Clelin Ferrill (out) and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (questionable) are Washington's key injuries. Sheldon Rankins (out), Tanner Hudson (out), B.J. Hill (doubtful), and Vonn Bell (questionable) are on Cincinnati's injury report.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders - Betting Trends & Picks

Washington snapped a nine-game losing streak last week.

The Commanders are 2-7-0 ATS in their last nine

Washington is 1-6-0 ATS in their last seven games as an underdog

The over is 4-1-0 in Washington's previous five road games

Seven of the Commanders' past 10 games finished over the total

Washington covered the spread the last two times they faced the Bengals

Cincinnati is 2-3-1 ATS in their past six contests

The Bengals have lost four of five

The over is 6-2-0 in Cincinnati's last eight games

Three of the previous four Bengals home games ended over the total

The over hit in three of Cincinnati's last four games against NFC teams

The Bengals scored first in five of their past seven home games

Point Spread Pick - Cincinnati Bengals -7.5

Cincinnati needs a win more than almost any other team, and they'll get one in a big way Monday night. Washington's defense has no shot at stopping Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase , or Tee Higgins from dicing them up. The Commanders don't have a disruptive pass rush, nor do their defensive backs cover well. The Bengals will throw the ball at will.

On the other side, Cincinnati's back seven will pose problems for Daniels in passing situations. That group held Patrick Mahomes to 151 yards, so Washington should be an easy assignment. Whenever the Commanders are in obvious passing situations, their offense will stall. The passing games will be the difference in a blowout Bengals win.

Over/Under Pick - Over 47

This is one of those games where each offense's strength aligns with the opposing defense's weakness. Led by Robinson Jr.'s 173 rushing yards (8th), the Commanders have been a top-10 rushing attack. Daniels' mobility is a problem for other teams too. Cincinnati's defense is 26th in rushing yards allowed per game, and Washington will take advantage to score at least 20 points for a third straight week.

The Bengals' offensive success is very dependent on throwing the ball well. Fortunately, Burrow is facing a defense that's 27th in yards allowed per pass attempt and won't pressure him often. He should have plenty of time to dissect the Commanders' defense. Monday Night Football will find its way over the total.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders - Player Props & Best Bets

Brian Robinson Jr. 60+ Rushing Yards (+115)

In Week 1, Cincinnati let Rhamondre Stevenson rush for 120 yards on 25 carries. Last week, Isiah Pacheco racked up 90 yards on 19 carries. Both leading running backs that the Bengals have faced cleared 4.5 yards per carry and 60 rushing yards easily. They haven't shown that they can slow anyone down.

Robinson Jr., averaging the fourth-most yards per carry (6.0) and eighth-most rushing yards per game (86.5), will feast.

Washington is a run-first team, averaging the sixth-most rushing attempts per game. The opportunities will be there. Against a weak run defense, like last week, Robinson Jr. will take advantage.

Joe Burrow 275+ Passing Yards (+115)

It's already been established that Cincinnati doesn't run the ball. They have an NFL-low 38 rushing attempts this season, with little success to boot. They'll have to move the ball through the air, and luckily, this game will be the first of the season where Burrow has Chase and Higgins both in the lineup.

That trio is taking on a defense that allows 8.1 yards per pass attempt, one of the league's worst marks. The first time that Washington hit the road, Baker Mayfield gashed them for 289 passing yards. That game included 80.0% completion and four TDs from Mayfield. Burrow passing props are a great option for this game, including this one for his yards.

Trey Hendrickson Over 0.75 Total Sacks (-115)

For years, Washington has had issues with pass protection. It doesn't seem like this season is any different. A rookie QB learning to navigate the pocket and learn NFL timing isn't helping. The Commanders have given up seven sacks this season. Last week, at home, Daniels was sacked five times.

Trey Hendrickson's Last Four Seasons Year Games Played Sacks NFL Rank 2020 15 13.5 t-2nd 2021 16 14.0 5th 2022 15 8.0 t-30th 2023 17 17.5 t-2nd

Trey Hendrickson , who came up with two sacks a week ago, should collect another on Monday. With 53.0 sacks in the past four seasons, pass-rushing success is nothing new for Hendrickson.

He's one of the best in the business at bringing down the quarterback. Daniels and the Washington offensive line won't have an answer for him on the road.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.