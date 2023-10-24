Highlights Gary O'Neil, Wolves manager, explains how he got revenge on his former club Bournemouth in a new segment on Monday Night Football.

O'Neil reveals his strategy of luring Bournemouth into a specific situation in midfield to create opportunities for Wolves.

The analysis showcases how Wolves successfully implemented their pre-match preparation against Bournemouth, resulting in a victory and placing them 12th in the league.

On Monday Night Football, Sky Sports welcomed Wolves manager Gary O'Neil who had enjoyed a satisfying weekend having just masterminded a win against his former club Bournemouth away at the Vitality Stadium. The show debuted a new segment which gave the coach all the tools to perfectly explain how he got revenge on the club that fired him in the summer.

For context, O'Neil took charge of the Cherries last season after Scott Parker was sacked at the end of August and helped guide the club to Premier League safety against the odds. Despite doing so well, the 40-year-old was still deemed replaceable and so Spanish coach Andoni Iraola was handed the reigns instead. However, things have not gone well for Bournemouth since then as they have failed to win even once in the league this term.

PL This Season Games Wins Draws Losses Points Goals For Goals Against Gary O'Neil 9 3 2 4 11 11 15 Andoni Iraola 9 0 3 6 3 6 20

Gary O'Neil gets Wolves win over former club Bournemouth

O'Neil didn't take long to land on his feet, though, as he was handed the Wolves job after former boss Julen Lopetegui walked away on the eve of the new season. And he led his new team to victory over his former side on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Matheus Cunha and Sasa Kalajdzic, despite Dominic Solanke opening the scoring for the Cherries.

The new man in charge at Molineux was afforded the opportunity to explain just how he prepared for the trip to the south coast on MNF in great detail thanks to a fascinating new segment. The interactive screen displayed exclusive footage taken from the Wolves training sessions, showing how they'd prepped during the international break for the match.

O'Neil revealed how he was working on beating the opposition press by luring them into a situation where it could become a 4 vs 3 situation in the middle of the park, affording Wolves an extra man to pass to into space, saying: "I highlighted this 4 vs 3 diagonally across the pitch early in the two-week prep, that we could cause them some problems through this."

The analysis then showed footage taken from the match, perfectly displaying how the plan worked just as the away team had hoped. The example shows, in just the second minute of the game, how Wolves manipulate Bournemouth with Cunha arriving as the extra man unmarked and ready to help his team set off on attack. O'Neil adds: "We don't have any success from this one. But there's probably 15 of those clips from that we could go through where he managed to progress up the pitch from the work that we've managed to do in a couple of weeks."

The analysis certainly gave a great insight into how exactly Wolves prepped for the occasions and then executed their plan on match day and it will be fascinating to see other managers do the same in future episodes of the Sky Sports programme. As a result of O'Neil's tactics, his men now sit 12th in the league on 11 points. The Cherries, however, are 19th with just three points from their opening nine Premier League games.