The Atlanta Falcons lost to Pennsylvania's AFC team last week. This time, they'll try to take down the state's NFC squad, the Philadelphia Eagles . Those Eagles became the first NFL team to win in Brazil last week.

Back home, Philly is chasing a 2-0 start to stand alone atop the NFC East. They want the division crown after 2023's embarrassing collapse. Meanwhile, the Falcons are aiming to shake off a rough season-opening home loss. 2024 is supposed to snap the six-year streak of sub-.500 campaigns.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds Team Moneyline Point Spread Total Atlanta Falcons +200 +5.5 (-108) O46.0 (-108) Philadelphia Eagles -245 -5.5 (-112) U46.0 (-112)

When these teams last crossed paths, Philadelphia left Atlanta with a 32-6 victory. Is Monday Night Football going to follow that script, or are the Falcons going to get in the win column?

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons - Recent Performance & Stats

Atlanta's offense was abysmal in Week 1

Entering the season, there were high hopes for the Falcons offensively. New head coach Raheem Morris and freshly acquired QB Kirk Cousins were supposed to unlock Bijan Robinson , Drake London , and Kyle Pitts . They got off to a poor start.

Atlanta didn't score in the second half of their 18-10 Week 1 loss. Cousins finished with 155 passing yards on 6.0 yards per attempt. He only got sacked twice but managed to throw two picks and had two strip sacks called back to save his box score somewhat. Robinson had 18 carries for 68 rushing yards and failed to find the end zone. London and Pitts combined for five catches and 41 receiving yards.

Last year's team was 26th in scoring, and this season's offense hasn't shown they can change that yet. At least the defense can brag about not allowing any touchdowns.

With two sacks and no takeaways, Atlanta limited Pittsburgh to 4.1 yards per play in Week 1. The highlight was holding them to 3.3 yards per carry, an area that could prove pivotal this week. Last year's unit allowed the ninth-fewest yards per carry. The Falcons only surrendered 156 passing yards to the Steelers.

For better or worse, this Eagles team shares a lot of similarities with the 2023 version. Starting with the positives, they turned 410 yards into 34 points in Week 1. Overcoming three turnovers, Jalen Hurts only took two sacks and picked up 8.2 yards per pass attempt. Saquon Barkley scored thrice in his Eagles debut. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith teamed up for 203 receiving yards.

Scoring wasn't what Philly needed to fix, as they were seventh in points last season. A defense that gave up the third-most points was last year's issue. Allowing 29 points in their 2024 debut wasn't a great way to show improvement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In Philadelphia's past nine games, including their playoff loss, the team is allowing 30.8 points per game. Last season's worst scoring defense, Washington, allowed 30.5 points per game.

The Eagles got gashed for 7.8 yards per rush in Week 1. Through the air, Green Bay gained 7.4 yards per attempt. One interception and two sacks aren't enough to make up for surrendering a league-worst 7.1 yards per play. Eventually, this defense needs to get stops.

Robert Burns, Nate Landman, and Antonio Hamilton Sr. were all ruled out by the Falcons. Meanwhile, Philadelphia won't have Brown (hamstring) for this game.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons - Betting Trends & Picks

Every Eagles vs. Falcons game in the past 10 years ended under the total

Atlanta is 1-5-0 ATS in their last six games

The Falcons are 1-4-0 ATS in their past five road games

The Falcons have a four-game losing streak ATS against NFC opponents

Six straight meetings between these teams were winners for the under

The over is 6-0-0 in Philadelphia's last six home games

Last week, the Eagles snapped a seven-game losing streak ATS

Philadelphia is 1-6-2 ATS in their previous nine games where they were favored by five or more points

The Eagles have won four of the last five meetings with the Falcons

Point Spread Pick - Atlanta Falcons +5.5

Maybe the latest performance was because of the slippery Brazilian field, but it's difficult to view the Eagles' defense as anything but a nightmare after nine straight games of awful play. Anyone can take advantage of a defense allowing 7.8 yards per rush, especially a Robinson-led Atlanta ground attack. Unlike last week, the Falcons will find plenty of ways to move the ball.

Defensively, the Falcons are stout against the run. If they can slow down Barkley, Philadelphia won't dominate as usual. Brown's absence will leave a noticeable hole in the passing game. Another issue is that Hurts has thrown seven interceptions in his past five regular season games. If Atlanta doesn't win, it'll come down to one of the final plays. Bet on the Falcons to at least beat the spread.

Over/Under Pick - Over 46

All good things must come to an end, and on Monday night, that means a string of Eagles vs. Falcons games cashing under tickets concluding. Against offenses of varying skill levels, Philadelphia's defense has consistently shown since last season that they'll allow 20+ points. The Falcons have talent and an opponent who can help them put it together.

Six straight Eagles home games (five in Philly) have gone over the total because Philadelphia has an elite offense. Hurts is a dual threat that will pose problems, Barkley can catch passes if the run can't get going, and their crowd will give them life. Even without Brown, the Eagles will have a productive night offensively. Both teams will top 20 points in a game that goes over the total.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons - Player Props & Best Bets

Saquon Barkley Over 17.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Atlanta is one of the better teams at stopping the run, so Barkley could have some clogged holes on Monday night. Philadelphia didn't sign Barkley to not use him. The offense will start using him as a receiver when the run isn't working, especially with Brown inactive.

Saquon Barkley's Receiving Stats by Season* Year Receptions per Game Yards per Catch Rec. Yards per Game Catch % 2018 5.7 7.9 45.1 75.2% 2019 4.0 8.4 33.7 71.2% 2021 3.2 6.4 20.2 71.9% 2022 3.6 5.9 21.1 75.0% 2023 2.9 6.8 20.0 68.3% *Minimum 10 games played

Fortunately for Philadelphia, Barkley is a proven receiving threat. He caught an 18-yard TD pass last week. For his career, Barkley averages 28.3 receiving yards per game. Expecting 18+ receiving yards from him in this matchup is a lock. For added risk, 25+ receiving yards is +140.

Bijan Robinson Over 64.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Flipping to the visiting running back, Robinson will build upon Week 1's 68-yard rushing performance. He will get most of the touches in the run game against an awful run defense. The Eagles allowed 7.8 yards per carry last week, and last year's team was 20th in yards allowed per rush attempt.

The Eagles let Green Bay's lead back, Josh Jacobs , gain 84 yards on 16 carries. Robinson can easily replicate that. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry as a rookie, the 10th-most among RBs in 2023. Defenses should respect the passing game around him more in 2024; Robinson will gash the Eagles on ESPN.

Any Team to Score 30+ Points - Yes (+110)

Last week was technically an Eagles home game, and they scored 34 points. Of their eight home games in 2023, at least one team reached 30 points in seven of them. The lone exception was a game where Philadelphia finished with 28 points. When the Eagles are at Lincoln Financial Field, expect a lot of scoring.

That Philadelphia's defense is averaging more than 30 points allowed over a nine-game stretch plays a part in this too. However, Atlanta isn't immune, as their defense coughed up more than 30 points the last two times they traveled. The precedent shows that at least one team will explode on Monday. Bet on someone to hit the 30-point threshold accordingly.

