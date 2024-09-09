Key Takeaways Aaron Rodgers' return to the Jets gives them a fighting chance against the 49ers.

The solid defenses on both sides make the Under 43.5 a favorable choice for Monday night's game.

Nick Bosa's potential impact with over 0.75 sacks highlights the defensive challenge the Jets' offense will face.

The New York Jets had sky-high expectations entering the 2023 season, and then Aaron Rodgers went down on the offense's fourth snap. He's back under center, ready to lead the team against the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers . These Niners have ended two of Rodgers' last three playoff runs.

As a Jet, that shouldn't happen again unless Monday Night Football is a Super Bowl preview. San Francisco certainly believes that they should be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February. A Week 1 win would put either side on the right path toward those dreams.

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California is the site of Monday's primetime matchup. Each sideline feels that they will be title contenders this season. Who will send the league a message and close Week 1 with a nationally televised win?

49ers vs. Jets Betting Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Jets +4 (-110) Over 43.5 (-108) +164 49ers -4 (-110) Under 43.5 (-112) -198

San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets - Recent Performance & Stats

These were two of 2023's stingiest pass defenses

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last year's 49ers were third in scoring defense. They finished fifth in takeaways, seventh in sacks, and eighth in yards allowed. Their defensive core is still intact, an encouraging sign for 2024.

San Francisco limited foes to 6.4 yards per pass attempt, the fifth-fewest average last year. They were mediocre against the run, allowing 4.1 yards per carry (14th), but faced the fewest rushing attempts. It helps to have a lead usually.

Between four quarterbacks who underdelivered in different ways, it's difficult to measure what New York's offense will look like this season. Rodgers is 40 years old, played with a broken thumb for months in 2022, and his 2023 season was shorter than Simone Biles. He has a Hall of Fame past, but what is his present playing level?

Without him, the Jets had an offense that was 31st in yards per play, 30th in giveaways, 29th in points scored, and 28th in sacks allowed. Led by Breece Hall , they averaged 4.2 yards per carry (14th). However, opponents knew to stack the box and dare the passing game to beat them. Rodgers' presence should change that, opening things up for New York.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Last year, New York Jets QBs finished the season with more interceptions (15) than TD passes (11). The most INTs Rodgers has ever thrown in a season is 13. That happened in 2008, his first full year as a starter.

An offense that can stay on the field bodes well for a defense that was great on a per-play basis. No team held opponents to fewer yards per play than the 2023 Jets. They were also seventh in sacks and tied for eighth in takeaways. Former 49er Javon Kinlaw arrived this offseason to bolster their interior. Fully healthy, this is a unit that feels it can compete with anyone.

There may not be a better test than a Niners offense that averaged the most yards per play and scored the third-most points. Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams are back to get this team over the Kansas City-sized hump. San Francisco finished last season sixth in sacks allowed and giveaways. They combine elite playmakers with excellent ball security.

The 49ers have ruled out DE Yetur Gross-Matos and LB Dee Winters. S Talanoa Hufanga is doubtful, while RB Christian McCaffrey and OG Aaron Banks are questionable. The Jets have LB Zaire Barnes and OG Wes Schweitzer listed as out. New York's Haason Reddick (holdout) also won't play.

San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets - Betting Trends & Picks

Three of the past four head-to-head matchups finished under the total

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets are 2-8-1 ATS in their past 11 games

New York was 2-5-1 ATS on the road last season

Five of the Jets' last six road games ended under the total

Last year's Jets beat their team total over in their final three games

San Francisco lost their last four games ATS, all of which were in 2024

The total is 7-2-1 in the past 10 49ers games

The 49ers have a seven-game losing streak ATS at home

In their last five matchups against AFC teams, San Francisco is 1-4-0 ATS

Point Spread Pick - New York Jets +4

Even if Rodgers isn't his MVP self, he should bring competence to New York's offense. With a defense that allowed the fewest yards per play, the Jets shouldn't need more than that. Their secondary can contain San Francisco's receivers, leaving the burden of the 49ers' offense on a hobbled McCaffrey.

On the other side, the 49ers are thinner in the front seven. The threat of a QB capable of hitting throws will open holes for New York's rushing attack, which was solid without that in 2023. The Jets may not pull off the upset, but they won't lose by more than a field goal against a San Fran squad that seems to struggle against AFC opponents. New York beats the spread in this one.

Over/Under Pick - Under 43.5

With due respect to San Francisco's elite offense, the defenses in this game are both outstanding. The Jets' allowed the fewest yards per play along with top 10 sack and takeaway totals last season. The 49ers defense was top 10 in points, yards, sacks, and takeaways a year ago.

Rodgers is a huge question mark for New York's offense and their receiving options aren't very threatening. San Francisco's star RB isn't 100% and the Jets are one of the toughest teams to pass on. This game has a win for the under written all over it.

San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets - Player Props & Best Bets

Aaron Rodgers Over 0.5 Interceptions Thrown (-120)

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2023 49ers led the league in a lot of statistics, including interceptions. They caught 22, tying them for the NFL lead for a second straight season. Opposing QBs have to be careful with the ball against San Francisco's secondary.

Rodgers' last season as a starting QB was one of his worst with interceptions. His 2.2% interception rate was the fourth-highest of his career, and his 12 picks were the second-most he's ever thrown in a season. New York has questionable pass protection (more on that later) and a lackluster receiving core. Don't be surprised if a rusty Rodgers makes a mistake against a predatory secondary.

George Kittle Over 42.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

McCaffrey is banged up. One of Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel Sr. will have Sauce Gardner covering them. D.J. Reed will have the other assignment, and he's no slouch either. Somebody needs to step up for San Francisco's offense.

George Kittle's 2023 Postseason Game Targets Receptions Yards TDs vs. GB 7 4 81 1 vs. DET 3 2 27 0 vs. KC 3 2 4 0

After an abysmal Super Bowl performance, that man must be George Kittle . He'll match up with a Jets defense that surrendered more than 50 yards per game to tight ends in 2023, so the opportunity exists. Kittle averaged 63.8 receiving yards last season. Expect him to put on a show under the bright lights, carrying the offense in key spots. Another option is Kittle 50+ yards at +125 odds.

Nick Bosa Over 0.75 Sacks (+100)

The Jets allowed 64 sacks last season, 28th in the NFL. Rodgers is no spring chicken, and after a gruesome lower-body injury, his mobility will be even more limited. That's not a good recipe against a 49ers defense that racked up 48 sacks, the seventh-most of 2023.

Their leader in that department was Nick Bosa , who had 10.5. Throughout his career, he has collected more sacks at home than on the road. Against New York's new tackles, that trend should continue. The Jets will allow at least one sack and Bosa is the most likely candidate to make the play.

