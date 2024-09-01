One Premier League fan has won the SkyBet 'Super 6' jackpot following Liverpool's 3-0 triumph at Old Trafford. The Reds defeated Manchester United thanks to goals from Luis Diaz (x2) and Mohamed Salah to wrap up the three points for Arne Slot's side and secure a memorable weekend for the punter in question.

The aim is to predict six allocated Premier League scores correctly, and that's exactly what Tom Kane from Southampton was able to do to win a life-changing sum of money, £1 million. Having already been right with the previous five fixtures, the fan will have been delighted to see Mo Salah fire in Liverpool's third goal against the Red Devils.

Nerves that more goals were coming will have set in during the latter stages of the encounter, with Alisson Becker denying the home team several times and Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai being wasteful in front of goal. Below is a look at the incredible predicting skills on display by Mr Kane.

Fan Hits Super 6 Jackpot

He correctly predicted six correct scores

The path to glory wasn't easy in the slightest. He predicted Aston Villa's 2-1 success over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium as well as Nottingham Forest and Wolves' 1-1 draw. Incredibly, the fan was spot on when it came to Bournemouth's dramatic comeback victory against Everton. The Cherries came from 2-0 behind at Goodison Park to secure the 3-2 victory Kane had foreseen.

His business was done on Saturday as Manchester City cruised to a 3-1 victory in east London against West Ham. Erling Haaland scored the eighth Premier League hat-trick of his career, netting his second successive treble.

Related Gary Neville Defends Erik ten Hag After Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool The former Red Devil had to defend the club's current manager in a debate with Jamie Carragher.

Only two games on Sunday stood in the way of the punter and an eye-watering £1 million. Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham travelled to St James' Park in an even affair that many would've found difficult to predict. However, the Magpies emerged as 2-1 winners following a late Alexander Isak strike. This set up a tense final game for more than one reason, as the two biggest clubs in England went toe-to-toe.

Mo Salah Secures Fan's £1 Million Jackpot

It capped a sensational end to the fan's weekend

Having stormed into a 2-0 half-time lead, Liverpool threatened a repeat of the massive scorelines that saw them embarrass their huge rivals. The Reds have beaten Man United 5-0, 4-0 and 7-0 in the past five years, and this will likely have been racing through the fan's mind.

Alexis Mac Allister picked the pocket of United youngster Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park before picking out Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungarian captain then fed the ball to the clinical Salah on the right-hand side of the opposition's box. The Egypt international fired the ball past a despairing Andre Onana at the near post.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moahmed Salah has scored more Premier League goals against Manchester United (15) than any other Liverpool player.

As the 32-year-old pulled out his new 'Archer' celebration, there's every chance Kane was doing so at the same time in his living room. Despite chances falling to both teams in the closing stages of the game, no more goals were scored and the £1 million will head to Southampton.