Liverpool winger Mo Salah has shared footage of himself working out ahead of his side's return to pre-season and it's generated a mixed reaction from the Anfield faithful.

While many praised the Egyptian captain's tireless work ethic, a few supporters were a little concerned watching the clip, believing the machine the 31-year-old was working out on had the potential to cause an injury to their star man.

The lack of depth in Jurgen Klopp's dressing room is definitely a concern for fans of the Reds at the moment - with a graphic showing just how threadbare the Liverpool squad is having recently gone viral.

Although Salah's form didn't quite scale the heights of previous campaigns in 2022/23, he still notched 30 goals in all competitions and will be a vital part of the club's plans as they push to return to the Champions League next season.

Liverpool's squad depth ahead of 23/24 season is scarily thin after mass exodus

Given his importance to the cause, some fans were not thrilled to see their hero balancing on one foot while using a pilates machine in the gym.

You can check out the clip that has caused the debate below.

Video: Mo Salah's pre-season workout caused a strip among Liverpool fans

It's likely a piece of equipment that Salah has used many times before, but that didn't stop a number of Liverpool fans from expressing their concern over how precarious the whole set-up looked.

As mentioned, plenty of other Liverpool supporters were delighted to see Salah working hard during a period when a lot of players are enjoying a break in the sun.

With Liverpool potentially needing all hands on deck in the early weeks of the season, you can certainly understand why some fans are a little fearful of injuries to big players. However, in fairness to Salah, he's barely missed a game in his six seasons on Merseyside so we're inclined to think he knows what he's doing when it comes to his fitness regime.

When do Liverpool's players report for pre-season training?

The Reds return for pre-season on July 8, although Salah will be afforded a few extra days of rest because of his involvement with the Egyptian national side earlier this month.

From there, Klopp's men will have a little over a week to prepare for their first pre-season friendly with Karlsruher on July 19, before concluding their brief tour of Germany five days later with a clash against Furth.

It's unlikely that Salah will have much involvement in those fixtures, but he will surely take some part in matches against Leicester and Bayern Munich in Singapore the following week.