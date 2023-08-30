Mohamed Salah is ‘likely’ to leave Liverpool this week, according to former Premier League forward-turned-journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft.

With just over 48 hours remaining until the transfer window closes, Fjortoft has concerned Liverpool supporters on social media by revealing that the Egypt international may have played his final game for the Reds. Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Fjortoft said: “I understand it’s likely that Salah will leave Liverpool this week.”

Does Salah want to leave Liverpool?

Salah’s future at Anfield has been up in the air following Liverpool failure to qualify for this season’s Champions League after finishing last season fifth in the Premier League table. Back in May, the 31-year-old admitted he was “devastated” and said there was “absolutely no excuse” for not making the top four.

Asked if he was concerned about Salah’s future at the time, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told reporters, per Sky Sports: "No worries, no. I only heard what he said but I couldn't read anything that could lead in that direction.

"Obviously Mo loves being here and Mo was part of it. He said apologies for what 'we' did - not apologies for 'what the other guys did, but I had to go with them'. It is all fine.

"If ever a player would come to me and said, 'oh, we didn't qualify for the Champions League, I have to leave', I would drive him to the other club myself. I would take the key, [and say] 'come in the car, where do you want to go, I drive you’.”

Salah has started in all three of Liverpool’s opening Premier League fixtures of the new campaign, but was visibly unhappy after being substituted during the 1-1 draw away at Chelsea on August 13. Klopp, once again, played down the situation, telling reporters: “His reaction was absolutely okay. When I sub a player and he is jumping in to my arms at 1-1 and he is a striker who thinks he will score, I would be really surprised so that’s absolutely fine.”

However, it was another sign that the relationship between Salah and Liverpool might not be as rosy as it once was. It then emerged that Salah had been given the opportunity to become one of the world’s highest-paid footballers by Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, who’d reportedly offered the world-class winger a three-year contract worth an eye-watering £65 million per year, according to Goal.

Fjortoft explains why Salah could leave Liverpool

GIVEMESPORT have been told that Liverpool ‘will fight’ to keep Salah at Anfield, regardless of the size of the offer on the table. However, Fjortoft claims that the offer submitted to the Premier League side is ‘unbelievable’.

In a follow-up post, Fjortoft wrote on X: “The money offered to player AND club is just unbelievable. The fact that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia closes 7th of September (as stated at Saudi - FA site - other places says even 20th) makes this also more complicated.”

Indeed, the fact that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia stays open for longer does complicate matters for Liverpool, who don’t have enough time to bring in a replacement for Salah. Klopp won’t want to keep an unhappy player at Anfield, though, and may reluctantly consider an astronomical offer if the revered Egyptian makes it clear he wants to go.

It promises to be a nervy end to the summer transfer window for everyone associated with Liverpool. And they still might not be out of the woods, regarding the Salah situation, once the window closes in the UK at 11pm on Friday, September 1.