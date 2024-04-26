Highlights Mohamed Salah's performances at Liverpool may suffer under reported new coach Arne Slot, due to a change in playing style.

Slot prefers right-wingers to play a specific role, different from Salah's style.

Feyenoord boss Slot is set to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, with a compensation deal being finalised soon.

Mohamed Salah is arguably the player most likened to Jurgen Klopp's spell at Liverpool, with the Egyptian becoming synonymous with his gegenpress style and scoring crucial goals when the Reds have needed him the most - but with the German set to leave at the end of the season, Salah may find it a struggle to perform to his best again for the Reds.

Salah, described as 'exceptional' by the Liverpool manager, was signed by Klopp back in 2017 after a superb campaign at Roma, and instantly hit the ground running in the Premier League with his best career to date in a Reds shirt by scoring 32 goals in just 36 Premier League games in his debut season. It’s been a superb run for the Egyptian ever since; his joint-worst tally was last year, though he still recorded 19 goals in the Premier League and has tallied 154 goals in the top flight in just 245 games, a remarkable record.

Being the ideal player to fit into Klopp’s system, the rapid, high-pressing winger has worked in tandem with the German for seven years now - but with Klopp set to leave at the end of the season and Arne Slot of Feyenoord reportedly replacing him in the Anfield dugout, it's a period of change that could spell the end of some tenures at the club - in which Athletic reporter Andy Jones states that Salah may not suit Slot's system after analysing how Feyenoord play under his guidance.

Jones: Gakpo and Diaz More Suited to Slot System

Mohamed Salah may have a fight on his hands for Liverpool next season

Speaking on the Athletic’s “Walk On” Podcast, Jones said that Slot prefers his right-wingers to act more as playmakers and slot in the half-space behind the striker and the playmaker - which is not a role that Salah may be suited to. He said:

“He wants a flexible front three. He likes a ball carrying left-winger who can come inside, and you look at Luis Diaz and that’s exactly what he is, really. Cody Gakpo is similar. “On the right, he’s a little bit different in that he wants his right-winger to drift in a little bit and almost become a second No.10. “So when you look at Mohamed Salah, his ball-carrying abilities have decreased dramatically. And [with his] take-on success, that might suit him a little bit better if he isn’t needing to beat his man all the time.”

Arne Slot: Liverpool Manager Latest

The Dutchman looks increasingly likely to join Liverpool

Slot spoke to reporters on Thursday, confirming that he would like to take the Liverpool job with both hands amid reports that the Reds were finalising a compensation package with the Dutch giants that would see Slot take himself and his backroom staff across the North Sea.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's highest scorer in the Premier League era.

The Daily Mail reported on Friday morning that Feyenoord were ready to conclude a £13million deal that could be finalised over the weekend, with advanced talks taking place on Friday with Feyenoord expecting that the Dutchman will reach a conclusion after he confirmed his intentions to depart for Merseyside.

The Reds will reportedly pay over £8.5million for Slot, though that fee doesn’t include the two members of staff that would follow him to Anfield in assistant manager Sipke Hulshof and Head of Performance, Ruben Peeters.

Related Konate Would 'Need to Improve' Under Slot at Liverpool Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been a regular under Jurgen Klopp this season, but journalist Andy Jones believes they need an upgrade.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-04-24.