Mohamed Salah is among of the greatest players of the Premier League era – and getting a compliment from him has been perhaps the highlight of Antonee Robinson’s career, which has taken an unorthodox route to the top.

The Egyptian, whose Anfield future remains up in the air, has been a constant threat in England’s top flight since joining from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 but once waxed lyrical about the aforementioned USMNT international.

Having such an impact on one of the best wingers to ever grace the Premier League is praise of the highest order – and it, perhaps, raised the eyebrows of clubs across the country, including Liverpool themselves.

But what’s the story of Fulham hotshot Robinson, who is – at the time of writing – widely revered as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League? From Salah’s glittering remarks to Liverpool’s interest in his services, here it is.

Salah Waxed Lyrical About Liverpool-Linked Robinson

‘You were the best player this game, keep up what you’re doing’

As mentioned, there are not many full-backs in the English top tier that have got the better of Salah, one of the top foreign goalscorers in Premier League history, but Robinson certainly left his mark on the goal-getting talisman.

Born and raised in Milton Keynes, Robinson’s rise to the top has not always been straightforward, having begun his career on the blue side of Merseyside with Everton in 2013 as a fresh-faced teenager. Things didn’t go all too well at Goodison Park, however.

Emerging through the club’s academy ranks but not exactly pulling up trees, loan stints at Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic beckoned in 2017 and 2018, respectively, before the latter took him on permanently in the summer of 2019.

Robinson’s big break in English football came in August 2020. Still something of an unknown quantity, Fulham secured his signature for a fee in the region of £2 million, a figure that later can be labelled as ‘pennies’.

Speaking to The Athletic in October 2024, Robinson highlighted an interaction with Salah that will forever stand out as memorable. Liverpool beat his side, Fulham, 4-3 in December 2023 but Robinson, albeit on the losing side, put in an unforgettable shift.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Fulham's 4-3 defeat, Robinson made 13 interceptions - the most in a Premier League match since 2009.

Tasked with marking the aforementioned Salah, the 27-year-old always seemed to be in the right place at the right time in order to alleviate the impact of Liverpool’s key man on the flank. Salah himself even questioned the age of Robinson given that the latter was here, there and everywhere, in order to prevent the forward finding his groove against the west Londoners. The left-back told The Athletic:

“I remember him saying to me midway through the game, ‘How old are you?’. So he didn’t really know who I was. I must have been 24, 25. He just nodded and carried on with the game.”

He continued: “Then, after the game, I asked for his shirt, so we swapped shirts and we were just chatting and he was like, ‘You were the best player this game, keep up what you’re doing’. That was very nice of him.”

As athletic and dynamic as they come, there is no limit to what Robinson can go on to achieve at one of England’s juggernauts. Since moving to the capital club, he’s accrued just shy of 200 games – 173, to be precise – in all competitions.

In that time, he’s notched just three goals alongside 21 assists, but it’s the intangible aspects of his toolkit that make him such an attractive prospect for his would-be buyers. Albeit 27, his blend of discipline and experience would make him a shrewd addition.

Liverpool Interested in Signing Robinson This January

Manchester City are also interested in the 27-year-old

Perhaps the biggest beneficiary of Andy Robertson’s downturn in performances will be Robinson. The Scot is no longer at the apex of his powers and the Reds, one-time winners of the Premier League, are searching the market for an upgrade.

He’s quickly emerged as one of the most impressive left-backs in the top division and, as such, has caught the eye of some of the best clubs from all corners of Europe – Arne Slot’s men included.

Robinson vs Robertson - 24/25 Premier League Stats Statistic Antonee Robinson Andy Robertson Appearances 22 18(2) Goals/Assists 0/9 0/0 Pass Success Rate (%) 80.2 89.3 Key Passes Per Game 1.4 1.4 Tackles Per Game 2.7 1.3 Interceptions Per Game 2 0.5 Overall Rating 7.24 6.64

GIVEMESPORT sources, in November 2024, insisted that Liverpool – and Slot, in particular, are keeping tabs on the full-back’s situation and have refused to rule out the possibility of pouncing in January.

Amid additional interest from Manchester City, Liverpool are wary of losing out on one of the best prospects in the league and, as a result, are mulling over whether to table a formal offer in order to fend off competition for his services.

Chiefly operating as a left-back, the 1997-born star has also proven his ability to perform as a wing-back or a midfielder on the left in Marco Silva’s front-footed system. By virtue of Fulham’s all-action approach, Robinson has become well-rounded.

Equally adept in the final third as he is defending one-on-one in wide areas, the £50,000-per-week earner has all the tools to compete for a Premier League title challenger – it just depends on whether Liverpool are prepared to embark in a tug of war.

